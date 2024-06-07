BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (2024)

When to use it

Here's our complete breakdown comparing the ingredients, attributes, and more ofBYOMA Balancing Face MistversusDermalogica Ultracalming Mist. Published on April 27, 2024 Overview What they are These products are both cruelty-free and reef safe .They have a total of 3 ingredients in common Suited For They're both likely to be good for dry skin, brightening skin and sensitive skin Free From They both do not contain any harsh alcohols, common allergens, fragrances, oils, parabens, silicones or sulfates

BYOMABalancing Face Mist DermalogicaUltracalming Mist Facial TreatmentBritish Brand TonerAmerican Brand Facial Treatment Facial treatments are specially designed to treat a skin concern. Acne treatments and anti-aging products are common examples of facial treatments. Toner Toners are used as a “last-step” cleanser, a pH balancer, add moisture to the skin, or may help in reducing impurities on the skin. They have a liquid consistency and are usually used after cleansers but before treatments.

Price

Ingredient Info Click any item below to learn more and view relevant ingredients. BYOMA Balancing Face Mist 23 ingredients Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist 12 ingredients alcohol-free Alcohol Free Some harsh forms of alcohol can break down your skin's natural barrier with prolonged use. This product is free of harsh alcohols 🎉 silicon-free Silicon Free Silicones are a colorless substance derived from the silicon mineral used to help boost the appearance and feel of a product. This product is free of silicons 🎉 fragrance-free Fragrance Free Fragrances are the ingredients in your skincare that either neutralize bad scents or are used to make a product smell good. Fragrances come in 3 forms: synthetic, natural, or essential oils. This product is free of fragrances 🎉 sulfate-free Sulfate Free Sulfates are a type of salt mainly used as cleaning agents in skincare. This product is free of sulfates 🎉 paraben-free Paraben Free Parabens are a type of preservative to preserve shelf-life and prevent growth of bacteria in products. This product is free of parabens 🎉 oil-free Oil Free Oil is a hydrophobic (water-repelling) substance that can help regulate sebum production in skincare. This product is free of oils 🎉 fungal-acne safe Not Malassezia Safe Malassezia (Pityrosporum) folliculitis is a skin condition with acne-like breakouts caused by malassezia, a type of yeast. Ingredients in this product that are not malassezia safe: Stearic Acid

At a glance Click on any of the items below to learn more BYOMA Balancing Face Mist 23 ingredients Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist 12 ingredients Notable Ingredients AHA AHA AHAs (or Alpha Hydroxy Acids) remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin. This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute: Lactic Acid Ceramides Ceramides Ceramides are intercellular lipids that bond dead skin cells together to create a barrier. Ceramides are known for their ability to hold water. This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute: Ceramide NP Benefits Hydrating(5) Hydrating Dry skin is often characterized by redness, itchiness, tightness, flaking, peeling, and cracking. Dryness can be caused by a variety of factors: genetics, over-exfoliating, climate, diet, age, and skin conditions. This product contains5 ingredientsthat may have this attribute: Glycerin

Ingredients Compared Ingredients that are highlighted in purple are present in both products. BYOMA Balancing Face Mist 23 ingredients Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist 12 ingredients Water • Butylene Glycol • Glycerin • Propanediol • Sorbitol • Ceramide NP • Cholesterol • Phytosphingosine • Lactobacillus Ferment • Bifida Ferment Filtrate • Stearic Acid • Caprylyl Glycol • Oleic Acid • Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride • Hydrogenated Lecithin • Allantoin • Panthenol • Lactic Acid • Betaine • Hydroxyethylcellulose•Hydroxyacetophenone • 1,2-Hexanediol • Caprylhydroxamic Acid Water • Butylene Glycol • Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate • Ppg-2 Isoceteth-20 Acetate • Avena Sativa Kernel Extract • Boerhavia Diffusa Root Extract • Pentylene Glycol • Bisabolol • Zingiber Officinale Root Extract • Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice • Hydroxyphenyl Propamidobenzoic Acid • Glycerin

Ingredients Side-by-side Ingredients that are highlighted in purple are present in both products. Learn more about what what Com. / Irr. ratings are Loading ingredients...

