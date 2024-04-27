CAMEROONIAN GATEAU (VIDEO RECIPE) (2024)

Posted ByPrecious 5 from 3 votes Published Feb 17, 2017 Updated Sep 26, 2018 Jump to RecipeRate Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Hello friends! Cooking is fun fun fun! Today I am showing you how I make Cameroonian gateau – a doughnut-like snack that is sold on the streets, bakeries and in grocery stores in Cameroon. Now gateau literally means “cake” in French but these are not “cakes”. In French, this would probably be referred to as “les beignets”. This snack is a glorified version of puff puff. This means that it is quite similar to puff puff but it thicker, richer and keeps longer.

When I published my gateau recipe, it was purely the result of an accident. Since then, I have tweaked and tested the original accidental recipe several times and I have made a few changes. I am publishing those changes here but I would like to leave my original recipe the way it is, in its pure unadulterated form because that recipe still works for many.

Now unto thechanges:

I increased the quantity of flour to a solid 4 cups which is equal to half a kilogram. That way, those who use kilograms to measure find it easier to measure.

Iincreased the liquid to two cups so the dough rises easily and the taste develops better. It is very sticky but it is better that way because you can generously flour your board before placing the dough on top. Also, this makes the gateau softer and fluffier.

I omitted water and used only liquid milk for a richer flavour.

Now that we have that out of the way, let me tell you something: This recipe comes with a warning.WARN yourself against eating too much!

These are the very definition of insanely delicious! They are irresistibly good! They will make you weep for joy!

I’m so glad that I was able to make a video for you guys. Let’s get to it!