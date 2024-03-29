Butter Toffee Popcorn Recipe - Brown Sugar Food Blog (2024)

this … Butter Toffee Popcorn is a family snack favorite and a personal love of mine. You can use microwavable buttery popcorn for that extra buttery flavor and coat in a simple toffee caramel sauce to give the popcorn that sweet and salty flavor combination.

Hey Sugar Babies! I love this Butter Toffee Popcorn recipe! I hope you got everything you wanted for Christmas this year. Lord knows I did. The two biggest things I wanted were a camcorder and an Amazon Kindle Fire. I got them both. YAY ME!

I was going to post one last recipe for you before Christmas if you wanted to make something to share with your friends and family, but I got the stomach flu. I had it for two days. That thing is not fun to have, ya know? Now I am back and feeling better and ready to get back into sharing some awesome recipes and pictures of how my Christmas went. What did I do? My fiancée just lounged around, watched basketball, and cooked dinner. Yea, we stayed in our PJs all day. It was pretty darn awesome.

How I made this Butter Toffee Popcorn

Now, about this popcorn recipe. It is pretty easy to make! I will say that I made this version of the caramel popcorn recipe twice and tried two different ways to make the popcorn. The first way I made the popcorn was the stovetop way. This wasn’t too bad, but I burnt some of the popcorn, so that didn’t work out. Also, there were too many hard kernels in the mix, and it became a serious pain. So, I decided to use a bag of plain microwavable popcorn, and it was much easier to discard the kernels that way. Not only that, it didn’t take that long either. I recommend that method if you’re uncertain. Of course, there is the toffee sauce part, which is just amazing! I will say to be careful and line your baking tray with wax or parchment paper.

This Butter Toffee Popcorn has a special place in my heart. It does. It is the perfect partner for a couch potato like myself sometimes. Not only that, it is an awesome gift idea to give to people for the holidays. Yea, I know I’m kind of late with the gift ideas, but we have Valentine’s Day coming up, and this will serve just as good as a V-Day gift as a Christmas Day gift.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, you know I went to the grocery store the day after Christmas, and they were already putting up stuff for V-Day?! How absurd! I mean, the Thanksgiving turkey gets no love at all, and there is all this hype about Christmas from September to December, and as soon as it is over, they dump it like a bad habit. I’m sorry. I’m always a little sad when Christmas is over. Not as sad as I was when eating this popcorn was over. So…enjoy!

Recipe partially adapted from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe

Commonly Asked Questions

Can I add additional toppings to this toffee popcorn recipe? Yes! I have added a few times toffee bits, a little drizzle of chocolate by melting some semi-sweet chocolate chips, and/or a sprinkle of sea salt for a sweet and salty combination. Do I need a candy thermometer for this recipe? I’m sure a candy thermometer wouldn’t hurt to make this recipe, but I have been fine without using one.

Similar Recipes

If you like recipes like this toffee popcorn recipe, you will like some of the other snack recipes below:

Peanut Toffee Nut Clusters

Cashew Clusters

Salted Dark Chocolate Clusters

Brownie Crisps

Print