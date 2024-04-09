Butternut Squash and Green Curry Soup Recipe (2024)

This soup is really easy to make and quite good, but it was super spicy/hot (and we eat a lot of spicy food.) I added a 3rd can of coconut milk and a little more broth. I would recommend starting with maybe 3-4 tablespoons of curry and building from there. I also added shrimp to have a protein in it. My daughter ate it over rice and liked it that way as well as a simple soup. The topping is delicious-do not skip that or the lime juice. It really enhanced the flavor. This is definitely a keeper.