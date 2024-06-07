BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (2024)

Comparisons
BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist
ProductComparison
Here's our complete breakdown comparing the ingredients, attributes, and more ofBYOMA Balancing Face MistversusDermalogica Ultracalming Mist.
Published on April 27, 2024
Overview
What they are
These products are both cruelty-free and reef safe .They have a total of 3 ingredients in common
Suited For
They're both likely to be good for dry skin, brightening skin and sensitive skin
Free From
They both do not contain any harsh alcohols, common allergens, fragrances, oils, parabens, silicones or sulfates
BYOMABalancing Face Mist
DermalogicaUltracalming Mist
Facial TreatmentBritish Brand
TonerAmerican Brand
Facial Treatment
Facial treatments are specially designed to treat a skin concern. Acne treatments and anti-aging products are common examples of facial treatments.
Toner
Toners are used as a “last-step” cleanser, a pH balancer, add moisture to the skin, or may help in reducing impurities on the skin. They have a liquid consistency and are usually used after cleansers but before treatments.
Price
Ingredient Info
Click any item below to learn more and view relevant ingredients.
BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients
DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients
alcohol-free
Alcohol Free
Some harsh forms of alcohol can break down your skin's natural barrier with prolonged use.
This product is free of harsh alcohols 🎉
silicon-free
Silicon Free
Silicones are a colorless substance derived from the silicon mineral used to help boost the appearance and feel of a product.
This product is free of silicons 🎉
fragrance-free
Fragrance Free
Fragrances are the ingredients in your skincare that either neutralize bad scents or are used to make a product smell good. Fragrances come in 3 forms: synthetic, natural, or essential oils.
This product is free of fragrances 🎉
sulfate-free
Sulfate Free
Sulfates are a type of salt mainly used as cleaning agents in skincare.
This product is free of sulfates 🎉
paraben-free
Paraben Free
Parabens are a type of preservative to preserve shelf-life and prevent growth of bacteria in products.
This product is free of parabens 🎉
oil-free
Oil Free
Oil is a hydrophobic (water-repelling) substance that can help regulate sebum production in skincare.
This product is free of oils 🎉
fungal-acne safe
Not Malassezia Safe
Malassezia (Pityrosporum) folliculitis is a skin condition with acne-like breakouts caused by malassezia, a type of yeast.
Ingredients in this product that are not malassezia safe:
- Stearic Acid
- Oleic Acid
reef-safe
Reef Safe
Many factors affect if a product is reef safe, including the particle size of ingredients. We do our best to ensure our data is accurate, so please get in touch if you spot an error.
This product is free of ingredients that damage reefs 🎉
eu-allergen-free
EU Allergen Free
A list of the most-known allergic substances from the European Union’s Cosmetics Regulation 1223/2009.
This product is free of EU allergens 🎉
vegan
Vegan
Vegan products are formulated without animal products including honey, dairy, eggs, and more.
This product is vegan 🎉
cruelty-free
Cruelty Free
Cruelty-Free is a label that certifies a brand is not testing products on animals.
This product is cruelty-free 🎉
At a glance
Click on any of the items below to learn more
BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients
DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients
Notable Ingredients
AHA
AHA
AHAs (or Alpha Hydroxy Acids) remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Lactic Acid
Ceramides
Ceramides
Ceramides are intercellular lipids that bond dead skin cells together to create a barrier. Ceramides are known for their ability to hold water.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Ceramide NP
Benefits
Hydrating(5)
Hydrating
Dry skin is often characterized by redness, itchiness, tightness, flaking, peeling, and cracking. Dryness can be caused by a variety of factors: genetics, over-exfoliating, climate, diet, age, and skin conditions.
This product contains5 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:
- Glycerin
- Sorbitol
- Ceramide NP
- Cholesterol
- Betaine
Redness Reducing(4)
Redness Reducing
Redness and irritation may be caused by several reasons, although there is no definitive answer. Reasons may range from physical exertion to sun exposure, allergies, or Rosacea.
This product contains4 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:
- Ceramide NP
- Cholesterol
- Allantoin
- Betaine
Reduces Irritation(4)
Reduces Irritation
Skin irritation can arise from a number of reasons: very dry skin, sensitivity to certain ingredients, allergies, dermatitis, bug bites, eczema, rosacea, and illness are common factors.
