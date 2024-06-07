BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (2024)

Comparisons

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist

ProductComparison

Here's our complete breakdown comparing the ingredients, attributes, and more of BYOMA Balancing Face Mist versus Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist.

Published on April 27, 2024

Published on April 27, 2024

Overview

What they are

These products are both cruelty-free and reef safe .They have a total of 3 ingredients in common

Suited For

They're both likely to be good for dry skin, brightening skin and sensitive skin

Free From

They both do not contain any harsh alcohols, common allergens, fragrances, oils, parabens, silicones or sulfates

We independently verify ingredients, and our claims are backed by peer-reviewed research.

BYOMABalancing Face Mist

DermalogicaUltracalming Mist

Facial TreatmentBritish Brand BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (3)

TonerAmerican Brand BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (4)

Facial Treatment

Facial treatments are specially designed to treat a skin concern. Acne treatments and anti-aging products are common examples of facial treatments.

Toner

Toners are used as a “last-step” cleanser, a pH balancer, add moisture to the skin, or may help in reducing impurities on the skin. They have a liquid consistency and are usually used after cleansers but before treatments.

Price

Ingredient Info

BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients

DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients

alcohol-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (5)

Alcohol Free

Some harsh forms of alcohol can break down your skin's natural barrier with prolonged use.

This product is free of harsh alcohols 🎉

silicon-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (6)

Silicon Free

Silicones are a colorless substance derived from the silicon mineral used to help boost the appearance and feel of a product.

This product is free of silicons 🎉

fragrance-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (7)

Fragrance Free

Fragrances are the ingredients in your skincare that either neutralize bad scents or are used to make a product smell good. Fragrances come in 3 forms: synthetic, natural, or essential oils.

This product is free of fragrances 🎉

sulfate-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (8)

Sulfate Free

Sulfates are a type of salt mainly used as cleaning agents in skincare.

This product is free of sulfates 🎉

paraben-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (9)

Paraben Free

Parabens are a type of preservative to preserve shelf-life and prevent growth of bacteria in products.

This product is free of parabens 🎉

oil-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (10)

Oil Free

Oil is a hydrophobic (water-repelling) substance that can help regulate sebum production in skincare.

This product is free of oils 🎉

fungal-acne safe

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (11)

Not Malassezia Safe

Malassezia (Pityrosporum) folliculitis is a skin condition with acne-like breakouts caused by malassezia, a type of yeast.

Ingredients in this product that are not malassezia safe:
  • Stearic Acid
  • Oleic Acid

reef-safe

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (12)

Reef Safe

Many factors affect if a product is reef safe, including the particle size of ingredients. We do our best to ensure our data is accurate, so please get in touch if you spot an error.

This product is free of ingredients that damage reefs 🎉

eu-allergen-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (13)

EU Allergen Free

A list of the most-known allergic substances from the European Union’s Cosmetics Regulation 1223/2009.

This product is free of EU allergens 🎉

vegan

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (14)

Vegan

Vegan products are formulated without animal products including honey, dairy, eggs, and more.

This product is vegan 🎉

cruelty-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (15)

Cruelty Free

Cruelty-Free is a label that certifies a brand is not testing products on animals.

This product is cruelty-free 🎉

alcohol-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (16)

Alcohol Free

Some harsh forms of alcohol can break down your skin's natural barrier with prolonged use.

This product is free of harsh alcohols 🎉

silicon-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (17)

Silicon Free

Silicones are a colorless substance derived from the silicon mineral used to help boost the appearance and feel of a product.

This product is free of silicons 🎉

fragrance-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (18)

Fragrance Free

Fragrances are the ingredients in your skincare that either neutralize bad scents or are used to make a product smell good. Fragrances come in 3 forms: synthetic, natural, or essential oils.

This product is free of fragrances 🎉

sulfate-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (19)

Sulfate Free

Sulfates are a type of salt mainly used as cleaning agents in skincare.

