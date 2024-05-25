Buy AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (2024)

Apple

Updated design

AirPods are lightweight and offer a contoured design. They sit at just the right angle for comfort and to better direct audio to your ear. The stem is 33 percent shorter than AirPods (2nd generation) and includes a force sensor to easily control music and calls.







Updated design











AirPods are lightweight and offer a contoured design. They sit at just the right angle for comfort and to better direct audio to your ear. The stem is 33 percent shorter than AirPods (2nd generation) and includes a force sensor to easily control music and calls.









Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking

Sound is placed all around you to create an immersive, three-dimensional listening experience for music, TV shows, and movies. Gyroscopes and accelerometers in AirPods work together to track your head movements — so it sounds like you're in the center of songs and scenes.¹







Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking











Sound is placed all around you to create an immersive, three-dimensional listening experience for music, TV shows, and movies. Gyroscopes and accelerometers in AirPods work together to track your head movements — so it sounds like you’re in the center of songs and scenes.¹









Adaptive EQ

Music is automatically tuned to suit the shape of your ear. Inward-facing microphones detect what you're hearing, then adjust low- and mid-range frequencies to deliver the rich details in every song.







Adaptive EQ











Music is automatically tuned to suit the shape of your ear. Inward-facing microphones detect what you’re hearing, then adjust low- and mid-range frequencies to deliver the rich details in every song.









Longer battery life

AirPods have an extra hour of battery life compared with AirPods (2nd generation) for up to 6 hours of listening time² and up to 4 hours of talk time.⁵ With just 5 minutes of charge, you'll get around an hour of listening⁶ or talk time.⁷ And with the MagSafe Charging Case, you can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time and charge with compatible MagSafe and wireless chargers.⁸







Longer battery life











AirPods have an extra hour of battery life compared with AirPods (2nd generation) for up to 6 hours of listening time² and up to 4 hours of talk time.⁵ With just 5 minutes of charge, you’ll get around an hour of listening⁶ or talk time.⁷ And with the MagSafe Charging Case, you can enjoy up to 30 hours of total listening time and charge with compatible MagSafe and wireless chargers.⁸









Sweat and water resistant

Both AirPods and the MagSafe Charging Case are rated IPX4 water resistant — so they'll withstand anything from rain to heavy workouts.³







Sweat and water resistant











Both AirPods and the MagSafe Charging Case are rated IPX4 water resistant — so they’ll withstand anything from rain to heavy workouts.³









Magical in every way

Setup is effortless — pull them out of the case and they're ready to use. Automatically switch between your Apple devices. In-ear detection knows the difference between your ear and other surfaces. Announce Notifications with Siri gives you the option to have Siri read your notifications through your AirPods. And with Audio Sharing, you and a friend can easily share a song or show between any two sets of AirPods.⁴







Magical in every way











Setup is effortless — pull them out of the case and they’re ready to use. Automatically switch between your Apple devices. In-ear detection knows the difference between your ear and other surfaces. Announce Notifications with Siri gives you the option to have Siri read your notifications through your AirPods. And with Audio Sharing, you and a friend can easily share a song or show between any two sets of AirPods.⁴









Highlights

Designed by Apple
Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for an immersive three-dimensional listening experience¹
Amazing sound quality with Adaptive EQ
Contoured design
Force sensor control
Sweat and water resistant (IPX4)³
Easy setup for all your Apple devices
MagSafe Charging Case can be charged either wirelessly using a MagSafe charger or Qi-certified charger or with the Lightning connector







Designed by Apple













Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for an immersive three-dimensional listening experience¹













Amazing sound quality with Adaptive EQ













Contoured design













Force sensor control













Sweat and water resistant (IPX4)³













Easy setup for all your Apple devices













MagSafe Charging Case can be charged either wirelessly using a MagSafe charger or Qi-certified charger or with the Lightning connector











