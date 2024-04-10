Buy 65 Inch NEO QLED 8K Smart TV QN800B | Samsung India (2024)

key features

  Quantum Matrix Technology Pro

    Quantum Matrix Technology Pro

  Neural Quantum Processor 8K

    Neural Quantum Processor 8K

  Infinity One Design

    Infinity One Design

  Dolby Atmos®

    Dolby Atmos®

Unimaginable color and contrast in 8K

Unimaginable color and contrast in 8K

Top 4 Features

Quantum Matrix Technology ProGreater contrast in 8K to reveal every hidden detailNeural Quantum Processor 8KAI-powered 8K picture by 20 neural networksInfinity One DesignAbsolute beauty found in minimalismDolby Atmos®Dolby Atmos experience with top channel speakers

Ultra-fine contrast in 8K that reveals every hidden details

Ultra-fine contrast in 8K that reveals every hidden details

Quantum Matrix Technology Pro

The powerful evolution of Neo QLED 8K comes with a backlight dimming technology that precision controls our proprietary Quantum Mini LEDs. Witness unimaginable details expressed in both the darkest black to the purest white with x1.5 more lighting zones than normal Quantum Matrix Technology.

AI-powered 8Kpicture completed by 20 neural networks

AI-powered 8Kpicture completed by 20 neural networks

AI-powered 8Kpicture completed by 20 neural networks

Neural Quantum Processor 8K

Neo QLED's advanced multi-intelligent processor creates the best 8K viewing experience. Instead of one neural network to analyze visual data, Neo Quantum Processor 8K uses data generated from 20 neural networks to enhance every visual detail of your 8K content.

* Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and format.* Upscaling may not apply to PC connection and Game Mode.

Absolute beauty found in minimalism

Absolute beauty found in minimalism

Absolute beauty found in minimalism

Infinity One Design

Don't compromise between elegance for immersive viewing experience. This gorgeous Infinity One Design will take you to the next level with impossibly slim profile.

Dolby Atmos experience with top channel speakers

Dolby Atmos experience with top channel speakers

Dolby Atmos experience with top channel speakers

Dolby Atmos®

Samsung's new top channel speakers deliver a next level Dolby Atmos experience that will immerse gamers inside the action with multi dimensional sound.

* Top channel is not available in 50/43"
* The location of the speaker may vary by model.

Picture

Picture

Picture

See details within the details

See details within the details

Real 8K Resolution

Feel the power of every frame with 33 million pixels at ultimate clarity with a resolution four times the resolution of 4K.

* Real 8K Resolution is defined as having 7,680 x 4,320 pixels. Native 8K content based on current 8K streaming, connectivity and decoding standard.
* Future and certain party standards not guaranteed or may require additional device/adapter purchase.

Spectacular contrast just as the director intended

Spectacular contrast just as the director intended

HDR 10+

SDR

Spectacular contrast just as the director intended

Quantum HDR 32x

Every nuance and detail comes to life with rich, accurate color and deeper contrast. The dynamic tone mapping of HDR10+ shifts color and contrast scene by scene, allowing you to appreciate even minor details.

* The range of Quantum HDR luminance is based on internal testing standards and subject to change according to viewing conditions or specifications.
* QN90B 43/50" : Quantum HDR 24x

Minimal glare to reduce distractions

Anti Reflection

Don’t let the brightness of the sun interrupt the midday match, or lamp reflections ruin your evening movie, with our critically acclaimed Anti Reflection. With less distractions from reflecting light from any seat in the house, lose yourself in the latest blockbuster.

Minimal glare to reduce distractions

Intelligent picture optimized for your eye

EyeComfort Mode

With Samsung’s unique EyeComfort Mode, it preloads local sunset and sunrise times to your screen, so it can automatically adjust your display accordingly. Also, it lowers brightness and colors after sunset, so your screen is softer on your eyes making it easier to unwind and rest.

Intelligent picture optimized for your eye

3-dimensional depth with powerful neural networks

Real Depth Enhancer

Real Depth Enhancer now mirrors how human eyes process depth by increasing foreground contrast. So when you are watching a nature documentary, it enhances an elephant’s wrinkles while leaving the background as it is - just as a person’s eyes would.

Gaming

Exceptional motion enhancements in 4K 120Hz

Exceptional motion enhancements in 4K 120Hz

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

Conquer every enemy, even at soaring speeds. With exceptional motion enhancements up to 4K 120Hz, you can enjoy gameplay with ultra-smooth action without lag and motion blur.

* Q80B 50" : Motion Xcelerator

Tear free, stutter free, low latency HDR gaming

FreeSync Premium Pro

Tear free, stutter free, low latency HDR gaming

FreeSync Premium Pro

With Certified AMD FreeSync Premium Pro™ core technology, you'll experience reduced stutter and screen tearing as well as a superior combination of smooth gaming at peak performance, exceptional high dynamic range visuals and low latency for a true game-winning performance.

* Viewing experience may vary according to types of content and graphics processing unit.

Sound

Dynamic, realistic sound that tracks the action

Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+)

Dynamic, realistic sound that tracks the action

Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+)

With built-in speakers you can experience vividly realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.

* QN90B 43/50" : OTS Lite

Design

Add beauty to the clutter-free solution

Add beauty to the clutter-free solution

Attachable Slim One Connect

Whatever your installation environment, Attachable One Connect helps you to minimize cable clutter.

Smart

Discover your favorite contents in one place

Discover your favorite contents in one place

Smart Hub

Samsung’s new Smart Hub puts content curation and discovery front and center, so you spend less time searching and more time streaming movies, shows and other contents you enjoy.

* Content services and recommendation may vary by regions.
* Agreement of the Smart Hub Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy is required before use.

Your best home butler

Your best home butler

SmartThings

Let SmartThings intuitively control your home by detecting, connecting and controlling your smart devices around your TV. The built-in hub allows you to enjoy enhanced connectivity without additional devices. You can also answer the door even as you’re watching TV.

* Available technology, functions and features may vary by country, service provider, network environment or product. They are subject to change without notice.
* Requires Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or other wireless network connection and devices registered to the SmartThings app.
* Connected devices are sold separately.
* A separate SmartThings Dongle is required to connect to Zigbee devices. (Connection to Z-Wave device is not supported.)

Make video calls on the big screen

Make video calls on the big screen

Video Call Application

Seamlessly connect with your loved ones on the bigger screen with Google Duo. Use the Samsung Slim Fit Cam or your own smartphone camera to make video calls a lot easily.

* Additional compatible Samsung SlimFit cam, compatible Logitech webcam or mobile camera required.
* Sold separately.

Free TV, no strings attached

Free TV, no strings attached

Samsung TV Plus

Enjoy free live streaming TV with Samsung TV Plus. Choose from a variety of channels offering content for all interests that are currently in trend.

* Content services may vary by regions and are subject to change without notifications.

See it all on one screen

See it all on one screen

Multi View

Watch what's on your TV and your mobile on the same screen at the same time. Whether it's live stats for sports or video guides for games, simply connect your phone and multi-screen like never before.

* Supports Android OS and iOS based smartphone.
* Q60B supports Android OS smartphones only.

