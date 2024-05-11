Cake Mix Recipes - Patterns Included (2024)

Jan 16 2019

What is a Moda Cake Mix? It’s a recipe for block parts that makes baking a Layer Cake quilt easier than ever. This unique triangle paper is designed to work in conjunction with Moda’s 10″ square Layer Cakes. There are also Cupcake Mixes for the 5″ Charm Packs!

Each tablet has 44 sheets – one for each layer in a Layer Cake or Charm Square – and a couple of extras for practice. Each pad also includes a few simple block and layout ideas – just add 1 or 2 Moda Layer Cakes or Charm Packs and you’re ready to start stitching. There are eight different Cake Mixes and four different Cupcake Mixes available… check them out to the right and the Free Recipes to use with them below.

DOWNLOAD these Information Sheets on Using our Cake Mix & Cupcake Papers:

  • Cake Mix Essentials

Cake Mix 1 Recipes…



Cake Mix 2 Recipes…





Cake Mix 3 Recipes…






Cake Mix 4 Recipes…









Cake Mix 5 Recipes…



Cake Mix 6 Recipes…




Cake Mix 7 Recipes…



Cake Mix 8 Recipes…


Cake Mix 9 Recipes…


Cake Mix 10 Recipes…



Cake Mix 11 Recipes…

Canning Day & Summer Sweet - Summer in Kansas


Cake Mix 12 Recipes…


Cupcake Mix 1 Recipes…


Cupcake Mix 2 Recipes…


Cupcake Mix 3 Recipes…

Cupcake Mix 4 Recipes…


