Cajun Potato Casserole Recipe - Tasting Table (2024)

"I love potatoes," says recipe developer Jessica Morone, "They always make the best side dishes." If you feel a certain kinship with Moronefollowing her revelation, then you'll feel it even more once you make her latest potato-based recipe. As she describes, "This Cajun potato casserole recipe is a fun dish filled with spicy and smoky Cajun flavor." With a rich and creamy filling complete with potatoes, sausages, peppers, and cheese, this nourishing meal can be included in a range of spreads.

"This could be a main course because it is so hearty,"Morone notes and adds, "I would serve it with something like a salad on the side." In general, she notes, "I tend to think of it as a side dish, in which case you could serve it with something like Cajun chicken or with a Po' boy." And while it's a great option to serve for dinner any day of the week, Morone points out, "It would also be a great dish to bring to a potluck."