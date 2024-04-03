Butterbeer Bread Pudding Recipe - Simply Today Life (2024)

Today is the movie release of one of my favorite stories of all times and to celebrate I am sharing this Butterbeer Bread Pudding Recipe.Also known as Butterscotch Pecan Bread Pudding with Maple Sauce.

Butterbeer Bread Pudding Recipe

I don’t know about you but as a Potterhead, I’m beyond excited for today’s release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald by Warner Bros. Pictures. To get all of my wizards and muggles ready for the movie tonight I’m sharing this butterbeer recipe. So, make sure to get YourWands Ready!

Just follow these easy instructions on how to bake your very own butterbeer bread pudding. It’s not only perfect for celebrating the newest movie from Fantastic Beasts, but it’s the perfect dessert or breakfast recipe to share during the holiday season!

Ingredients Needed

2 loaves of day old french bread, tore into small chunks

2 cups sugar

5 large eggs (beaten)

2 cups of whole milk

2 teaspoons of vanilla

2 tablespoons of pure Maple syrup

1/2 cups of butterscotch chips

3 cups of stale Italian bread (cubed)

1⁄2 cups of light brown sugar, packed

1/2 stick unsalted butter (softened)

1 cup of pecans (chopped) Ingredients For Sauce 1 cup of sugar

1⁄2 cup of unsalted butter (melted)

1 large egg (beaten)

2 teaspoons of pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Butterbeer Bread Pudding Recipe

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Prep a 13 x 9-inch baking dish by spraying it with baking spray.

Bread pudding directions

In a medium bowl add the sugar, eggs, milk, vanilla and maple syrup.

Mix together to combine.

Put your cubed stale bread in a large bowl along with the pecans and butterscotch.

Pour the egg mixture over the bread.

Stir to combine.

Allow this to sit for 10 minutes.

Pour the bread pudding into the prepared baking dish.

Mix together the brown sugar, and butter, in another bowl.

Sprinkle with the brown sugar mixture over the top of the bread pudding.

Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes.

Remove it from the oven. Set aside.

Maple sauce directions

Prep saucepan by spraying it with baking spray.

Mix together the last five ingredients in a saucepan over medium heat.

Cook, stirring frequently until the sugar is melted.

Pour the sauce over the bread pudding.

About Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided world.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald In Theaters Today!

Do you have your wands ready for tonight?