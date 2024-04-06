Cabbage Casserole Recipe (2024)

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (1)

This savory Cabbage Casserole is a cozy winter treat. The consistency is similar to a quiche with a creamy cabbage center, fresh herbs and an irresistible crust. The golden cheesy crust takes this over the top with a slight cheese pull when it’s hot and fresh out of the oven.

We serve this with a hefty dollop of sour cream. My husband eats slices like he does pizza which makes me all giddy because it’s just a glorious slice of vegetables – YES!!

This cabbage casserole pie is everything I love about Ukrainian and Russian recipes – using simple, basic, inexpensive ingredients to make something completely delicious.

My Mom found this recipe idea on Youtube and made it for a family dinner. Everyone was smitten and we adopted it quickly!

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (2)

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (3)

Cabbage Pie Photo Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375˚F and butter a 9″ pie dish.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, add: 4 eggs, 1/4 cup sour cream and 1/4 cup mayonnaise and whisk to combine.

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (4)

3. In a small mixing bowl, stir together 1/4 cup flour, 1/2 tsp baking powder and 1/2 tsp corn starch. Whisk this flour mixture into the batter until smooth and set aside.

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (5)

4. Place thinly sliced cabbage into a second medium mixing bowl and sprinkle with 1/2 tsp salt. Scrunch the cabbage for 30 seconds to soften it then stir in 2 Tbsp green onion and 2 Tbsp dill.

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (6)

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (7)

5. Spread cabbage mixture over the bottom of your 9″ pie dish and pour the batter evenly over the top. Sprinkle the top with shredded mozzarella and bake on the center rack at 375˚F for about 35 minutes or until top is golden brown.

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (8)

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (9)

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (10)

I love how it poofs up out of the oven and the filling is just as tempting as the crust. MMMM mm!

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (11)

Cabbage Casserole Recipe

Author: Natasha of NatashasKitchen.com

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (13)

This savory cabbage pie is loaded with cabbage and herbs and the batter makes it almost quiche-like. The golden cheesy crust takes this over the top with a slight cheese pull when it's hot and fresh of the oven.

Prep Time: 5 minutes mins

Cook Time: 35 minutes mins

Total Time: 40 minutes mins

Ingredients

Servings: 6 people

  • 4 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp corn starch
  • 1 lb green cabbage, (1/2 medium head or 6 cups finely sliced)
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 2 Tbsp dill, fresh or frozen, chopped
  • 2 Tbsp green onion, finely chopped, plus more to garnish
  • 4 oz mozzarella cheese, (1 1/2 cups shredded)

Instructions

Nutrition Per Serving

220kcal Calories9g Carbs9g Protein16g Fat5g Saturated Fat132mg Cholesterol435mg Sodium238mg Potassium2g Fiber3g Sugar450IU Vitamin A28.1mg Vitamin C171mg Calcium1.2mg Iron

Nutrition Facts

Cabbage Casserole Recipe

Amount per Serving

Calories

220

% Daily Value*

Fat

16

g

25

%

Saturated Fat

5

g

31

%

Cholesterol

132

mg

44

%

Sodium

435

mg

19

%

Potassium

238

mg

7

%

Carbohydrates

9

g

3

%

Fiber

2

g

8

%

Sugar

3

g

3

%

Protein

9

g

18

%

Vitamin A

450

IU

9

%

Vitamin C

28.1

mg

34

%

Calcium

171

mg

17

%

Iron

1.2

mg

7

%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Russian, Ukrainian

Keyword: Cabbage Casserole

Skill Level: Easy

Cost to Make: $

Calories: 220

Cabbage Casserole Recipe (14)

I hope you all love this cabbage casserole pie. It’s tasty, super easy and quick to make; my kind of recipe! If you try this, I’d love to hear from you in a comment below. Have a delicious week my friends!

Love, Natasha ❤