What's in the Box

AirPods
MagSafe Charging Case
Lightning to USB-C Cable
Documentation







AirPods













MagSafe Charging Case













Lightning to USB-C Cable













Documentation











Tech Specs

Audio Technology

Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking¹
Adaptive EQ
Custom high-excursion Apple driver
Custom high dynamic range amplifier





Audio Technology











Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking¹













Adaptive EQ













Custom high-excursion Apple driver













Custom high dynamic range amplifier











Sensors

Dual beamforming microphones
Force sensor
Inward-facing microphone
Motion-detecting accelerometer
Skin-detect sensors
Speech-detecting accelerometer





Sensors











Dual beamforming microphones













Force sensor













Inward-facing microphone













Motion-detecting accelerometer













Skin-detect sensors















Chip

H1 headphone chip





Chip











H1 headphone chip











Controls

Press once to play, pause, or answer a phone call
Press twice to skip forward
Press three times to skip back
Press and hold for Siri
Say "Hey Siri" to do things like play a song, make a call, or get directions





Controls











Press once to play, pause, or answer a phone call













Press twice to skip forward













Press three times to skip back













Press and hold for Siri













Say “Hey Siri” to do things like play a song, make a call, or get directions











Sweat and Water Resistant

Sweat and water resistant (IPX4)³



\t\t

\t\t

Sweat and Water Resistant





Sweat and water resistant (IPX4)³







\t









Size and Weight

AirPods (each)⁹
Height: 1.21 inches (30.79 mm)
Width: 0.72 inch (18.26 mm)
Depth: 0.76 inch (19.21 mm)
Weight: 0.15 ounce (4.28 grams)
MagSafe Charging Case⁹
Height: 1.83 inches (46.40 mm)
Width: 2.14 inches (54.40 mm)
Depth: 0.84 inch (21.38 mm)
Weight: 1.34 ounces (37.91 grams)





Size and Weight











AirPods (each)⁹













Height: 1.21 inches (30.79 mm)













Width: 0.72 inch (18.26 mm)













Depth: 0.76 inch (19.21 mm)













Weight: 0.15 ounce (4.28 grams)













MagSafe Charging Case⁹













Height: 1.83 inches (46.40 mm)













Width: 2.14 inches (54.40 mm)













Depth: 0.84 inch (21.38 mm)













Weight: 1.34 ounces (37.91 grams)











Charging Case

Works with MagSafe charger, Qi-certified chargers, or the Lightning connector





Charging Case











Works with MagSafe charger, Qi-certified chargers, or the Lightning connector











Battery

AirPods
Up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5hours with Personalized Spatial Audio enabled)²
Up to 4 hours of talk time with a single charge⁵
AirPods with MagSafe Charging Case
Up to 30 hours of listening time⁸
Up to 20 hours of talk time¹⁰
5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time⁶ or around 1 hour of talk time⁷





Battery











AirPods













Up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5hours with Personalized Spatial Audio enabled)²













Up to 4 hours of talk time with a single charge⁵













AirPods with MagSafe Charging Case













Up to 30 hours of listening time⁸













Up to 20 hours of talk time¹⁰













5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time⁶ or around 1 hour of talk time⁷











Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0





Connectivity











Bluetooth 5.0











Accessibility

Accessibility features help people with disabilities get the most out of their new AirPods.
Features include:
Live Listen audio¹¹
Headphone levels
Headphone Accommodations





Accessibility











Accessibility features help people with disabilities get the most out of their new AirPods.













Features include:













Live Listen audio¹¹













Headphone levels













Headphone Accommodations











System Requirements

iPhone and iPod touch models with the latest version of iOS¹²
iPad models with the latest version of iPadOS¹²
Apple Watch models with the latest version of watchOS¹²
Mac models with the latest version of macOS¹²
Apple TV models with the latest version of tvOS¹²







