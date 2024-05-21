Cabbage Lentil Soup Recipe | ChefDeHome.com (2024)

A quick, delicious, and healthy Lentil Soup with filling cabbage and warming spices. Perfect for a chilly night dinner.

Diet Info: DF GF F LF Na LS VG V Fa

This recipe combines two of my favorite soups in one pot - creamy lentil soup and healthy filling cabbage soup.

It is like vegetarian cabbage soup getting a dose of lentil proteins.First in this recipe, I combined the good nutrition of both: protein of lentils and filling nature of cabbage soup. Then, I added thoughtfully selected herbs and roots in soup to make healing and warming from with-in.

With winter storms everywhere, this is a lentil soup recipe which is both satisfactory filling and without lots of fat or carb calories. No one will judge, soup has no cream or thickener. It is vegan, gluten free, dairy free, and even nut-milk-free.

I would not call it a diet soup but this is definitely a low-oil, no-meat, and no-cream soup which makes complete meal. You can serve a bread on side. For me, it is a complete meal. I like to save some raw cabbage while chopping the cabbage head for soup. I top it on hot bowl of soup for some crunch and freshness.

Oh, and this lentil soup has been prepared in Instant Pot in just 20 minutes! However, don't worry if you don't have instant pot or pressure cooker because I'm also including instruction to make same soup in dutch oven and also in slow cooker.

Cabbage Lentil Soup Recipe | ChefDeHome.com (1)

Cooking lentils in instant pot is super fast. So any lentils recipes is ready in almost no time. Other methods are little time consuming.. but so worth for a flavorful and nourishing soup like this one.

Like I mentioned, every ingredient in this lentil soup is either nourishing or adds to flavor of the soup:

1. Cabbage: Cabbage makes it filling, and also adds a refreshing crunch.
2. Lentils: Lentils are good source of plant-protein. And are also filling.
3. Ginger, garlic, and Turmeric root: These mighty roots make this soup warm, and healing. There is very subtle flavor of ginger and turmeric in soup but it keeps a mighty punch. If you like gingery soup, feel free to add more.
4. Thyme, bay leaves, parsley: Herbs add lot of depth of flavor to the soup and also some natural anti-oxidants.
5. Tomatoes and Vinegar: These two are quintessential lentil-soup-base-ingredients which give tang to the soup and balance the earthy flavors of lentils.
6. Chili Flakes, Jalapeno, and Black Peppers: So many chili and peppers!!? Don't worry though because soup is not hot spicy. It carries a subtle heat of these pepper and chilies which only makes it flavorful. I love to sprinkle lots of pepper on all lentils soups before eating. Please be your own judge. Use as per your preference.
7. Vegetable Stock (if using): I mostly use water in lentil soups but you can replace water with good quality low-sodium vegetable stock. It will make soup more nutritious. (prefer to make a homemade batch. I have a recipe here)

Cabbage Lentil Soup Recipe | ChefDeHome.com (2)

Cabbage Soup Diet?

I'm sure you wondering if this soup will fit cabbage soup diet? My motto of sharing the recipe was to give you a warming and detoxifying soup with filling dose of cabbage and lentils. This can be a nice variation from eating only cabbage soup for dieting. It has very less oil and no creams.. plus lots of healthy nutrients which are must to survive in such cold winter weather.

If carbs of lentils concern you, add half cup lentils or add more stock and cabbage to keep the flavor and reduce calories.

Even if you are not planning a diet, I recommend trying it as simple - lentil vegetable soup. Add some carrots, beans, turnips. Make it your own. Serve a crusty bread or rice on side and weekday dinner is ready to devour.

One Soup, Three Cooking Methods:

One pot soups are really my sweethearts. I love the fact that I can cook these any ways without much change in recipe. I cooked this batch of lentil cabbage soup in Instant Pot on pressure cooker setting. You can even cook it in slow cooker or a simple dutch oven (heavy bottom deep pot).

