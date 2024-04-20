Cajun Remoulade Sauce Recipe (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.
This Cajun remoulade sauce recipe is easy and packed with flavor! You can bring the taste of New Orleans home in about 10 minutes. It’s great on everything from sandwiches to fried fish.
What is remoulade? Remoulade is a mayo-based sauce that was originally invented in France that’s similar to tartar sauce. Louisiana (or Cajun) remoulade sauce is a bit different – it’s got more kick, and it has more of a red hue to it. It’s used cold as a dip or spread.
Remoulade sauce can be used on everything from po’boy sandwiches to crab cakes, other seafood (try shrimp salad, salmon, lobster, or fried fish/oysters), fried pickles, fried green tomatoes, and whatever else your heart desires. I really want to visit New Orleans one day… but in the meantime I get my fix at home.
Louisiana-style remoulade sauce ingredients:
- Mayo
- Creole or grainy mustard (I use Maille Old Style Mustard)
- Garlic
- Creamed horseradish
- Worcestershire sauce
- Lemon juice
- Cajun seasoning
- Smoked paprika
- Cayenne pepper
- Fresh parsley
I remember years ago (long before I had a food blog), I made shrimp po’boys for my mom, and she loved my homemade remoulade. Over the years (as one does), I’ve tweaked the recipe a little here and there.
I use Tony Chachere’s Original Creole Seasoning in this recipe. This post is not sponsored, although I’ve worked with them before. I just love the stuff and use it often in my own day-to-day cooking.
How to make remoulade sauce (overview):
Combine mayo, mustard, garlic, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Cajun seasoning, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and parsley in a small bowl. That’s it… refrigerate until you need it. Full recipe is below!
Recipe notes & tips:
- You can definitely make the mayonnaise for remoulade from scratch, but I find it easiest to just use store-bought mayo (Hellmann’s is my favorite).
- If you use a Cajun seasoning that has salt in it (like Tony Chachere’s), I recommend not adding any extra salt until you taste it. Otherwise, you will likely need to add a bit of extra salt to taste.
- I used Maille Old Style Mustard (wholegrain) because Creole mustard is difficult to find where I live.
- Homemade Remoulade sauce should last for up to a week in the fridge, but I prefer to use up homemade dressings within 5 days or so to ensure it still tastes nice and fresh (especially when using fresh herbs).
Hope you’ll love this easy remoulade sauce recipe! Questions? Any tips on how you make remoulade? Let me know in the comments below.
Remoulade Sauce Recipe
By Natasha Bull
This Cajun remoulade sauce recipe is easy and packed with flavor! You can bring the taste of New Orleans home in about 10 minutes. It's great on everything from sandwiches to fried fish.
Prep: 10 minutes mins
Total: 10 minutes mins
Servings: 16 (makes about 1 cup)
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayo
- 2 tablespoons grainy or Creole mustard
- 1 clove garlic minced
- 1 tablespoon creamed horseradish
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning (I used Tony Chachere's)
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper optional
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped
Instructions
Combine the mayo, mustard, garlic, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, Cajun seasoning, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and parsley in a small bowl. Refrigerate until needed (I like to let the flavors sit for a while, but you can serve it immediately).
Notes
- If you use a Cajun seasoning that has salt in it (like Tony Chachere's), I recommend not adding any extra salt until you taste it.
- I used Maille Old Style Mustard (wholegrain) - Creole mustard is difficult to find where I live.
Nutrition
Serving: 1tablespoon, Calories: 98kcal, Carbohydrates: 1g, Protein: 1g, Fat: 11g, Saturated Fat: 2g, Cholesterol: 6mg, Sodium: 118mg, Potassium: 11mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 1g, Vitamin A: 98IU, Vitamin C: 1mg, Calcium: 2mg, Iron: 1mg
