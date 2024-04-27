Can Corn Recipe - Longbourn Farm (2024)

| , Side Dish
Make this easy canned corn side dish in minutes using a few simple ingredients. It’s versatile and pairs well with so many meals!
Cook a great side dish with Can Corn!
If you feel like your side dish game is lacking, this canned corn recipe is the perfect solution.
It’s quick, easy, and packed with flavor – making it a go-to for any meal!
Now, there’s nothing wrong with your typical canned corn – it’s a classic for a reason. But with just a few additional ingredients, you can take it to the next level and truly make it your own. Plus, this recipe is perfect for those busy weeknights when you need something quick and delicious!
Why you’ll love this Canned Corn Side Dish
I think canned vegetables get a bad rap most of the time, when fixed correctly they can be a delicious and flavorful side dish! Plus they are super affordable and something you can store in your panty for cold months or when you’re in a pinch for a quick veggie.
This canned corn recipe is one your family will love. My favorite thing about this recipe is how the flavors meld together. The sweet corn taste isthe center of attention and the other flavors highlight it even further.
Although Andy legitimately hates corn, so I usually make this for Abram and me during lunch time or if we are having company 🙂 . I think everyone can have one food they legitimately dislike.
I’ve tried for years to like mushrooms, but it’s just not meant to be. Ha!
Canned Corn Recipe Ingredients
- Can of corn
- Butter
- Garlic clove
- Fresh or dried parsley
- Salt
- Pepper
For the exact amounts needed, please see the recipe card below.
How to Cook Canned Corn
- Strain half of the liquid from the can of corn.
- Pour the corn with the remaining liquid into a saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the butter, garlic, salt, and pepper. If using dried parsley, also add this here.
- Simmer until the liquid is almost completely gone, about 5-7 minutes.
- Taste test and adjust seasoning if needed. If using fresh parsley instead of dried, mix it in now.
- Serve and enjoy your delicious canned corn!
Best Corn Recipe Variations
If you want to take this recipe over the edge, try out these tasty variations:
- Add some heat by mixing in diced jalapeno or a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.
- Once cooked, stir in some cream cheese for a cheesy, creamy corn dish.
- Add a splash of lime juice and some chopped cilantro – perfect for serving with tacos or Mexican-inspired dishes.
- Top with crispy bacon pieces or crispy onions for added texture and flavor.
- Usebrown butterandroasted garlicto completely switch up the flavor profile – without using any additional ingredients.
- Mix in any other herbs or spices you love, like rosemary, thyme, paprika, or chili powder.
What to Serve With this Canned Corn Side Dish
You really can’t go wrong with this canned corn recipe. It’s sweet, savory, and versatile enough to go with just about anything! Here are a few ideas to get you started:
- Slow cooked frozen chicken
- Cowboy steak
- Taco casserole
- Jalapeno burger
- Herbs de Provence Chicken
- Pan fried cube steak
- Flat iron steak
- Ground pork tacos
- Crockpot cabbage
- Greek lamb chops
Canned corn really does pair well with just about anything. Have some leftovers? Mix it into homemade salsa for added flavor, or add it to stir fry for a quick and easy dinner!
Easy & Delicious Can Corn
Canned corn doesn't have to be plain and boring. Check out this quick and easy canned corn recipe. You'll have a delicious and nutritious side in minutes!
Course Side Dish
Cuisine American
Keyword canned corn, canned corn recipe
Prep Time 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time 10 minutes minutes
Total Time 15 minutes minutes
Servings 4 people
Calories 128kcal
Author Longbourn Farm • Alli Kelley
Ingredients
- 15 oz corn 1 can
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 garlic clove minced or pressed
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley or 2 teaspoons fresh parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
Drain off half of the liquid from the corn.
Pour the remaining liquid and corn in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Add butter, garlic, parsley (if using dried), salt and pepper.
Simmer until the liquid is almost completely gone, about 5-7 minutes.
Taste and adjust seasonings (if you’re using fresh parsley, add at this point).
Video
Nutrition
Calories: 128kcal | Carbohydrates: 22g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 4g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 7mg | Sodium: 317mg | Potassium: 231mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 365IU | Vitamin C: 6.1mg | Calcium: 3mg | Iron: 0.5mg