For slow cooker, saute the aromatics in a pan until onions are slight brown at edges. Add to slow cooker pot with all other ingredients but vinegar and half of salt. Cook on low for 4 hours or until lentils are very tender. Add vinegar, adjust salt anf black pepper. Serve and enjoy!

For stove top,saute the aromatics in a deep bottom pan until onions are slight brown at edges. Add lentils with half of salt and water. Cook until lentils are soft. Then, add remaining ingredients including cabbage and cook for until cabbage is soft.Add vinegar, adjust salt and black pepper. Serve and enjoy!

Cabbage Lentil Soup Recipe | ChefDeHome.com (3)

Oh, don't forget top same some cabbage to serve over hot bowl of soup. It adds a refreshing crunch without need of croutons.

Cabbage Lentil Soup

4.6 (8reviews)

Cabbage Lentil Soup Recipe | ChefDeHome.com (4)

Total Time: Prep Time: Cook Time: Cuisine: Mediterranean () Difficulty: Easy

Yields: 2 quarts soup - Serves: 4

(No. of servings depends on serving size.)

Ingredients

Smart Swap: Replace french lentils with yellow lentils for an even lighter soup.

Directions

  • 1. Prepare Ingredients:In a food processor, add yellow onion, garlic, ginger, jalapeno, turmeric, 2 tbsp of parsley and grind to a coarse paste.
  • 2. Saute Aromatics:Heat oil in instant pot on saute setting. Add onion mixture with thyme and saute for 3-4 minutes or until mixture is slightly brown.
  • 3. Pressure Cook:Add washed lentils, bay leaf, 1/2 tsp salt, **chopped cabbage, and tomato sauce. Add 6 and 1/2 cups of water. Close the lid. Cook on lentil/chili setting or high pressure for *12 minutes. Once cooked, let instant pot auto release the pressure or switch to venting setting to release pressure.
  • 4. Season Soup and Serve: After pressure has released, open the lid, add red wine vinegar, hot sauce, black pepper. Taste and adjust salt. Add remaining parsley. Serve with some fresh chopped cabbage on top. Enjoy!
Savita's Notes:

*Cooking time vary based on make and model of instant pot. Adjust time as per instructions on instant pot. Lentils should be tender. If soup gets thicker add 1/2 cup more. **If you like slightly crunchy cabbage in soup? then make soup with lentils only. Once lentils are cooked, add cabbage and extra 1 cup water/stock. Cook 1 minute under high pressure or simmer until cabbage is tender to your liking.

DID YOU MAKE THIS RECIPE? Tag @SAVITACHEFDEHOME on Instagram and hashtag it #SAVITACHEFDEHOME

© Chef De Home. Post content including video and photos are copyright protected.

FAQs

Can you eat lentils on a cabbage soup diet? ›

Fruits contain natural sugars, so they should be consumed in moderation. However, they are also packed with essential vitamins, health-promoting minerals, and antioxidants. To make the cabbage soup diet more nutritionally balanced, include protein sources like lean meats, fish, beans, lentils, or tofu in your meals.

View More
Do I need to rinse lentils before making soup? ›

Rinse. On occasion, you'll find small rocks or debris mixed in with dried lentils. To avoid eating them, rinse the lentils in a fine mesh sieve and pick them over before you cook them.

Get More Info Here
Do lentils thicken a broth? ›

You'll find that the lentils mostly breakdown and naturally thicken the soup. But what I like to do to get a really luscious creamy texture is to give the soup a quick whizz with a blender stick (or transfer a couple of cups to the blender) to puree SOME but not all the lentils.

Discover More Details
Why is my lentil soup not thick? ›

Cook It Longer

Sometimes soup just needs to simmer longer to reach the perfect consistency. Check to see if the vegetables are tender, and then taste the broth. If the soup tastes a bit watery, give it more time.