This product is free of sulfates 🎉

paraben-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (20)

Paraben Free

Parabens are a type of preservative to preserve shelf-life and prevent growth of bacteria in products.

This product is free of parabens 🎉

oil-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (21)

Oil Free

Oil is a hydrophobic (water-repelling) substance that can help regulate sebum production in skincare.

This product is free of oils 🎉

fungal-acne safe

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (22)

Malassezia Safe

Malassezia (Pityrosporum) folliculitis is a skin condition with acne-like breakouts caused by malassezia, a type of yeast.

This product is free of malassezia feeding ingredients 🎉

reef-safe

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (23)

Reef Safe

Many factors affect if a product is reef safe, including the particle size of ingredients. We do our best to ensure our data is accurate, so please get in touch if you spot an error.

This product is free of ingredients that damage reefs 🎉

eu-allergen-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (24)

EU Allergen Free

A list of the most-known allergic substances from the European Union’s Cosmetics Regulation 1223/2009.

This product is free of EU allergens 🎉

vegan

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (25)

Non Vegan

Vegan products are formulated without animal products including honey, dairy, eggs, and more.

This product is not vegan 😥

cruelty-free

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (26)

Cruelty Free

Cruelty-Free is a label that certifies a brand is not testing products on animals.

This product is cruelty-free 🎉
At a glance

BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients

DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients

Notable Ingredients

AHA

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (27)

AHA

AHAs (or Alpha Hydroxy Acids) remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Lactic Acid

Ceramides

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (28)

Ceramides

Ceramides are intercellular lipids that bond dead skin cells together to create a barrier. Ceramides are known for their ability to hold water.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Ceramide NP

Benefits

Hydrating(5)

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (29)

Hydrating

Dry skin is often characterized by redness, itchiness, tightness, flaking, peeling, and cracking. Dryness can be caused by a variety of factors: genetics, over-exfoliating, climate, diet, age, and skin conditions.

This product contains5 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:

  • Glycerin
  • Sorbitol
  • Ceramide NP
  • Cholesterol
  • Betaine

Redness Reducing(4)

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (30)

Redness Reducing

Redness and irritation may be caused by several reasons, although there is no definitive answer. Reasons may range from physical exertion to sun exposure, allergies, or Rosacea.

This product contains4 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:

  • Ceramide NP
  • Cholesterol
  • Allantoin
  • Betaine

Reduces Irritation(4)

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (31)

Reduces Irritation

Skin irritation can arise from a number of reasons: very dry skin, sensitivity to certain ingredients, allergies, dermatitis, bug bites, eczema, rosacea, and illness are common factors.

This product contains4 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:

  • Ceramide NP
  • Allantoin
  • Panthenol
  • Betaine

Skin Texture

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (32)

Skin Texture

The most common cause of textured skin is a build up of dead skin cells. The easiest way to get rid of textured skin is to exfoliate and give your skin the proper nutrients.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Lactic Acid

Reduces Large Pores

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (33)

Reduces Large Pores

Pores are little openings on the skin that let out sweat and oil. They can become enlarged from excessive sebum production, acne, sun damage, and by using pore-clogging ingredients.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Lactic Acid

Anti-Aging(2)

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (34)

Anti-Aging

Decreased natural production of oils, degraded collagen, UV exposure, and lifestyle all contribute to how your skin looks over time. Although we cannot stop aging, there are ingredients that have been shown to slow the process: retinoids, antioxidants, and some peptides.

This product contains2 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:

  • Ceramide NP
  • Lactic Acid

Dark Spots

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (35)

Dark Spots

Dark spots are areas where the skin has changed color due to sun exposure.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Lactic Acid

Scar Healing(2)

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (36)

Scar Healing

A scar is an area of fibrous tissue that remains after the skin has been wounded and healed.

This product contains2 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:

  • Allantoin
  • Lactic Acid

Brightening(2)

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (37)

Brightening

Dull skin is temporary; all it usually will need is a little perk-me-up, such as extra hydration, some exfoliation, and vitamin nourishment.

