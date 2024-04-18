Buy Microsoft Modern USB Headset for Business with Noise Reducing Microphone, Certified for Microsoft Teams - Microsoft Store (2024)

High-quality audio for Microsoft Teams calls
Stay focused and connect seamlessly to your Surface or other Windows 11 PC with the wired,Certifiedfor Microsoft Teams headset that makes calls and productivity comfortable and reliable.
Comfortable on-ear design
Featuring lightweight, padded earcups for all-day wear.
Mute control with status light
Easily see whether you can be heard or not.
Clear communication
Improve call quality with background noise-reducing microphone.
Convenient call controls
The mute, volume, and the Microsoft Teams button are in-line and easy to reach.
Superior sound
High-quality stereo speakers optimized for voice.
Certified for Microsoft Teams
Join meetings at a touch of a button and enjoy easy setup and management.