iPhone and iPod touch models with the latest version of iOS¹²













iPad models with the latest version of iPadOS¹²













Apple Watch models with the latest version of watchOS¹²













Mac models with the latest version of macOS¹²













Apple TV models with the latest version of tvOS¹²











"},"even":true,"first":false,"position":3,"last":true}],"size":3}},"sectionTitle":"System Requirements","sectionId":"SystemRequirements"}; // ManufacturerInfo // Compatibility window.pageLevelData.Compatibility = {"compatibilitySection":{"compatibilityTitle":"Compatibility","compatibilityA11yText":"Shows or Hides Compatibility section"},"compatibleProducts":[{"header":"iPhone Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"iPhone 15 Pro","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 15 Pro","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":true,"position":1,"last":false},{"index":1,"value":{"text":"iPhone 15 Pro Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 15 Pro Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":2,"last":false},{"index":2,"value":{"text":"iPhone 15","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 15","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":3,"last":false},{"index":3,"value":{"text":"iPhone 15 Plus","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 15 Plus","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":4,"last":false},{"index":4,"value":{"text":"iPhone 14 Pro","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 14 Pro","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":5,"last":false},{"index":5,"value":{"text":"iPhone 14 Pro Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 14 Pro Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":6,"last":false},{"index":6,"value":{"text":"iPhone 14","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 14","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":7,"last":false},{"index":7,"value":{"text":"iPhone 14 Plus","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 14 Plus","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":8,"last":false},{"index":8,"value":{"text":"iPhone 13 Pro","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 13 Pro","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":9,"last":false},{"index":9,"value":{"text":"iPhone 13 Pro Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 13 Pro Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":10,"last":false},{"index":10,"value":{"text":"iPhone 13 mini","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 13 mini","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":11,"last":false},{"index":11,"value":{"text":"iPhone 13","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 13","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":12,"last":false},{"index":12,"value":{"text":"iPhone SE (3rdgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone SE (3rdgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":13,"last":false},{"index":13,"value":{"text":"iPhone12 Pro","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone12 Pro","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":14,"last":false},{"index":14,"value":{"text":"iPhone12 Pro Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone12 Pro Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":15,"last":false},{"index":15,"value":{"text":"iPhone12 mini","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone12 mini","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":16,"last":false},{"index":16,"value":{"text":"iPhone12","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone12","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":17,"last":false},{"index":17,"value":{"text":"iPhone 11 Pro","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 11 Pro","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":18,"last":false},{"index":18,"value":{"text":"iPhone 11 Pro Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 11 Pro Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":19,"last":false},{"index":19,"value":{"text":"iPhone 11","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 11","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":20,"last":false},{"index":20,"value":{"text":"iPhone SE (2ndgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone SE (2ndgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":21,"last":false},{"index":21,"value":{"text":"iPhone XS","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone XS","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":22,"last":false},{"index":22,"value":{"text":"iPhone XS Max","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone XS Max","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":23,"last":false},{"index":23,"value":{"text":"iPhone XR","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone XR","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":24,"last":false},{"index":24,"value":{"text":"iPhone X","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone X","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":25,"last":false},{"index":25,"value":{"text":"iPhone 8","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 8","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":26,"last":false},{"index":26,"value":{"text":"iPhone 8 Plus","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 8 Plus","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":27,"last":false},{"index":27,"value":{"text":"iPhone 7","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 7","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":28,"last":false},{"index":28,"value":{"text":"iPhone 7 Plus","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 7 Plus","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":29,"last":false},{"index":29,"value":{"text":"iPhone 6s","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 6s","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":30,"last":false},{"index":30,"value":{"text":"iPhone 6s Plus","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone 6s Plus","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":31,"last":false},{"index":31,"value":{"text":"iPhone SE (1stgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPhone SE (1stgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":32,"last":true}],"size":32}},{"header":"iPad Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"iPadPro 12.9-inch (6thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPadPro 12.9-inch (6thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":true,"position":1,"last":false},{"index":1,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":2,"last":false},{"index":2,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":3,"last":false},{"index":3,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rdgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rdgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":4,"last":false},{"index":4,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2ndgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2ndgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":5,"last":false},{"index":5,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1stgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1stgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":6,"last":false},{"index":6,"value":{"text":"iPadPro 11-inch (4thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPadPro 11-inch (4thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":7,"last":false},{"index":7,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 11-inch (3rdgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 11-inch (3rdgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":8,"last":false},{"index":8,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 11-inch (2ndgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 11-inch (2ndgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":9,"last":false},{"index":9,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 11-inch (1stgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 11-inch (1stgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":10,"last":false},{"index":10,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 10.5-inch","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 10.5-inch","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":11,"last":false},{"index":11,"value":{"text":"iPad Pro 9.7-inch","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Pro 9.7-inch","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":12,"last":false},{"index":12,"value":{"text":"iPad Air (5thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Air (5thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":13,"last":false},{"index":13,"value":{"text":"iPad Air (4thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Air (4thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":14,"last":false},{"index":14,"value":{"text":"iPad Air (3rdgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Air (3rdgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":15,"last":false},{"index":15,"value":{"text":"iPad Air 2","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad Air 2","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":16,"last":false},{"index":16,"value":{"text":"iPad (10thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (10thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":17,"last":false},{"index":17,"value":{"text":"iPad (9th generation)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (9th generation)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":18,"last":false},{"index":18,"value":{"text":"iPad (8th generation)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (8th generation)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":19,"last":false},{"index":19,"value":{"text":"iPad (7thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (7thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":20,"last":false},{"index":20,"value":{"text":"iPad (6thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (6thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":21,"last":false},{"index":21,"value":{"text":"iPad (5thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad (5thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":22,"last":false},{"index":22,"value":{"text":"iPadmini (6thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPadmini (6thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":23,"last":false},{"index":23,"value":{"text":"iPad mini (5thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad mini (5thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":24,"last":false},{"index":24,"value":{"text":"iPad mini 4","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPad mini 4","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":25,"last":true}],"size":25}},{"header":"Mac Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"MacBookAir (13-inch, M3, 2024)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBookAir (13-inch, M3, 2024)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":true,"position":1,"last":false},{"index":1,"value":{"text":"MacBookAir (15-inch, M3, 2024)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBookAir (15-inch, M3, 2024)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":2,"last":false},{"index":2,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (15-inch, M2, 2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (15-inch, M2, 2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":3,"last":false},{"index":3,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (13-inch, M2, 2022)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":4,"last":false},{"index":4,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (M1,2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (M1,2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":5,"last":false},{"index":5,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (Retina, 13‑inch, 2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (Retina, 13‑inch, 2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":6,"last":false},{"index":6,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018 - 2019)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018 - 2019)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":7,"last":false},{"index":7,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015 - 2017)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015 - 2017)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":8,"last":false},{"index":8,"value":{"text":"MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":9,"last":false},{"index":9,"value":{"text":"MacBookPro (13‑inch,M2, 2022)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBookPro (13‑inch,M2, 2022)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":10,"last":false},{"index":10,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (13-inch,M1, 2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (13-inch,M1, 2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":11,"last":false},{"index":11,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (13-inch,2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (13-inch,2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":12,"last":false},{"index":12,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016 - 2019)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016 - 2019)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":13,"last":false},{"index":13,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012 - 2015)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012 - 2015)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":14,"last":false},{"index":14,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (14‑inch, 2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (14‑inch, 2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":15,"last":false},{"index":15,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (14‑inch, 2021)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (14‑inch, 2021)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":16,"last":false},{"index":16,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":17,"last":false},{"index":17,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2021)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (16‑inch, 2021)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":18,"last":false},{"index":18,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (16-inch,2019)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (16-inch,2019)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":19,"last":false},{"index":19,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016 and later)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016 and later)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":20,"last":false},{"index":20,"value":{"text":"MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012 - 2015)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012 - 2015)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":21,"last":false},{"index":21,"value":{"text":"MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015 - 2017)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015 - 2017)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":22,"last":false},{"index":22,"value":{"text":"iMac (24-inch, M3,2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (24-inch, M3,2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":23,"last":false},{"index":23,"value":{"text":"iMac (24-inch, M1,2021)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (24-inch, M1,2021)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":24,"last":false},{"index":24,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5‑inch,2019)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5‑inch,2019)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":25,"last":false},{"index":25,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2017)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2017)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":26,"last":false},{"index":26,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":27,"last":false},{"index":27,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019–2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019–2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":28,"last":false},{"index":28,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2017)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2017)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":29,"last":false},{"index":29,"value":{"text":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014 - 2015)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014 - 2015)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":30,"last":false},{"index":30,"value":{"text":"iMac Pro (2017)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iMac Pro (2017)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":31,"last":false},{"index":31,"value":{"text":"Mac Studio (2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac Studio (2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":32,"last":false},{"index":32,"value":{"text":"Mac Studio (2022) ","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac Studio (2022) ","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":33,"last":false},{"index":33,"value":{"text":"Mac mini (2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac mini (2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":34,"last":false},{"index":34,"value":{"text":"Mac mini (M1,2020)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac mini (M1,2020)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":35,"last":false},{"index":35,"value":{"text":"Mac mini (2018)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac mini (2018)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":36,"last":false},{"index":36,"value":{"text":"Mac mini (Late 2014)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac mini (Late 2014)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":37,"last":false},{"index":37,"value":{"text":"Mac Pro (2023)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac Pro (2023)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":38,"last":false},{"index":38,"value":{"text":"Mac Pro (2019)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac Pro (2019)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":39,"last":false},{"index":39,"value":{"text":"Mac Pro (Late 2013)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Mac Pro (Late 2013)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":40,"last":true}],"size":40}},{"header":"Apple Watch Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Ultra 2","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Ultra 2","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":true,"position":1,"last":false},{"index":1,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 9","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 9","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":2,"last":false},{"index":2,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch SE","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch SE","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":3,"last":false},{"index":3,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Ultra","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Ultra","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":4,"last":false},{"index":4,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 8","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 8","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":5,"last":false},{"index":5,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 7","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 7","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":6,"last":false},{"index":6,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 6","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 6","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":7,"last":false},{"index":7,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 5","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 5","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":8,"last":false},{"index":8,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 4","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 4","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":9,"last":false},{"index":9,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 3","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 3","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":10,"last":false},{"index":10,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 2","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 2","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":11,"last":false},{"index":11,"value":{"text":"Apple Watch Series 1","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple Watch Series 1","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":12,"last":true}],"size":12}},{"header":"Apple TV Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"AppleTV4K (3rdgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"AppleTV4K (3rdgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":true,"position":1,"last":false},{"index":1,"value":{"text":"Apple TV 4K (2ndgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple TV 4K (2ndgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":2,"last":false},{"index":2,"value":{"text":"Apple TV 4K (1stgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"Apple TV 4K (1stgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":false,"position":3,"last":false},{"index":3,"value":{"text":"AppleTVHD","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"AppleTVHD","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":false,"first":false,"position":4,"last":true}],"size":4}},{"header":"iPod Models","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"iPod touch (7thgeneration)","dataVar":{},"omnitureData":{"slotName":"Compatibility","linkText":"iPod touch (7thgeneration)","commitCodeId":0},"newTab":false},"even":true,"first":true,"position":1,"last":true}],"size":1}},{"header":"Apple Vision Pro","products":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":{"text":"Apple Vision Get help buying.





