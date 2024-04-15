Buttery Scottish Teatime Scones - vegan recipe (2024)

A vegan recipe for light and fluffy Scottish scones with a good rise. Perfect for a teatime treat with dairy-free spread and jam.


Buttery Scottish Teatime Scones - vegan recipe (1)


Afternoon Tea Scones


Don't you just love a fluffy, buttery scone?

They are so associated with afternoon tea here in Scotland (and in England too), that it just wouldn't be the same without them.

I just love them, especially when they're still warm from the oven.

Scottish High Tea


Scones are offered in Scotland as part of a high tea. Have you heard of high tea?

High tea is an early evening meal, where you're served a selection of small cakes, including scones after your main meal with a pot of tea. Toast is often served too. It's all included in the price of the meal.

Many hotels and pubs offer high teas in Scotland, but you better be prepared to dine early between 4:30pm and 6:00pm.

Oh and they are pronounced scone which rhymes with gone.

Buttery Scottish Teatime Scones - vegan recipe (2)

Vegan Scones

These scones are vegan. I used my traditional recipe for scones and changed the butter to dairy-free spread, the plain yoghurt to vegan plain yoghurt (I use Alpro) and the milk to almond milk.

It was as simple as that and they had a really good rise and were light as air when you bite into them. All soft and fluffy inside.

Who said vegan baking was difficult?

I couldn't find my regular cutter for scones, so I used a smaller cutter, which made 12 small scones instead of the 6-8 large scones I'd usually make out of the scone dough.

Buttery Scottish Teatime Scones - vegan recipe (3)

What's the Secret to Light Fluffy Scones?

  1. Cold butter or dairy-free spread, straight out of the fridge.
  2. When you're rubbing the butter/spread into the flour, don't overdo it, just rub the butter in until it's just combined.
  3. When you add the wet ingredients, cut it in with a knife, don't use your hands or a spoon.
  4. Bring it together with your hands but don't overwork the dough. The less you handle it the better.
  5. Roll it out thickly, 3-4 cm thick.
  6. When you cut it, be careful not to twist the cutter as you lift it out of the scone dough or your scones will bake squint, instead of straight up.

Buttery Scottish Teatime Scones - vegan recipe (4)

Buttery Scottish Teatime Scones - vegan recipe (5)

How to serve a scone

In Cornwell and Devonsconesare served with jamand clotted cream(the name of my friend Beth's blog actually Jam and Clotted Cream).

There is great debate down south as to what goes first the jam or the cream.

Devon scones - Jam first then cream

Cornwall scones - Cream first then jam

Who knows who's right? I like to serve them still a little warm with butter/dairy-free spread and jam.

Buttery Scottish Teatime Scones - vegan recipe (6)

The History of Scones

Some say the word scone originates from the Dutch word schoonbrot or schoonbrood which means beautiful/pure bread or the Scots Gaelic word sgonn, which means a large piece of something.

In Scotland they were originally made by crofters with oats and buttermilk on a girdle (griddle) outside on a fire and cut into triangles.

They were also said to be named for the Stone of Destiny which stood in Scone, Perth where the Kings of Scotland where crowned.

Later scones would be baked in an oven.

In the 1800s they became part of afternoon tea when the duch*ess of Bedford requested tea and sweet breads. Scones were duly served, she loved them and it soon became a trend that is still popular today.

What Shapes Should a Scones Be?

ROUND!

Always cut scones with a round cutter. It can be plain or fluted, but has to be a circle cutter.

If you want triangle scones, bake one large bannock and cut into triangles.

Baked triangles of scones are always going to be an uneven bake, quite hard at the tip and lighter at the base, Round is definitely the best option for a light bake all the way through.

Buttery Scottish Teatime Scones - vegan recipe (7)

Calories in Scones

I've worked out the calories per scone using my recipe, if you make 12 small scones as I did or 8 larger scones.