This product contains2 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:

  • Glycerin
  • Lactic Acid

Concerns

May Worsen Oily Skin(2)

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (38)

May Worsen Oily Skin

Oily Skin is determined by your genetics, but can also be influenced by factors such as stress levels, changing hormonal levels, and humidity.

This product contains2 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:

  • Stearic Acid
  • Oleic Acid

Acne Trigger

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (39)

Acne Trigger

Common acne is known as Acne vulgaris. Acne forms when skin follicles are clogged by sebum, hair, skin cells, or oils. There are several types of acne: whiteheads, blackheads, papules, pustules, nodules, and cysts.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Oleic Acid

Irritating

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (40)

Irritating

Skin irritation can arise from a number of reasons: very dry skin, sensitivity to certain ingredients, allergies, dermatitis, bug bites, eczema, rosacea, and illness are common factors.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Lactic Acid

Rosacea

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (41)

Rosacea

Rosacea may be genetic or triggered by mites, bacteria, or blood vessel issues. The most common symptom is redness of the face.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Lactic Acid

Eczema

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (42)

Eczema

Eczema is also known as Atopic Dermatitis. Common symptoms include redness of the skin, itchiness, patches of rough skin, and small bumps.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Lactic Acid

Notable Ingredients

Exfoliators

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (43)

Exfoliators

Exfoliants help remove dead skin cells and may aid in unclogging pores, smoothing rough skin, and help to increase hydration of skin.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Avena Sativa Kernel Extract

Benefits

Hydrating

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (44)

Hydrating

Dry skin is often characterized by redness, itchiness, tightness, flaking, peeling, and cracking. Dryness can be caused by a variety of factors: genetics, over-exfoliating, climate, diet, age, and skin conditions.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Avena Sativa Kernel Extract
  • Glycerin

Redness Reducing

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (45)

Redness Reducing

Redness and irritation may be caused by several reasons, although there is no definitive answer. Reasons may range from physical exertion to sun exposure, allergies, or Rosacea.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice

Reduces Irritation(3)

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (46)

Reduces Irritation

Skin irritation can arise from a number of reasons: very dry skin, sensitivity to certain ingredients, allergies, dermatitis, bug bites, eczema, rosacea, and illness are common factors.

This product contains3 ingredientsthat may have this attribute:

  • Boerhavia Diffusa Root Extract
  • Bisabolol
  • Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice

Brightening

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (47)

Brightening

Dull skin is temporary; all it usually will need is a little perk-me-up, such as extra hydration, some exfoliation, and vitamin nourishment.

This product contains1 ingredientthat may have this attribute:

  • Glycerin

Ingredients Compared

Ingredients that are highlighted in purple are present in both products.

BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients

DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients

WaterButylene GlycolGlycerinPropanediolSorbitolCeramide NPCholesterolPhytosphingosineLactobacillus FermentBifida Ferment FiltrateStearic AcidCaprylyl GlycolOleic AcidCaprylic/Capric TriglycerideHydrogenated LecithinAllantoinPanthenolLactic AcidBetaineHydroxyethylcelluloseHydroxyacetophenone1,2-HexanediolCaprylhydroxamic Acid

WaterButylene GlycolLeuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment FiltratePpg-2 Isoceteth-20 AcetateAvena Sativa Kernel ExtractBoerhavia Diffusa Root ExtractPentylene GlycolBisabololZingiber Officinale Root ExtractAloe Barbadensis Leaf JuiceHydroxyphenyl Propamidobenzoic AcidGlycerin

Ingredients Side-by-side

Ingredients that are highlighted in purple are present in both products.

Learn more about what what Com. / Irr. ratings are

Loading ingredients...

Ingredients Explained

These ingredients are found in both products.

Ingredients higher up in an ingredient list are typically present in a larger amount.

