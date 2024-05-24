Butternut Squash Soup: Easy Crock Pot Recipe (2024)

My mother is the best – whenever she comes over she brings me food. Like those awesome giant bags of pre-cooked udon from costco, man I love those and she always brings them to me. But the best is when she hands over fresh vegetables from her or her neighbor’s garden. This year’s backyard farm caught a fungus and all my curcurbits bit the dust, so her latest delivery of a pile of butternut squash was so awesome.
I wanted to make a soup in the crock pot (to save time and also stove top space over the holidays), but couldn’t find a really good crock pot butternut squash soup recipe out there.
I perfected this one over a few days and it really is so easy and turned out so yummy that I wanted to share it. I hope you give it a try, because this is one healthy soup that even kids will gobble up.
Butternut Squash Soup Easy Crock Pot Recipe
Ingredients
One large or two medium butternut squash
One yellow or white onion
One apple (granny smith is best but work with what you’ve got)
2 cups chicken stock
Everything else is optional, but I like to use:
1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1/4 or 1/2 teaspoon white pepper
Bay Leaf
Creme fraiche or sour cream
Directions
First you want to roast your squash and onion. You could use pre-made butternut squash puree, or you could just dice the squash and put it in the crock pot, but roasting brings out the sugars and makes it much more delicious. Also, if you choose to roast, you don’t have to cook your onions on the stove top. If you don’t roast, you’ll want to dice your onions and cook in a pan until translucent. So preheat your oven to 400 and prepare your squash and onions.
First cut the butternut squash in half. Cutting a butternut squash is a pain, but here’s the secret. Stick the whole thing in the microwave for 3-5 minutes (depending on how powerful your microwave is). Then slice a bit off the top and bottom so you can stand it up straight with the larger end as the base. Now push your knife down from the top to bottom. It should be fairly simple but if it gets stuck you can tap the knife to push it through.
Now scoop out the seeds and drizzle olive oil on a roasting pan, then place the squash, cut sides up, on it. Also cut your onion in half, leaving the paper on, and place the two pieces cut sides down on the same pan. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Roast for about 40 minutes, until you can stick a fork in the squash and it’s nice and soft.
The onion will also get soft and sort of smoosh apart to the touch.
In the meantime, peel, core and dice an apple. Throw it in the crock pot.
When the roasting is done, scoop out the flesh of the squash and throw it in the crock pot.
Remove the paper from the onion and separate the layers (or chop a bit if you want to) and add it to the crock pot as well. Now you’ve got apple, squash, and onion in there.
Pour two cups of chicken stock on top, and add a bay leaf or two. Set crockpot to low and let it cook. Anywhere from 2-4 hours on low is good.
Then all you need to do is remove the bay leaf and blend the mixture with an immersion (stick) blender (or use an actual blender if you like) to your desired consistency. Stir in your spices (I like coriander and white pepper), salt to taste, and half a cup of creme fraiche or sour cream. This soup is so thick you don’t need the cream, but if you like it, it does add a little tang. You could use heavy cream too if you like that, but this soup is so healthy and thick without it, I say don’t waste the calories and have a cookie for dessert instead.
Serve with a dollop of creme fraiche or sour cream and a sprinkle of chives (or whatever herbs) and devour. My kid hates onions but she’s never the wiser with this soup.
Also, I’m loving my MIL and the new dishes she brought me for hanukkah, hello I’m so lucky it hurts.
I love a good easy crock pot recipe and am always looking for inspiration, got any recipe links to share?
this look amazing. and I'm not sure why but it won't be pinned 🙁 said it cannot detect any big images yet they are all finished loading.
The soup looks great but can we talk about those plates?? GORGEOUS!!
I love the little wooden spoon! I bet it makes the soup so much yummier.
jen pinterest can be buggy like that. i was able to pin it here
I would pin it but I am on a waiting list for pinterest…I heard it works better if someone invites you? I need an invite 🙁
someone gave me a HUGE squash and i had no idea what to do with it. this is perfect! thank you!
deena email me jaime at prudentbaby dot com and i'll invite you!
Looks delic! I will pin & use my new immersion blender for this one! Thanks!
ohmygoodness. i saw this through pinterest. i'm totally making this tomorrow night for dinner! could i prep the squash tonight though? thoughts? xo
yes i think it would be fine to roast everything tonight and then cook it in the pot tomorrow!
The soup is amazing!!! When I made it I added 1 tablespoon of red curry paste and 1 tablespoon of yellow curry powder. It gave it a kick and was out of this world. Best soup I’ve ever had.
Was so compelled by the easinest of this recipe that i am giving it a try!!!! Will let you know what the jury says tonight!!!,
I’m making it now! In the crock. Sounds delicious. Can’t wait to taste it!
Just came across this recipe and it looks yummy. I’m looking to make it for a party so I’m wondering how many servings the above recipe makes?
hi Jaime! I’m a little slow to join the club, (I just joined Pinterest a month ago) and I happen to love butternut squash soup. I figured I’d post since for one of the first times ever I saved it, and made it just after, for once I didn’t stare at a recipe for months and say I’m going to make that! I just made this tonight & it came out so good. I didn’t have coriander or white pepper, so I seasoned with black pepper and sea salt. Oh and my chicken stock was expired so I had to use beef stock! My one variation on purpose was to do two onions, and a granny smith apple and a red delicious. (red delicious is my favorite, I’m always looking for the sugar in everything!) Trying to skin my roasted squash and chop the roasted onions was so slippery and comical, I was cursing like a sailor. (Another disaster, my knives are a bit too dull!) Anyways, despite my dangerous and lacking kitchen skills and supplies, it still came out great! Next time I’ll try your recipe to the letter, it would probably be even better! Thanks for this, it really was easy except for the slippery roasted ingredients! 😉
I found it almost impossible to deal with the roasted squash- after 60 minutes the flesh still could not be scooped out- I had to peel it- very labor intensive- but delicious!! I added 1/2 teaspoon cumin as well as the coriander and the bay leaf. If anyone has any suggestions about roasting and scooping, I would love to know!!
This recipe looks great! How many servings does it yield?
Mine only made about 6 large bowls. Next time I’ll double it so there’s leftovers.
This is an amazing recipe!!! So easy and tastes great. I didnt put sour cream in mine and added 1 tablespoons of maple syrup. I am making my third batch to bring for Thanksgiving dinner! 🙂
This soup is SO DELICIOUS! I make it all the time, thank you!
Thanks for the very detailed recipe. It was easy and delicious!
This soup was delicious. I roasted two sweet potatoes and some cloves of garlic along with the onion and one small squash. Also I used low sodium chicken bullion. So good. Great recipe.
This soup is A M A Z I N G!!! I prepared it today with fresh butternut squash from my garden and an apple from the tree in our yard. This is a new fall favorite
Why not roast squash that has already been peeled and diced? Costs more but so much easier.