Chat now(Opens in a new window)

or call 1800-1651-0525 (Smart / PLDT), 1800-8474-7382 (Globe).



Which AirPods are right for you?











\t















\t\t\t











\t\t\t\t AirPods 2nd generation

\t\t\t\t















₱8,490















































Currently viewing













—









—









—









—









—











Lightning Charging Case







5 hrs

Up to 5 hours of listening time with a single chargeᴼᴼᴼ

















\t











\t\t\t











AirPods 3rd generation

















From ₱10,990















































Currently viewing













—









—









—











Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head trackingᴼ











Sweat and water resistant AirPods and charging caseᴼᴼ











Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case







6 hrs

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a single chargeᴼᴼᴼ









\t



















\t\t\t\t\t\t













AirPods Pro

2nd generation

(USB‑C)

















₱14,990















































Currently viewing













Adaptive Audio¹⁵











Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode









Conversation Awareness¹⁵











Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head trackingᴼ











Dust, sweat, and water resistant AirPods and charging caseᴼᴼᴼᴼ











MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C) with speaker¹⁶ and lanyard loop˄







6 hrs

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a single chargeᴼᴼᴼ





























\t\t\t\t\t\t













AirPods Max





















₱32,990















































Currently viewing













—









—











Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode









—











Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head trackingᴼ









—











Smart Case







20 hrs

Up to 20 hours of listening time with a single chargeᴼᴼᴼ

























Compare all AirPods models











"},"even":true,"first":false,"position":3,"last":false},{"index":3,"value":{"selectComposite":true,"modelType":"mutiValueAttributeSelector","mutiValueAttributeSelector":{"groupTitleFromAsset":null,"groupTitleFromAttribute":null,"attributeList":{"items":[{"index":0,"value":"1. Spatialize Stereo supports stereo content with iOS 15 or later, Apple Music with Dolby Atmos or 5.1, and video content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos from supported applications.","even":true,"first":true,"position":1,"last":false},{"index":1,"value":"2. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.","even":false,"first":false,"position":2,"last":false},{"index":2,"value":"3. AirPods (3rd generation) are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise. AirPods (3rd generation) were tested under controlled laboratory conditions, and have a rating of IPX4 under IEC standard 60529. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge wet AirPods (3rd generation); refer to https://support.apple.com/kb/HT210711 for cleaning and drying instructions.","even":true,"first":false,"position":3,"last":false},{"index":3,"value":"4. Audio Sharing not supported for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, Apple Watch, and Mac. ","even":false,"first":false,"position":4,"last":false},{"index":4,"value":"5. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.","even":true,"first":false,"position":5,"last":false},{"index":5,"value":"6. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.","even":false,"first":false,"position":6,"last":false},{"index":6,"value":"7. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.","even":true,"first":false,"position":7,"last":false},{"index":7,"value":"8. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.","even":false,"first":false,"position":8,"last":false},{"index":8,"value":"9. Size and weight vary by configuration and manufacturing process.","even":true,"first":false,"position":9,"last":false},{"index":9,"value":"10. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.","even":false,"first":false,"position":10,"last":false},{"index":10,"value":"11. Requires the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.","even":true,"first":false,"position":11,"last":false},{"index":11,"value":"12. AirPods can be used as Bluetooth headphones with Apple devices using earlier software and with non-Apple devices, but functionality is limited.","even":false,"first":false,"position":12,"last":false},{"index":12,"value":"15. For iOS: Available on iPhone SE (2nd generation and later), iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and later with iOS 17 and later when paired with AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware.","even":true,"first":false,"position":13,"last":false},{"index":13,"value":"For iPadOS: Available on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (6th generation and later), and iPad mini (5th generation and later) with iPadOS 17 and later when paired with AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware.","even":false,"first":false,"position":14,"last":false},{"index":14,"value":"For macOS: Available on MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), iMac (2019 and later), iMac Pro (2017), Mac mini (2018 and later), Mac Studio (2022), and Mac Pro (2019 and later) with macOS Sonoma and later when paired with AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware.","even":true,"first":false,"position":15,"last":false},{"index":15,"value":"16. MagSafe charging requires a compatible MagSafe charger. Wireless charging requires a Qi-certified wireless charger. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) charging case also works with the Apple Watch charger or USB-C connector.","even":false,"first":false,"position":16,"last":false},{"index":16,"value":"º Compatible hardware and software required. Works with compatible content in supported apps. Not all content available in Dolby Atmos. iPhone with TrueDepth camera required to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio, which will sync across Apple devices running the latest operating system software, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS.","even":true,"first":false,"position":17,"last":false},{"index":17,"value":"ºº AirPods (3rd generation) and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IPX4 rated. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions. ","even":false,"first":false,"position":18,"last":false},{"index":18,"value":"ººº Battery life varies by use and configuration; see apple.com/ph/batteries for more information.","even":true,"first":false,"position":19,"last":false},{"index":19,"value":"ºººº AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are dust resistant and sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IP54 rated. Dust, sweat, and water resistance are not permanent conditions.","even":false,"first":false,"position":20,"last":false},{"index":20,"value":"˄ Lanyard sold separately.","even":true,"first":false,"position":21,"last":false},{"index":21,"value":"Some features require iOS 13 or iPadOS, which are not compatible with iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, iPod touch (6th generation), iPad Air (1st generation), iPad mini 3, and iPad mini 2.","even":false,"first":false,"position":22,"last":false},{"index":22,"value":"⁺ Offer is available for new subscribers who connect an eligible device to an Apple device running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 or later, for a limited time only. Offer good for 3 months after eligible device pairing. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. No purchase necessary for current owners of eligible devices. Service availability varies by region. Restrictions and other terms apply.","even":true,"first":false,"position":23,"last":true}],"size":23},"imageValue":null,"paragraphText":null,"imagePosition":null,"imageValueList":null},"viewName":"/templates/web/page/productdetails/NonBulletedListWithTitle.mustache","render":"







