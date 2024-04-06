Cabbage Casserole Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy.

This savory Cabbage Casserole is a cozy winter treat. The consistency is similar to a quiche with a creamy cabbage center, fresh herbs and an irresistible crust. The golden cheesy crust takes this over the top with a slight cheese pull when it’s hot and fresh out of the oven.

We serve this with a hefty dollop of sour cream. My husband eats slices like he does pizza which makes me all giddy because it’s just a glorious slice of vegetables – YES!!

This cabbage casserole pie is everything I love about Ukrainian and Russian recipes – using simple, basic, inexpensive ingredients to make something completely delicious.

My Mom found this recipe idea on Youtube and made it for a family dinner. Everyone was smitten and we adopted it quickly!

P.S. We have included Amazon affiliate links below for tools needed to make this recipe.

Cabbage Casserole Ingredients:

4 large eggs

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp corn starch

1 lb or 6 cups (1/2 of a medium head) regular green cabbage, finely sliced

1/2 tsp salt (we use sea salt)

2 Tbsp dill (fresh or frozen), chopped

2 Tbsp green onion, finely chopped, plus more to garnish

4 oz mozzarella cheese (1 1/2 cups shredded)

For Metric Measurements, Click the “Metric” link in the print-friendly recipe below

Cabbage Pie Photo Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375˚F and butter a 9″ pie dish.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, add: 4 eggs, 1/4 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup mayonnaise and whisk to combine.

3. In a small mixing bowl, stir together 1/4 cup flour, 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp corn starch. Whisk this flour mixture into the batter until smooth and set aside.

4. Place thinly sliced cabbage into a second medium mixing bowl and sprinkle with 1/2 tsp salt. Scrunch the cabbage for 30 seconds to soften it then stir in 2 Tbsp green onion and 2 Tbsp dill.

5. Spread cabbage mixture over the bottom of your 9″ pie dish and pour the batter evenly over the top. Sprinkle the top with shredded mozzarella and bake on the center rack at 375˚F for about 35 minutes or until top is golden brown.

I love how it poofs up out of the oven and the filling is just as tempting as the crust. MMMM mm!

Print-Friendly Cabbage Casserole Recipe

Cabbage Casserole Recipe 4.91 from 166 votes Author: Natasha of NatashasKitchen.com This savory cabbage pie is loaded with cabbage and herbs and the batter makes it almost quiche-like. The golden cheesy crust takes this over the top with a slight cheese pull when it's hot and fresh of the oven. Save Pin Review Print Prep Time: 5 minutes mins Cook Time: 35 minutes mins Total Time: 40 minutes mins Ingredients Servings: 6 people 4 large eggs

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp corn starch

1 lb green cabbage , (1/2 medium head or 6 cups finely sliced)

, 1/2 tsp salt

2 Tbsp dill , fresh or frozen, chopped

, 2 Tbsp green onion , finely chopped, plus more to garnish

, 4 oz mozzarella cheese , (1 1/2 cups shredded) Instructions Preheat oven to 375˚F and butter a 9" round pie dish.

In a medium mixing bowl, add 4 eggs, 1/4 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup mayo and whisk until blended.

In a small mixing bowl, stir together 1/4 cup flour, 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp corn starch. Whisk flour mixture into batter until smooth.

Place thinly sliced cabbage into second medium mixing bowl and sprinkle with 1/2 tsp salt. Scrunch cabbage for 30 seconds to soften then stir in 2 Tbsp green onion and 2 Tbsp dill. See Also Pandan Waffle Recipe (Bánh Kẹp Lá Dứa) - Hungry HuyAmazing No-Knead Bread: Step-by-step recipeVegan Cottage Cheese (Easy Recipe) - ElaveganCold Onion Chutney Curry House Recipe | The Curry Guy

Spread cabbage mixture over bottom of greased 9" pie dish and pour batter evenly over the top. Sprinkle top with shredded mozzarella and bake on the center rack at 375˚F for about 35 min or until top is golden. Nutrition Per Serving 220kcal Calories9g Carbs9g Protein16g Fat5g Saturated Fat132mg Cholesterol435mg Sodium238mg Potassium2g Fiber3g Sugar450IU Vitamin A28.1mg Vitamin C171mg Calcium1.2mg Iron Full Nutrition Label

Nutrition Disclosure Nutrition Facts Cabbage Casserole Recipe Amount per Serving Calories 220 % Daily Value* Fat 16 g 25 % Saturated Fat 5 g 31 % Cholesterol 132 mg 44 % Sodium 435 mg 19 % Potassium 238 mg 7 % Carbohydrates 9 g 3 % Fiber 2 g 8 % Sugar 3 g 3 % Protein 9 g 18 % Vitamin A 450 IU 9 % Vitamin C 28.1 mg 34 % Calcium 171 mg 17 % Iron 1.2 mg 7 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Course: Side Dish Cuisine: Russian, Ukrainian Keyword: Cabbage Casserole Skill Level: Easy Cost to Make: $ Calories: 220

Instagram If you make this recipe, I’d love to see pics of your creations on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter! Hashtag them #natashaskitchen

We hope you all love that nutrition label ⬆. We’re so excited for it because there has been a flood of requests for nutrition info. We’ll be working on adding these to our 700+ other recipes (one at a time) which will take a while, but if it makes your life easier, I am on it!! 🙂 Please note, the serving size is towards the top of the print-friendly recipe and the nutrition label shows values “Per Serving”

I hope you all love this cabbage casserole pie. It’s tasty, super easy and quick to make; my kind of recipe! If you try this, I’d love to hear from you in a comment below. Have a delicious week my friends!

Love, Natasha ❤