View Details
Does cabbage soup burn belly fat? ›

Does it work for weight loss? The Cabbage Soup Diet has never been studied, so it's impossible to confirm its effectiveness. While it may result in temporary, short-term weight loss, it is unlikely to lead to sustainable weight loss.

Discover More Details
Is lentil soup good for losing belly fat? ›

Indulge in fiber-rich lentil soup, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and keeps you feeling full longer, supporting weight loss efforts.

Learn More
Which color lentils are best for soup? ›

Red lentils are best for soups, curries, dals, and anything that craves a creamy, thicker, more comforting touch. Red lentils are some of our favorites around here, especially our newest Ethiopian inspired lentils!

Keep Reading
Can you overcook lentils in soup? ›

Yes, you can overcook lentils; they will become mushy. Much depends on the type of lentil you're using. Some cook quicker and hold their shape better than others. To avoid overcooking them, always follow the cooking directions in your recipe and use the type of lentils called for in the ingredient list.

Learn More Now
Why did my lentil soup turn brown? ›

As the veggies hit the boiling water, volatile acids are released into the water and are carried away in the steam. When the pot is covered, the steam and the acids it contains are forced back into the water. Once there, the acids react with the chlorophyll in the vegetables, turning them an unsightly shade of brown.

Show Me More
When to add cream to soup? ›

If you started the soup with broth, stock or water, I would wait until the end to add the cream. You can warm the cream, or “temper” it, which is what I do. Take about half a cup of the hot broth and slowly add your cream to that, stirring constantly.

Learn More Now

How much liquid do I need for a cup of lentils? ›

Cook on a stovetop, using 3 cups of liquid (water, stock, etc) to 1 cup of dry lentils. Be sure to use a large enough saucepan as the lentils will double or triple in size. Bring to a boil, cover tightly, reduce heat and simmer until they are tender.

Learn More
Why did my lentil soup turn black? ›

the color change you've observed is from oxidation. If you want to prevent this, lay some plastic wrap over the surface of your lentils to prevent air from getting to them, or add some acid, like lime juice, to the recipe.

Read More
What is the foam on top of lentil soup? ›

That means the foam will typically appear when making meat-based broths and, to a lesser degree, soups made from high-protein vegetables such as chickpeas and lentils. When those coagulated proteins cluster together, they can create air pockets, which is what causes the “sudsy bubbles,” says Trout.

Discover More
What is the white foam on lentil soup? ›

The outer layer of the lentil contains saponins, which are natural compounds that can create foam when agitated. When the lentils are split or hulled, the outer layer is removed, which can cause the saponins to be released more easily and contribute to foam formation.

Get More Info
Are lentils good for weight loss? ›

Eating more lentils may help people maintain a healthy weight or lose weight. Replacing energy-dense (or high calorie) foods with legumes such as lentils can help people prevent or manage obesity and lose weight. Research suggests that regularly eating lentils may help with the management and prevention of diabetes.

View More
What can you not eat on a cabbage soup diet? ›

You cannot eat (or drink) any food or beverage that is not on the 7-day cabbage soup meal plan. This includes alcohol, most grains and bread products, sugary drinks and fruit juices, and high-fat foods.

Discover More Details
Is lentil soup heavy on the stomach? ›

Why Do Lentils Cause Bloating? Eating lentils can cause gas and bloating because they're high in fiber that your body is unable to break down. While fiber plays a large role in supporting and regulating your digestive system and bowel movements, it can also produce bacteria that leads to cramping and gas pains.

Read On
What other food can you eat on the cabbage soup diet? ›

What You Can Eat
  • Day 1: Fruit, except bananas.
  • Day 2: Vegetables like leafy greens (not starchy), but no fruit.
  • Day 3: Fruits and vegetables.
  • Day 4: Bananas and skim milk.
  • Day 5: Beef (or baked chicken without the skin) and tomatoes.
  • Day 6: Beef and vegetables.
  • Day 7: Brown rice, unsweetened fruit juices, and vegetables.
Sep 1, 2022

Learn More Now
