Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (2024)

Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (1)
My mother is the best – whenever she comes over she brings me food. Like those awesome giant bags of pre-cooked udon from costco, man I love those and she always brings them to me. But the best is when she hands over fresh vegetables from her or her neighbor’s garden. This year’s backyard farm caught a fungus and all my curcurbits bit the dust, so her latest delivery of a pile of butternut squash was so awesome.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (2)
I wanted to make a soup in the crock pot (to save time and also stove top space over the holidays), but couldn’t find a really good crock pot butternut squash soup recipe out there.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (3)
I perfected this one over a few days and it really is so easy and turned out so yummy that I wanted to share it. I hope you give it a try, because this is one healthy soup that even kids will gobble up.

Butternut Squash Soup Easy Crock Pot Recipe


Ingredients
One large or two medium butternut squash
One yellow or white onion
One apple (granny smith is best but work with what you’ve got)
2 cups chicken stock

Everything else is optional, but I like to use:
1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
Bay Leaf
Creme fraiche or sour cream

Directions
First you want to roast your squash and onion. You could use pre-made butternut squash puree, or you could just dice the squash and put it in the crock pot, but roasting brings out the sugars and makes it much more delicious. Also, if you choose to roast, you don’t have to cook your onions on the stove top. If you don’t roast, you’ll want to dice your onions and cook in a pan until translucent. So preheat your oven to 400 and prepare your squash and onions.

First cut the butternut squash in half. Cutting a butternut squash is a pain, but here’s the secret. Stick the whole thing in the microwave for 3-5 minutes (depending on how powerful your microwave is). Then slice a bit off the top and bottom so you can stand it up straight with the larger end as the base. Now push your knife down from the top to bottom. It should be fairly simple but if it gets stuck you can tap the knife to push it through.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (4)

Now scoop out the seeds and drizzle olive oil on a roasting pan, then place the squash, cut sides up, on it. Also cut your onion in half, leaving the paper on, and place the two pieces cut sides down on the same pan. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (5)

Roast for about 40 minutes, until you can stick a fork in the squash and it’s nice and soft.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (6)

The onion will also get soft and sort of smoosh apart to the touch.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (7)

In the meantime, peel, core and dice an apple. Throw it in the crock pot.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (8)

When the roasting is done, scoop out the flesh of the squash and throw it in the crock pot.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (9)

Remove the paper from the onion and separate the layers (or chop a bit if you want to) and add it to the crock pot as well. Now you’ve got apple, squash, and onion in there.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (10)

Pour two cups of chicken stock on top, and add a bay leaf or two. Set crockpot to low and let it cook. Anywhere from 2-4 hours on low is good.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (11)

Then all you need to do is remove the bay leaf and blend the mixture with an immersion (stick) blender (or use an actual blender if you like) to your desired consistency. Stir in your spices (I like coriander and white pepper), salt to taste, and half a cup of creme fraiche or sour cream. This soup is so thick you don’t need the cream, but if you like it, it does add a little tang. You could use heavy cream too if you like that, but this soup is so healthy and thick without it, I say don’t waste the calories and have a cookie for dessert instead.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (12)

Serve with a dollop of creme fraiche or sour cream and a sprinkle of chives (or whatever herbs) and devour. My kid hates onions but she’s never the wiser with this soup.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (13)

Also, I’m loving my MIL and the new dishes she brought me for hanukkah, hello I’m so lucky it hurts.
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (14)
I love a good easy crock pot recipe and am always looking for inspiration, got any recipe links to share?

by Jaime

27 Comments

Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (16) Jacinda

The soup looks great but can we talk about those plates?? GORGEOUS!!

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (17) Krissy

I love the little wooden spoon! I bet it makes the soup so much yummier.

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (18) Jaime

jen pinterest can be buggy like that. i was able to pin it here

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (19) deena stevenson

I would pin it but I am on a waiting list for pinterest…I heard it works better if someone invites you? I need an invite 🙁

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (20) Hi, I'm Susan!

someone gave me a HUGE squash and i had no idea what to do with it. this is perfect! thank you!

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (21) Jaime

deena email me jaime at prudentbaby dot com and i'll invite you!

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (22) Vanessa at Rescued Goods

Looks delic! I will pin & use my new immersion blender for this one! Thanks!

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (23) nook.

ohmygoodness. i saw this through pinterest. i'm totally making this tomorrow night for dinner! could i prep the squash tonight though? thoughts? xo

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (25) Jessica N

The soup is amazing!!! When I made it I added 1 tablespoon of red curry paste and 1 tablespoon of yellow curry powder. It gave it a kick and was out of this world. Best soup I’ve ever had.

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (26) Liane

Was so compelled by the easinest of this recipe that i am giving it a try!!!! Will let you know what the jury says tonight!!!,

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (27) Rhonda

I’m making it now! In the crock. Sounds delicious. Can’t wait to taste it!

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (28) Jen

Just came across this recipe and it looks yummy. I’m looking to make it for a party so I’m wondering how many servings the above recipe makes?

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (29) heather

hi Jaime! I’m a little slow to join the club, (I just joined Pinterest a month ago) and I happen to love butternut squash soup. I figured I’d post since for one of the first times ever I saved it, and made it just after, for once I didn’t stare at a recipe for months and say I’m going to make that! I just made this tonight & it came out so good. I didn’t have coriander or white pepper, so I seasoned with black pepper and sea salt. Oh and my chicken stock was expired so I had to use beef stock! My one variation on purpose was to do two onions, and a granny smith apple and a red delicious. (red delicious is my favorite, I’m always looking for the sugar in everything!) Trying to skin my roasted squash and chop the roasted onions was so slippery and comical, I was cursing like a sailor. (Another disaster, my knives are a bit too dull!) Anyways, despite my dangerous and lacking kitchen skills and supplies, it still came out great! Next time I’ll try your recipe to the letter, it would probably be even better! Thanks for this, it really was easy except for the slippery roasted ingredients! 😉

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (30) Myra

I found it almost impossible to deal with the roasted squash- after 60 minutes the flesh still could not be scooped out- I had to peel it- very labor intensive- but delicious!! I added 1/2 teaspoon cumin as well as the coriander and the bay leaf. If anyone has any suggestions about roasting and scooping, I would love to know!!

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (31) Jessica

This recipe looks great! How many servings does it yield?

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (32) Heather

Mine only made about 6 large bowls. Next time I’ll double it so there’s leftovers.

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (33) Jennifer

This is an amazing recipe!!! So easy and tastes great. I didnt put sour cream in mine and added 1 tablespoons of maple syrup. I am making my third batch to bring for Thanksgiving dinner! 🙂

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (34) Jane

This soup is SO DELICIOUS! I make it all the time, thank you!

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (35) Renee

Thanks for the very detailed recipe. It was easy and delicious!

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (36) Debra

This soup was delicious. I roasted two sweet potatoes and some cloves of garlic along with the onion and one small squash. Also I used low sodium chicken bullion. So good. Great recipe.

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (38) Melanie

This soup is A M A Z I N G!!! I prepared it today with fresh butternut squash from my garden and an apple from the tree in our yard. This is a new fall favorite

Reply
Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (41) Judy R.

Why not roast squash that has already been peeled and diced? Costs more but so much easier.

Reply

Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (2024)