1. Spatialize Stereo supports stereo content with iOS 15 or later, Apple Music with Dolby Atmos or 5.1, and video content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos from supported applications.













2. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.













3. AirPods (3rd generation) are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise. AirPods (3rd generation) were tested under controlled laboratory conditions, and have a rating of IPX4 under IEC standard 60529. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge wet AirPods (3rd generation); refer to https://support.apple.com/kb/HT210711 for cleaning and drying instructions.













4. Audio Sharing not supported for iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, Apple Watch, and Mac.













5. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.













6. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.













7. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.













8. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.













9. Size and weight vary by configuration and manufacturing process.













10. Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors. See apple.com/ph/batteries for details.













11. Requires the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.













12. AirPods can be used as Bluetooth headphones with Apple devices using earlier software and with non-Apple devices, but functionality is limited.













15. For iOS: Available on iPhone SE (2nd generation and later), iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and later with iOS 17 and later when paired with AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware.













For iPadOS: Available on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), iPad (6th generation and later), and iPad mini (5th generation and later) with iPadOS 17 and later when paired with AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware.













For macOS: Available on MacBook Air (2018 and later), MacBook Pro (2018 and later), iMac (2019 and later), iMac Pro (2017), Mac mini (2018 and later), Mac Studio (2022), and Mac Pro (2019 and later) with macOS Sonoma and later when paired with AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the latest firmware.













16. MagSafe charging requires a compatible MagSafe charger. Wireless charging requires a Qi-certified wireless charger. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) charging case also works with the Apple Watch charger or USB-C connector.













º Compatible hardware and software required. Works with compatible content in supported apps. Not all content available in Dolby Atmos. iPhone with TrueDepth camera required to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio, which will sync across Apple devices running the latest operating system software, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS.













ºº AirPods (3rd generation) and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IPX4 rated. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions.













ººº Battery life varies by use and configuration; see apple.com/ph/batteries for more information.













ºººº AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are dust resistant and sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IP54 rated. Dust, sweat, and water resistance are not permanent conditions.













˄ Lanyard sold separately.













Some features require iOS 13 or iPadOS, which are not compatible with iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 5s, iPod touch (6th generation), iPad Air (1st generation), iPad mini 3, and iPad mini 2.













⁺ Offer is available for new subscribers who connect an eligible device to an Apple device running iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 or later, for a limited time only. Offer good for 3 months after eligible device pairing. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. No purchase necessary for current owners of eligible devices. Service availability varies by region. Restrictions and other terms apply.