Ingredients Explained These ingredients are found in both products. Ingredients higher up in an ingredient list are typically present in a larger amount. 1 Water What it does:Skin Conditioning, Solvent Community Rating:Loved Water. It's the most common cosmetic ingredient of all. You'll usually see it at the top of ingredient lists, meaning that it makes up the largest part of the product. So why is it so popular? Water most often acts as a solvent - this means that it helps dissolve other ingredients into the formulation. You'll also recognize water as that liquid we all need to stay alive. Talk about multi-purpose! If you see this, drink a glass of water. Stay hydrated! Learn more about Water BYOMA Balancing Face Mist contains this asingredient number1. Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist contains this asingredient number1. 2 Butylene Glycol What it does:Humectant, Masking, Skin Conditioning, Solvent Community Rating:Mixed Butylene Glycol (or BG) is used within cosmetic products for a few different reasons: It is a solvent, meaning that it helps to dissolve other ingredients. This also enhances the absorption of the product into one's skin.

It is a humectant, which means that it helps attract moisture into the skin.

It helps improve product application. Overall, Butylene Glycol is a safe and well-rounded ingredient. It is unlikely to irritate skin, and works well with pretty much all other ingredients. BYOMA Balancing Face Mist contains this asingredient number2. Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist contains this asingredient number2. 3 Glycerin What it does:Humectant, Skin Conditioning, Skin Protecting, Solvent Community Rating:Loved Glycerin is already naturally found in your skin. It helps moisturize and protect your skin. A study from 2016 found glycerin to be more effective as a humectant than AHAs and hyaluronic acid. As a humectant, it helps the skin stay hydrated by pulling moisture to your skin. The low molecular weight of glycerin allows it to pull moisture into the deeper layers of your skin. Hydrated skin improves your skin barrier; Your skin barrier helps protect against irritants and bacteria. Glycerin has also been found to have antimicrobial and antiviral properties. Due to these properties, glycerin is often used in wound and burn treatments. In cosmetics, glycerin is usually derived from plants such as soybean or palm. However, it can also be sourced from animals, such as tallow or animal fat. This ingredient is organic, colorless, odorless, and non-toxic. Glycerin is the name for this ingredient in American English. British English uses Glycerol/Glycerine. Learn more about Glycerin BYOMA Balancing Face Mist contains this asingredient number3. Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist contains this asingredient number12.

Here's what our community thinks of the ingredients in these two products. BYOMA Balancing Face Mist 23 ingredients Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist 12 ingredients 74%are loved or liked 17%have mixed ratings 9%are disliked or very disliked 0%have no rating yet 58%are loved or liked 17%have mixed ratings 0%are disliked or very disliked 25%have no rating yet

Usage Here's some more info on how this product is used by our community. When to use BYOMA Balancing Face Mist 23 ingredients Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist 12 ingredients Loading routine usage... Loading routine usage...

Reviews Here's what our community thinks BYOMA Balancing Face Mist 23 ingredients 4.8/5 from 4 ratings Lakooo 1 year ago · Combination Skin Review Not holy grail, but really good

This is not a super-hydrating mist, but it is really nice, and the probiotic ingredients are great. If you need... Not holy grail, but really good

This is not a super-hydrating mist, but it is really nice, and the probiotic ingredients are great. If you need extra hydration, I'd recommend either spraying it into your hands and patting it into your face/neck several times over (like 7 Skins) or spraying once between each layer of skincare product. BYOMABalancing Face Mist 1 person liked this abbie._797 6 months ago · Combination Skin Review calming and soothing :)) BYOMABalancing Face Mist Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist 12 ingredients Ultracalming Mist hasn't been rated yet. Rate it now

Alternatives Our Dupe Finder hasfound 18potential alternatives that have similar ingredients to BYOMA Balancing Face Mist. See 18 alternatives Our Dupe Finder hasfound 13potential alternatives that have similar ingredients to Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist. See 13 alternatives

