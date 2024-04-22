Cacio e Pepe Cheese Puffs Recipe (2024)

I may be wrong, but this dough seems to be a pate a choux - so, if you don't have a food processor, try adding the eggs by hand with a wooden spatula or with an electric hand mixer. If by hand, vigorously mix in the eggs one at a time, waiting until each is fully absorbed into the batter before adding the next. When you scoop up a bit of the dough and let it drop back into the bowl, it should create a "v" shape off the edge of the spatula. Adding cheese after this point should be fine :)