 6 large scones = 258 calories each
8 fairly large scones = 193 calories each
10 medium scones = 155 calories each
12 small scones = 123 calories each

Scone Toppings


 Adding dairy-free spread and jam will of course add calories.

 1 teaspoon of dairy free spread = 25 calories *
1 teaspoon jam = 19 calories *

 * depending on the brand


Buttery Scottish Teatime Scones - vegan recipe (8)


Jam Scones

Jam is the perfect pairing with freshly made scones.

Why not have a try at making some homemade jam.

If you've not made jam before myScottish Raspberry Jamis a good place to start.It's easier to make than you may think and no need for a thermometer, just a saucer in the freezer and your little pinky to test the jam to see if it's ready.

scones, Scottish scones, vegan scones, sweet biscuits, Scottish bake, Scottish recipe, vegan, dairy-free

snack

Scottish, British, vegan

Yield: 6-12 scones (depending on the size of cutter you use)Author: Jacqueline Meldrum

Buttery Scottish Teatime Scones - vegan recipe (9)

Buttery Scottish Teatime Scones

Light and fluffy Scottish scones with a good rise made to a vegan recipe. Perfect for a teatime treat with dairy free spread and jam.

prep time: 10 minscook time: 15 minstotal time: 25 mins

ingredients


  • 250g/2 cups self-raising flour

  • 50g/¼ cup dairy-free spread

  • 2 tbsp caster sugar

  • 125ml/½ cup dairy-free plain yoghurt

  • 65ml/¼ cup almond milk

  • pinch of salt

instructions


  1. Heat the oven to 220c/200c fan/gas mark
    7.

  2. Sieve the flour into a large bowl, add the dairy free spread and gently rub them together with your finger tips.

  3. Gently mix in the salt and sugar.

  4. Whisk the yoghurt and milk together in a jug and then pour the liquid into the dry mix and cut into the mixture with a knife until it starts to come together.

  5. Finish bringing the dough together with your hands (don't over do it), then roll out to 3-4 cm thick on a floured surface.

  6. Cut into circles with a cookie cutter and place on a baking sheet.

  7. Brush with almond milk and bake for 12-15 minutes until well risen and starting to turn golden.

  8. Remove from the oven and cool on a rack.

  9. Serve with dairy-free spread and jam while still warm.

  10. Enjoy!

NOTES:

Calories and nutrition for 12 small scones. See above (in post) for calories and nutrition in larger scones.

calories
129

fat (grams)
4.5

sat. fat (grams)
1.9

carbs (grams)
18.2

protein (grams)
2.6

sugar (grams)
3.3

Created using The Recipes Generator



FAQs

What is the difference between Scottish and English scones? ›

British scones are usually lightly sweetned and contain fruit like currants or berries. Scottish scones are often closer to a biscuit and are made with buttermilk, though some Scottish grandmothers will swear you should only use sour milk.

What is better for scones buttermilk or heavy cream? ›

Heavy Cream or Buttermilk: For the best tasting pastries, stick with a thick liquid such as heavy cream or buttermilk. I usually use heavy cream, but if you want a slightly tangy flavor, use buttermilk.

What is a vegan scone made of? ›

Vegan Scones Ingredients

Instead of butter and cream, they're made with coconut oil and almond milk. To make them gluten-free, I use a combination of oat flour and coconut flour. Lately, I've been getting a lot of comments asking for more (or, um, any) recipes with coconut flour. It's a funny flour to work with.

Can you substitute milk for heavy cream in scones? ›

Whether you've forgotten to pick up a container of heavy cream, or you're looking to make hearty scones that can be split and covered with jam, you'll always be ready to bake a batch of perfect scones. Just remember the magic ratio: 1 cup (227g) of heavy cream can be replaced by 1/2 cup (113g) each of butter and milk.

