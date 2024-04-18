Buy Microsoft Modern USB Headset for Business with Noise Reducing Microphone, Certified for Microsoft Teams - Microsoft Store (2024)

Price protection:Microsoft Store Price Adjustment:Valid on purchases ofqualifying new or refurbished consumer and commercial physical products made at Microsoft Store and Microsoft Experience Centers in select markets for 60 days from the date product is received.Eligible Retailer Price Adjustment:Valid on purchases of qualifying new consumer physical products from Microsoft Store and Microsoft Experience Centers in select markets for 60 days from the date product is received. Excludes commercial and refurbished products. An Eligible Retailer Price Adjustment cannot be requested at time of purchase. Microsoft reserves the right to verify an eligible retailer’s advertised price and availability of the product.The product sold by the eligible retailer must be identical to the product sold by Microsoft and must be in stock for purchase at the eligible retailer at the reduced price. Exclusions apply.Both price adjustments:Price Adjustment must be requested within 60 days after the customer receives the product and cannot be completed at time of purchase. Customer is eligible only if the product is in stock for purchase at Microsoft Store or a Microsoft Experience Center. Customer must contact Microsoft to request the adjustment. For purchases from Microsoft Store, contact Microsoft Store Sales and Support with your Microsoft Account information and any other information requested by a representative.For purchases from a Microsoft Experience Center, you must return to the location with your receipt. Limit 1 price adjustment total per product. Excludes Surface Hub, HoloLens, and Windows DevKit. See here for full terms and full list of eligible retailers.