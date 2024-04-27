Can Corn Recipe - Longbourn Farm (2024)

Jump to Recipe - Pin Recipe

Make this easy canned corn side dish in minutes using a few simple ingredients. It’s versatile and pairs well with so many meals!

Table of Contents Cook a great side dish with Can Corn!

Why you’ll love this Canned Corn Side Dish

Canned Corn Recipe Ingredients

How to Cook Canned Corn

Best Corn Recipe Variations

What to Serve With this Canned Corn Side Dish

More Favorites from Longbourn Farm

Equipment Ingredients Instructions Video Nutrition



Cook a great side dish with Can Corn!

If you feel like your side dish game is lacking, this canned corn recipe is the perfect solution.

It’s quick, easy, and packed with flavor – making it a go-to for any meal!

Now, there’s nothing wrong with your typical canned corn – it’s a classic for a reason. But with just a few additional ingredients, you can take it to the next level and truly make it your own. Plus, this recipe is perfect for those busy weeknights when you need something quick and delicious!

Why you’ll love this Canned Corn Side Dish

I think canned vegetables get a bad rap most of the time, when fixed correctly they can be a delicious and flavorful side dish! Plus they are super affordable and something you can store in your panty for cold months or when you’re in a pinch for a quick veggie.

This canned corn recipe is one your family will love. My favorite thing about this recipe is how the flavors meld together. The sweet corn taste isthe center of attention and the other flavors highlight it even further.

Although Andy legitimately hates corn, so I usually make this for Abram and me during lunch time or if we are having company 🙂 . I think everyone can have one food they legitimately dislike.

I’ve tried for years to like mushrooms, but it’s just not meant to be. Ha!

Canned Corn Recipe Ingredients

Can of corn

Butter

Garlic clove

Fresh or dried parsley

Salt

Pepper

‌For the exact amounts needed, please see the recipe card below.

How to Cook Canned Corn

Strain half of the liquid from the can of corn. Pour the corn with the remaining liquid into a saucepan over medium heat. Add the butter, garlic, salt, and pepper. If using dried parsley, also add this here. Simmer until the liquid is almost completely gone, about 5-7 minutes. Taste test and adjust seasoning if needed. If using fresh parsley instead of dried, mix it in now. Serve and enjoy your delicious canned corn!

Best Corn Recipe Variations

If you want to take this recipe over the edge, try out these tasty variations:

Add some heat by mixing in diced jalapeno or a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.

Once cooked, stir in some cream cheese for a cheesy, creamy corn dish.

Add a splash of lime juice and some chopped cilantro – perfect for serving with tacos or Mexican-inspired dishes.

Top with crispy bacon pieces or crispy onions for added texture and flavor.

Use brown butter and roasted garlic to completely switch up the flavor profile – without using any additional ingredients.

and to completely switch up the flavor profile – without using any additional ingredients. Mix in any other herbs or spices you love, like rosemary, thyme, paprika, or chili powder.

What to Serve With this Canned Corn Side Dish

You really can’t go wrong with this canned corn recipe. It’s sweet, savory, and versatile enough to go with just about anything! Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Slow cooked frozen chicken

Cowboy steak

Taco casserole

Jalapeno burger

Herbs de Provence Chicken

Pan fried cube steak

Flat iron steak

Ground pork tacos

Crockpot cabbage

Greek lamb chops

‌Canned corn really does pair well with just about anything. Have some leftovers? Mix it into homemade salsa for added flavor, or add it to stir fry for a quick and easy dinner!



More Favorites from Longbourn Farm

New York Strip Roast

Cream Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Spice Cake Recipe

Homemade Chocolate Pie

Roasted Beets Recipe