1

Water

What it does:Skin Conditioning, Solvent

Community Rating:Loved

Water. It's the most common cosmetic ingredient of all. You'll usually see it at the top of ingredient lists, meaning that it makes up the largest part of the product.

So why is it so popular? Water most often acts as a solvent - this means that it helps dissolve other ingredients into the formulation.

You'll also recognize water as that liquid we all need to stay alive. Talk about multi-purpose! If you see this, drink a glass of water. Stay hydrated!

Learn more about Water

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist contains this asingredient number1.

Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist contains this asingredient number1.

2

Butylene Glycol

What it does:Humectant, Masking, Skin Conditioning, Solvent

Community Rating:Mixed

Butylene Glycol (or BG) is used within cosmetic products for a few different reasons:

  • It is a solvent, meaning that it helps to dissolve other ingredients. This also enhances the absorption of the product into one's skin.
  • It is a humectant, which means that it helps attract moisture into the skin.
  • It helps improve product application.

Overall, Butylene Glycol is a safe and well-rounded ingredient. It is unlikely to irritate skin, and works well with pretty much all other ingredients.

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist contains this asingredient number2.

Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist contains this asingredient number2.

3

Glycerin

What it does:Humectant, Skin Conditioning, Skin Protecting, Solvent

Community Rating:Loved

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (48)BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (49)

Glycerin is already naturally found in your skin. It helps moisturize and protect your skin.

A study from 2016 found glycerin to be more effective as a humectant than AHAs and hyaluronic acid.

As a humectant, it helps the skin stay hydrated by pulling moisture to your skin. The low molecular weight of glycerin allows it to pull moisture into the deeper layers of your skin.

Hydrated skin improves your skin barrier; Your skin barrier helps protect against irritants and bacteria.

Glycerin has also been found to have antimicrobial and antiviral properties. Due to these properties, glycerin is often used in wound and burn treatments.

In cosmetics, glycerin is usually derived from plants such as soybean or palm. However, it can also be sourced from animals, such as tallow or animal fat.

This ingredient is organic, colorless, odorless, and non-toxic.

Glycerin is the name for this ingredient in American English. British English uses Glycerol/Glycerine.

Learn more about Glycerin

BYOMA Balancing Face Mist contains this asingredient number3.

Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist contains this asingredient number12.

Here's what our community thinks of the ingredients in these two products.

BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients

DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients

74%are loved or liked

17%have mixed ratings

9%are disliked or very disliked

0%have no rating yet

58%are loved or liked

17%have mixed ratings

0%are disliked or very disliked

25%have no rating yet

Usage

Here's some more info on how this product is used by our community.

When to use

BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients

DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients

Loading routine usage...

Loading routine usage...

Reviews

Here's what our community thinks

BYOMABalancing Face Mist23 ingredients

4.8/5

from 4 ratings

Lakooo

1 year ago · Combination Skin

Review

Not holy grail, but really good
This is not a super-hydrating mist, but it is really nice, and the probiotic ingredients are great. If you need...

Not holy grail, but really good
This is not a super-hydrating mist, but it is really nice, and the probiotic ingredients are great. If you need extra hydration, I'd recommend either spraying it into your hands and patting it into your face/neck several times over (like 7 Skins) or spraying once between each layer of skincare product.

BYOMABalancing Face Mist
BYOMA Balancing Face Mist VS Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist (52)1 person liked this

abbie._797

6 months ago · Combination Skin

Review

calming and soothing :))

BYOMABalancing Face Mist

DermalogicaUltracalming Mist12 ingredients

Ultracalming Mist hasn't been rated yet.

Rate it now

Alternatives

Our Dupe Finder hasfound 18potential alternatives that have similar ingredients to BYOMA Balancing Face Mist.

See 18 alternatives

Our Dupe Finder hasfound 13potential alternatives that have similar ingredients to Dermalogica Ultracalming Mist.

See 13 alternatives

