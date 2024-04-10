Buy 65 Inch NEO QLED 8K Smart TV QN800B | Samsung India (2024)

AI-powered 8Kpicture completed by 20 neural networks

Neural Quantum Processor 8K

Neo QLED's advanced multi-intelligent processor creates the best 8K viewing experience. Instead of one neural network to analyze visual data, Neo Quantum Processor 8K uses data generated from 20 neural networks to enhance every visual detail of your 8K content.

* Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format.* Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.