Cake Frosting Fudge Recipes (2024)

Microwave the peanut butter (I used chunky) for one minute add triple chocolate frosting and microwave for another minute, then I added cashews. Stir and pour in a wax paper lined dish. Yes, it took two minutes, was a huge hit and will be a staple for gifts in the future. Don't pass up this excellent recipe. Thank you for sharing this with all of us!

A huge thank you to a wonderful thrifty member. She sent a no bake, bake sale recipe for fudge. It was one cup of peanut butter and one tub of pre made frosting. I made it this weekend.

Take one tub of frosting mix (any flavor), microwave for one minute. Add one cup of peanut butter to the frosting and microwave an additional minute. . .

Question: Frosting Fudge?

ann December 20, 2006

How do you make fudge from a can of frosting? Thank you,

Ann from GA

Answers

By Cindy Beadlady (Guest Post) December 20, 20068 found this helpful Best Answer Easy Peanut Butter Fudge Put one 12 ounce bag of Reese's peanut butter chips in a glass

bowl, spread them out so that they are not all in the middle of

the bowl and they will melt easier. Cook in microwave for 1 and

1/2 minutes. Take out and stir, then stir in one can vanilla

frosting (NOT WHIPPED), stir real well and put back in microwave

and cook for 1 and 1/2 minutes. Take out, add 1 teaspoon vanilla

and pinch of salt, and stir. Put in a 8x8 inch or 9x9 inch

buttered pan. Cool in refrigerator for 20 minutes, cut and eat. More variations of Fudge You may add 1/2 - 1 cup of chopped nuts to any of the variations Chocolate chips/chocolate frosting (this is for the die-hard Advertisem*nt

chocolate-lovers)

Peanut Butter chips/chocolate frosting (tastes like Reese's

Peanut Butter Cup

Chocolate chips/vanilla frosting (not as chocolately)

Mint chocolate chips/chocolate frosting (tastes like Andes mint)

Cherry chips/chocolate frosting (tastes like a chocolate covered

cherry)

Vanilla chips/any flavor frosting

Milk chocolate chips/coconut pecan frosting

Harlean

Bronze Post Medal for All Time! 148Posts December 20, 20065 found this helpful Best Answer This recipe is so easy that my husband made all the fudge this year with this recipe, trying many different combinations. We make homemade fudge and give to friends every year. The one that he made that is my favorite was with white chocolate chips, vanilla frosting, 1 teaspoon coconut flavoring and 1 cup of flake coconut.

Remove the labels from the frosting cans, wash, dry thoroughly, and replace the label with bright Christmas wrapping paper. Fill cans with cut pieces of assorted flavors of fudge for gift giving. Perfect gift for the mailman, paperman, favorite bank teller, etc. You get the picture.

Harlean from Arkansas

12oz bag of chocolate chips. I like milk chocolate. Can use butterscotch, semi choc, or peanut butter chips

Put frosting in microwaveable bowl Pour half chips and microwave 30 seconds. Stir til smooth add other half of chips and microwave 30 seconds stir til smooth add tsp vanilla stir microwave 30 seconds more. It is ready to pour in greased pan or add nuts then pour.