This product contains4 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:
- Ceramide NP
- Allantoin
- Panthenol
- Betaine
Skin Texture
Skin Texture
The most common cause of textured skin is a build up of dead skin cells. The easiest way to get rid of textured skin is to exfoliate and give your skin the proper nutrients.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Lactic Acid
Reduces Large Pores
Reduces Large Pores
Pores are little openings on the skin that let out sweat and oil. They can become enlarged from excessive sebum production, acne, sun damage, and by using pore-clogging ingredients.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Lactic Acid
Anti-Aging(2)
Anti-Aging
Decreased natural production of oils, degraded collagen, UV exposure, and lifestyle all contribute to how your skin looks over time. Although we cannot stop aging, there are ingredients that have been shown to slow the process: retinoids, antioxidants, and some peptides.
This product contains2 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:
- Ceramide NP
- Lactic Acid
Dark Spots
Dark Spots
Dark spots are areas where the skin has changed color due to sun exposure.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Lactic Acid
Scar Healing(2)
Scar Healing
A scar is an area of fibrous tissue that remains after the skin has been wounded and healed.
This product contains2 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:
- Allantoin
- Lactic Acid
Brightening(2)
Brightening
Dull skin is temporary; all it usually will need is a little perk-me-up, such as extra hydration, some exfoliation, and vitamin nourishment.
This product contains2 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:
- Glycerin
- Lactic Acid
Concerns
May Worsen Oily Skin(2)
May Worsen Oily Skin
Oily Skin is determined by your genetics, but can also be influenced by factors such as stress levels, changing hormonal levels, and humidity.
This product contains2 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:
- Stearic Acid
- Oleic Acid
Acne Trigger
Acne Trigger
Common acne is known as Acne vulgaris. Acne forms when skin follicles are clogged by sebum, hair, skin cells, or oils. There are several types of acne: whiteheads, blackheads, papules, pustules, nodules, and cysts.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Oleic Acid
Irritating
Irritating
Skin irritation can arise from a number of reasons: very dry skin, sensitivity to certain ingredients, allergies, dermatitis, bug bites, eczema, rosacea, and illness are common factors.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Lactic Acid
Rosacea
Rosacea
Rosacea may be genetic or triggered by mites, bacteria, or blood vessel issues. The most common symptom is redness of the face.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Lactic Acid
Eczema
Eczema
Eczema is also known as Atopic Dermatitis. Common symptoms include redness of the skin, itchiness, patches of rough skin, and small bumps.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Lactic Acid
Notable Ingredients
Exfoliators
Exfoliators
Exfoliants help remove dead skin cells and may aid in unclogging pores, smoothing rough skin, and help to increase hydration of skin.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Avena Sativa Kernel Extract
Benefits
Hydrating
Hydrating
Dry skin is often characterized by redness, itchiness, tightness, flaking, peeling, and cracking. Dryness can be caused by a variety of factors: genetics, over-exfoliating, climate, diet, age, and skin conditions.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Avena Sativa Kernel Extract
- Glycerin
Redness Reducing
Redness Reducing
Redness and irritation may be caused by several reasons, although there is no definitive answer. Reasons may range from physical exertion to sun exposure, allergies, or Rosacea.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice
Reduces Irritation(3)
Reduces Irritation
Skin irritation can arise from a number of reasons: very dry skin, sensitivity to certain ingredients, allergies, dermatitis, bug bites, eczema, rosacea, and illness are common factors.
This product contains3 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:
- Boerhavia Diffusa Root Extract
- Bisabolol
- Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice
Brightening
Brightening
Dull skin is temporary; all it usually will need is a little perk-me-up, such as extra hydration, some exfoliation, and vitamin nourishment.
This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:
- Glycerin
Ingredients Compared
Ingredients that are highlighted in purple are present in both products.
BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients
DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients
Water • Butylene Glycol • Glycerin • Propanediol • Sorbitol • Ceramide NP • Cholesterol • Phytosphingosine • Lactobacillus Ferment • Bifida Ferment Filtrate • Stearic Acid • Caprylyl Glycol • Oleic Acid • Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride • Hydrogenated Lecithin • Allantoin • Panthenol • Lactic Acid • Betaine • Hydroxyethylcellulose•Hydroxyacetophenone • 1,2-Hexanediol • Caprylhydroxamic Acid
Water • Butylene Glycol • Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate • Ppg-2 Isoceteth-20 Acetate • Avena Sativa Kernel Extract • Boerhavia Diffusa Root Extract • Pentylene Glycol • Bisabolol • Zingiber Officinale Root Extract • Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice • Hydroxyphenyl Propamidobenzoic Acid • Glycerin
Ingredients Side-by-side
Ingredients that are highlighted in purple are present in both products.
Learn more about what what Com. / Irr. ratings are
Ingredients Explained
These ingredients are found in both products.
Ingredients higher up in an ingredient list are typically present in a larger amount.
1
Water
What it does:Skin Conditioning, Solvent
Community Rating:Loved
Water. It's the most common cosmetic ingredient of all. You'll usually see it at the top of ingredient lists, meaning that it makes up the largest part of the product.
So why is it so popular? Water most often acts as a solvent - this means that it helps dissolve other ingredients into the formulation.
You'll also recognize water as that liquid we all need to stay alive. Talk about multi-purpose! If you see this, drink a glass of water. Stay hydrated!Learn more about Water
BYOMA Balancing Face Mist contains this asingredient number1.
Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist contains this asingredient number1.
2
Butylene Glycol
What it does:Humectant, Masking, Skin Conditioning, Solvent
Community Rating:Mixed
Butylene Glycol (or BG) is used within cosmetic products for a few different reasons:
- It is a solvent, meaning that it helps to dissolve other ingredients. This also enhances the absorption of the product into one's skin.
- It is a humectant, which means that it helps attract moisture into the skin.
- It helps improve product application.
Overall, Butylene Glycol is a safe and well-rounded ingredient. It is unlikely to irritate skin, and works well with pretty much all other ingredients.
BYOMA Balancing Face Mist contains this asingredient number2.
Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist contains this asingredient number2.
3
Glycerin
What it does:Humectant, Skin Conditioning, Skin Protecting, Solvent
Community Rating:Loved
Glycerin is already naturally found in your skin. It helps moisturize and protect your skin.
A study from 2016 found glycerin to be more effective as a humectant than AHAs and hyaluronic acid.
As a humectant, it helps the skin stay hydrated by pulling moisture to your skin. The low molecular weight of glycerin allows it to pull moisture into the deeper layers of your skin.
Hydrated skin improves your skin barrier; Your skin barrier helps protect against irritants and bacteria.
Glycerin has also been found to have antimicrobial and antiviral properties. Due to these properties, glycerin is often used in wound and burn treatments.
In cosmetics, glycerin is usually derived from plants such as soybean or palm. However, it can also be sourced from animals, such as tallow or animal fat.
This ingredient is organic, colorless, odorless, and non-toxic.
Glycerin is the name for this ingredient in American English. British English uses Glycerol/Glycerine.Learn more about Glycerin
BYOMA Balancing Face Mist contains this asingredient number3.
Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist contains this asingredient number12.
Here's what our community thinks of the ingredients in these two products.
BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients
DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients
74%are loved or liked
17%have mixed ratings
9%are disliked or very disliked
0%have no rating yet
58%are loved or liked
17%have mixed ratings
0%are disliked or very disliked
25%have no rating yet
Usage
Here's some more info on how this product is used by our community.
When to use
BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients
DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients
Reviews
Here's what our community thinks
BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients
4.8/5
from 4 ratings
Lakooo
1 year ago · Combination Skin
Review
Not holy grail, but really good
This is not a super-hydrating mist, but it is really nice, and the probiotic ingredients are great. If you need...
Not holy grail, but really good
This is not a super-hydrating mist, but it is really nice, and the probiotic ingredients are great. If you need extra hydration, I'd recommend either spraying it into your hands and patting it into your face/neck several times over (like 7 Skins) or spraying once between each layer of skincare product.
abbie._797
6 months ago · Combination Skin
Review
calming and soothing :))
DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients
Ultracalming Mist hasn't been rated yet.Rate it now
