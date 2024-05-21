Cabbage Lentil Soup Recipe | ChefDeHome.com (2024)

This recipe combines two of my favorite soups in one pot - creamy lentil soup and healthy filling cabbage soup.

It is like vegetarian cabbage soup getting a dose of lentil proteins.First in this recipe, I combined the good nutrition of both: protein of lentils and filling nature of cabbage soup. Then, I added thoughtfully selected herbs and roots in soup to make healing and warming from with-in.

With winter storms everywhere, this is a lentil soup recipe which is both satisfactory filling and without lots of fat or carb calories. No one will judge, soup has no cream or thickener. It is vegan, gluten free, dairy free, and even nut-milk-free.

I would not call it a diet soup but this is definitely a low-oil, no-meat, and no-cream soup which makes complete meal. You can serve a bread on side. For me, it is a complete meal. I like to save some raw cabbage while chopping the cabbage head for soup. I top it on hot bowl of soup for some crunch and freshness.

Oh, and this lentil soup has been prepared in Instant Pot in just 20 minutes! However, don't worry if you don't have instant pot or pressure cooker because I'm also including instruction to make same soup in dutch oven and also in slow cooker.





Cooking lentils in instant pot is super fast. So any lentils recipes is ready in almost no time. Other methods are little time consuming.. but so worth for a flavorful and nourishing soup like this one.

Like I mentioned, every ingredient in this lentil soup is either nourishing or adds to flavor of the soup:

1. Cabbage: Cabbage makes it filling, and also adds a refreshing crunch.

2. Lentils: Lentils are good source of plant-protein. And are also filling.

3. Ginger, garlic, and Turmeric root: These mighty roots make this soup warm, and healing. There is very subtle flavor of ginger and turmeric in soup but it keeps a mighty punch. If you like gingery soup, feel free to add more.

4. Thyme, bay leaves, parsley: Herbs add lot of depth of flavor to the soup and also some natural anti-oxidants.

5. Tomatoes and Vinegar: These two are quintessential lentil-soup-base-ingredients which give tang to the soup and balance the earthy flavors of lentils.

6. Chili Flakes, Jalapeno, and Black Peppers: So many chili and peppers!!? Don't worry though because soup is not hot spicy. It carries a subtle heat of these pepper and chilies which only makes it flavorful. I love to sprinkle lots of pepper on all lentils soups before eating. Please be your own judge. Use as per your preference.

7. Vegetable Stock (if using): I mostly use water in lentil soups but you can replace water with good quality low-sodium vegetable stock. It will make soup more nutritious. (prefer to make a homemade batch. I have a recipe here)

Cabbage Soup Diet?

I'm sure you wondering if this soup will fit cabbage soup diet? My motto of sharing the recipe was to give you a warming and detoxifying soup with filling dose of cabbage and lentils. This can be a nice variation from eating only cabbage soup for dieting. It has very less oil and no creams.. plus lots of healthy nutrients which are must to survive in such cold winter weather.

If carbs of lentils concern you, add half cup lentils or add more stock and cabbage to keep the flavor and reduce calories.

Even if you are not planning a diet, I recommend trying it as simple - lentil vegetable soup. Add some carrots, beans, turnips. Make it your own. Serve a crusty bread or rice on side and weekday dinner is ready to devour.

One Soup, Three Cooking Methods:

One pot soups are really my sweethearts. I love the fact that I can cook these any ways without much change in recipe. I cooked this batch of lentil cabbage soup in Instant Pot on pressure cooker setting. You can even cook it in slow cooker or a simple dutch oven (heavy bottom deep pot).

For slow cooker, saute the aromatics in a pan until onions are slight brown at edges. Add to slow cooker pot with all other ingredients but vinegar and half of salt. Cook on low for 4 hours or until lentils are very tender. Add vinegar, adjust salt anf black pepper. Serve and enjoy!

For stove top,saute the aromatics in a deep bottom pan until onions are slight brown at edges. Add lentils with half of salt and water. Cook until lentils are soft. Then, add remaining ingredients including cabbage and cook for until cabbage is soft.Add vinegar, adjust salt and black pepper. Serve and enjoy!

Oh, don't forget top same some cabbage to serve over hot bowl of soup. It adds a refreshing crunch without need of croutons.