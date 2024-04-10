Buy 65 Inch NEO QLED 8K Smart TV QN700B | Samsung India (2024)

key features
Top 4 Features
The pinnacle of ultra-fine light control
Evolution of Neo QLED comes with Quantum Matrix Technology, which precisely controls our exclusive new Quantum Mini LED. With accurate light control, you can enjoy great detail in both the darkest and brightest scenes.
Absolute beauty found in minimalism
Don't compromise between elegance for immersive viewing experience. This gorgeous Infinity One Design will take you to the next level with impossibly slim profile.
See details within the details
Feel the power of every frame with 33 million pixels at ultimate clarity with a resolution four times the resolution of 4K.
* Real 8K Resolution is defined as having 7,680 x 4,320 pixels. Native 8K content based on current 8K streaming, connectivity and decoding standard. * Future and certain party standards not guaranteed or may require additional device/adapter purchase.
Spectacular contrast just as the director intended
Every nuance and detail comes to life with rich, accurate color and deeper contrast. The dynamic tone mapping of HDR10+ shifts color and contrast scene by scene, allowing you to appreciate even minor details.
* The range of Quantum HDR luminance is based on internal testing standards and subject to change according to viewing conditions or specifications.
HDR 10+
SDR
Picture
Neural Quantum Processor Lite 8K
Powerful intelligence that completes 8K
You can immerse in the full power of 8K with Samsung's powerful processor that creates the best viewing experience with its 8K AI Upscaling technology. The intelligent processor optimizes each scene to greatly enhance your viewing condition.
* Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format.
* Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.
Minimal glare to reduce distractions
Anti Reflection
Don’t let the brightness of the sun interrupt the midday match, or lamp reflections ruin your evening movie, with our critically acclaimed Anti Reflection. With less distractions from reflecting light from any seat in the house, lose yourself in the latest blockbuster.
Intelligent picture optimized for your eye
EyeComfort Mode
With Samsung’s unique EyeComfort Mode, it preloads local sunset and sunrise times to your screen, so it can automatically adjust your display accordingly. Also, it lowers brightness and colors after sunset, so your screen is softer on your eyes making it easier to unwind and rest.
A billion shades of color with Quantum Dot
100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot
Quantum Dot technology delivers our finest picture ever. With 100% Color Volume, Quantum Dot takes light and turns it into breathtaking color that stays true at any level of brightness.
* 100% color volume measured in Movie Mode and the DCI-P3 color space, certified by VDE.
Gaming
Boost your motion clarity for game content you love
Motion Xcelerator Turbo
Now boost your motion clarity for game content you love. With Samsung’s unique dynamic refresh technology, Motion Xcelerator Turbo provides differentiated motion performance with 60Hz models to support VRR game and 120Hz contents.
FreeSync Premium Pro
Tear free, stutter free, low latency HDR gaming
With Certified AMD FreeSync Premium Pro™ core technology, you'll experience reduced stutter and screen tearing as well as a superior combination of smooth gaming at peak performance, exceptional high dynamic range visuals and low latency for a true game-winning performance.
* Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and graphics processing unit.
Sound
Virtual sound that tracks the action
Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite)
A 3D surround sound with our virtual top channel audio will fully immerse you in the audio experience.
Q-Symphony
Q-Symphony
TV and soundbar orchestrated in perfect harmony
Surround yourself with sound from TV and soundbar orchestrated in harmony. Q-Symphony uniquely allows TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for better surround effect without muting TV speakers.
* Q-Symphony is available only with compatible soundbar.
* Check for Q-Symphony compatibility on soundbar product specifications.
A next level Dolby Atmos experience
Dolby Atmos®
A next level Dolby Atmos experience that will immerse gamers inside the action with multi dimensional sound.
Smart
Discover your favorite contents in one place
Smart Hub
Samsung’s new Smart Hub puts content curation and discovery front and center, so you spend less time searching and more time streaming movies, shows and other contents you enjoy.
* Content services and recommendation may vary by regions.
* Agreement of the Smart Hub Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use.
Your best home butler
SmartThings
Let SmartThings intuitively control your home by detecting, connecting and controlling your smart devices around your TV. The built-in hub allows you to enjoy enhanced connectivity without additional devices. You can also answer the door even as you’re watching TV.
* Available technology, functions and features may vary by country, service provider, network environment or product. They are subject to change without notice.
* Requires Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other wireless network connection and devices registered to the SmartThings app.
* Connected devices are sold separately.
* A separate SmartThings Dongle is required to connect to Zigbee devices. (Connection to Z-Wave device is not supported.)
Make video calls on the big screen
Video Call Application
Seamlessly connect with your loved ones on the bigger screen with Google Duo. Use the Samsung Slim Fit Cam or your own smartphone camera to make video calls a lot easily.
* Additional compatible Samsung SlimFit cam, compatible Logitech webcam or mobile camera required.
* Sold separately.
Free TV, no strings attached
Samsung TV Plus
Enjoy free live streaming TV with Samsung TV Plus. Choose from a variety of channels offering content for all interests that are currently in trend.
* Content services may vary by regions and are subject to change without notifications.
See it all on one screen
Multi View
Watch what's on your TV and your mobile on the same screen at the same time. Whether it's live stats for sports or video guides for games, simply connect your phone and multi-screen like never before.
* Supports Android OS and iOS based smartphone.
* Q60B supports Android OS smartphones only.
Choose whatever voice assistant you are used to
Multiple Voice Assistants
Choose your favorite voice assistant - Bixby or Amazon Alexa. The built-in voice assistants provide optimal entertainment experience and advanced control for your home.
* Samsung may change/suspend/cease providing part or all voice assistant services at any time in its sole discretion without prior warning or notice.
* Bixby voice commands recognize English (US/UK), French, Spanish, German, Italian, Chinese and Korean. Not all accents, dialects and expressions are recognized.
* Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
* Google is a trademark of Google LLC.