How do the Scottish eat their scones? ›

Although the English eat scones mainly at teatime, the Scots eat them at almost any time: with midmorning coffee, with soup and salad at lunch, at afternoon tea or high tea, and even with a glass of wine at the co*cktail hour.

What do Scots call scones? ›

In Scotland and Ulster, savoury varieties of scone include soda scones, also known as soda farls, sour dough scones known as soor dook scones made with sour milk, and potato scones, normally known as tattie scones, which resemble small, thin savoury pancakes made with potato flour.

What is the best flour for scones? ›

A thicker and denser scone or a lighter and fluffier one? If you'd prefer a thicker one, go for a self-raising flour or a bread flour. But if you'd prefer a lighter and fluffier scone, we'd recommend all-purpose or pastry flour.

Is it better to make scones with butter or oil? ›

For example, if you substitute oil for butter or margarine, you can significantly reduce the amount of saturated fat in your baked goods. This streamlined recipe for Light Scones uses just 3 tablespoons of canola oil, which contains a fraction of the saturated fat found in butter or margarine.

What is a vegan substitute for butter? ›

What are good vegan butter substitutes? In baking, you can use vegan butter, applesauce, dairy-free yogurt, coconut oil, coconut butter, olive oil, nut butter, mashed banana and mashed avocado. In cooking, you can use olive oil, coconut oil, vegetable stock, or avocado oil to replace butter.

Do vegans use flour? ›

Yes. All flours are essentially plants crushed into a powder form that can be used to bake and cook a variety of foods. What types of flour are vegan? The vast majority of flours are vegan, from white to oat and everything in between.

Are the scones at Panera vegan? ›

Because our scone mix recipes are made with cream, butter, and wheat flour, our scones are not suitable for vegan or gluten conscious diets. However, we do have vegan bagel and bread options and gluten conscious cookie choices that can help round out your afternoon tea menu while meeting your dietary needs.

What is a vegan substitute for heavy cream? ›

Mix equal parts silken tofu and soy milk and blend thoroughly to make a high protein, vegan substitute for heavy cream. This mixture works well to thicken soups and sauces.

Can I substitute Greek yogurt for heavy cream in scones? ›

Use Greek Yogurt When You're Low on Your Favorite Dairy Ingredients. If you're low on dairy ingredients, don't fret. Greek yogurt can substitute milk, sour cream and heavy cream.

What is a vegan substitute for heavy whipping cream? ›

The 5 Best Vegan Substitutes for Heavy Cream
SubstituteWhat We Add to ItHow We Like to Use It
Coconut Milk*no additional ingredients needed (details below)Sweet
Hemp MilkCornstarch or Silken TofuSavory
Oat MilkCornstarch or Vegan Butter or Tofu or Olive OilSweet/Savory
Soy MilkOlive Oil or Silken TofuSavory
1 more row
Nov 5, 2022

Why are American scones different from English scones? ›

British scones are more closely related to American biscuits. While a British "biscuit" is what we would call a crunchy cookie! Sometimes made with raisins or sultanas, British scones are on the plain side compared with American scones, which are typically heavily flavored and topped with a drizzle or glaze.

What is the difference between British scones and English scones? ›

British scones are traditionally drier, lighter, plain in flavor, and significantly less sugary than American scones and are commonly served for breakfast or with afternoon tea as a bready snack. America's Test Kitchen claims that butter is one of the major differences between English and American scones.

Discover More Details
What are British scones called in America? ›

A Biscuit (U.S.) Is a Scone (U.K.)

Both baked goodies use flour, fat, liquid and a leavening agent. The main differences are that scones tend to have less butter (because you'll add butter to it when you eating it — or else, clotted cream or jam) while American biscuits tend to have more butter and light layers.

What are the two types of scones? ›

American scones come in a million different flavours, and they're much more likely to be fruit-stuffed or fruit-flavored. Though it's not unheard of for British scones to contain fruit, it's usually some kind of dried fruit like raisins, sultanas (golden raisins), or currants.

