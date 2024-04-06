Candida Glowing Green Smoothie Recipe | Solluna by Kimberly Snyder (2024)

Today’s featured smoothie is a variation of my Original Glowing Green Smoothie®, and is perfect if you’re in the Blossoming Beauty phase which I cover in The Beauty Detox Solution or suspect you may have Candida.
You may have recently discovered that you are struggling with Candida and maybe you’re thinking, “But I don’t want to give up my Glowing Green Smoothie!”
Well don’t worry…you don’t have to! I crafted this smoothie specifically with you in mind.
If you aren’t familiar with candida, it is a fungus, which is a form of yeast. Avery small amount of yeast lives in our oral cavities, the digestive tract, and even on the skin. Its main job? Helping out with digestion and nutrient absorption.
But when overproduced, candida can break down the wall of the intestine and penetrate the bloodstream — releasing toxic by-products into your body and causing leaky gut. This can lead to many different health problems, from digestive issues to depression. A vital part of improving your gut health included taking my SBO Probiotics daily, to learn more about them click here.
How will this version of my Glowing Green Smoothie® reduce yeast?
Well first of all, green apples (think Granny Smith apples) are sour and low in sugar. Sinceyour diet plays a significant role in yeast control, lowering your intake of sugary foods including sugar itself, vinegar (except for apple cider vinegar), alcohol and simple carbohydrates can actually reduce your candida…because yeast thrives on these foods.
When you ingest foods containing these ingredients, the yeast in your body feeds on them and can quickly grow out of control. So eating foods low in sugar, like the green apples, will actually help to control Candida…and who doesn’t need a little help in that department from time to time? ;)
When making this smoothie, feel free to add as much liquid stevia as you need to make your smoothie delicious! As with the regular Glowing Green Smoothie®, I encourage you to mix and match your greens.
Check out the full recipe below…
Candida Glowing Green Smoothie
Kimberly Snyder
Ingredients
- 1 cup very cold filtered water
- 3 cups spinach chopped
- 1 cup romaine lettuce chopped
- 1 cup organic cucumber or organic celery chopped
- 1 organic green apple cored and chopped
- 2 Tbs. fresh organic lemon juice
- Liquid stevia to taste
Instructions
Add the water, chopped spinach and head of romaine to the blender. Starting the blender on a low speed, blend until smooth.
Gradually moving to higher speeds, add the cucumber and/or celery, the green apple, fresh lemon juice and stevia. Taste the smoothie, and add as much stevia as you like.
Enjoy!
Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was on Instagram!
Happy Blending!
Love,
Kimberly
11 Comments
Denise Salazaron May 17, 2016 at 8:35 am
Can I use Xylitol instead of stevia? A
Reply
Kimberly Snyderon May 18, 2016 at 5:47 am
Hi Denise…Yes you can…Just be sure to purchase pure xylitol without any fillers or additives. I like the Emerald Forest brand. Happy Blending! ;)
Reply
Denise Salazaron May 19, 2016 at 11:27 am
Thank you :)
Reply
Dianeon November 13, 2016 at 9:49 am
Kimberly
I am struggling with Candida and I am confused because some “experts” say no fruit, even low glycemic fruit and no grains, even gluten free grains while others say complex carbs are needed by the white blood cells to fight off candida. There is so much out there my head is spinning. My chiropractor has me taking supplements to kill of the yeast and on a strict no carb diet. I have been free of any carbs including starch vegetables, all fruit and gluten free grains for 4 weeks now. I am concerned this is not good for me. I was going to pay for your Candida online class but I’m afraid it may just be more of the same confusion. Please help!
Diane
Reply
Kimberly Snyderon November 14, 2016 at 6:38 am
Hi Diane…I know what a struggle it can be–wondering who you can truly rely on for healthy advice. I do always encourage you to listen to your Health Care Practitioner, who has evaluated you and can give you some tips. If you don’t see improvements after 4 weeks, try to give the Blossoming Beauty stage a try, in my Beauty Detox Solutions book, and see what results you get from following this program. Let me know how it goes with the doctors suggestions and then if you try my routine as well. Sending you lots of love and support! ;)
Reply
Jessicaon November 14, 2016 at 11:54 am
Hi Kimberly, do you think your online candida course would work for kids as well as adults? My 6 yr. old daughter is also showing signs of candida overgrowth. She was on antibiotics in the hospital last year for bacterial pneumonia. During that time and after, I kept her on a high quality probiotic and cultured foods, but it still seems present. We have cut gluten, processed foods, dairy (except grass fed butter). I would also like to know if she could take the SBO probiotics you offer. Thank you so much for your help!
Reply
Kimberly Snyderon November 16, 2016 at 5:13 am
Hi Jessica and thanks for interest in my Candida Course. So sorry your 6 year old is already having to deal with this issue of candida. This course is safe for her, but as always, its best to check with your doctor and/or health care practitioner to ensure she is receiving the best advice for her personally. If you have questions about any products, such as my probiotics, I would ask them about that as well. Hoping for a speedy recovery and sending you lots of love and support! ;)
Reply
Kylieon January 19, 2017 at 1:06 pm
I love lemon. Would it be a problem to add a whole one to this?
Reply
Kimberly Snyderon January 20, 2017 at 5:01 am
Hi Kylie…you can use the whole lemon but make sure you keep track of how your body feels after you’ve been doing it for a week or so. You want to make sure your candida is not escalating. If it is, back down to the less amount. Happy blending and lots of love! ;)
Reply
Sarah Ogdenon February 13, 2017 at 7:12 am
This recipe looks good. I’m fairly new to making my own smoothies and I’m concerned with how much sugar is in my normal smoothies so I searched for low sugar smoothies and this came up. How many grams of sugar is in one serving of this?
Btw, I haven’t had Candida! I’m just trying to be proactive and keep my natural sugar intake down.
Reply
Kimberly Snyderon February 15, 2017 at 4:39 am
Hi Sarah Ogden…there is about 18 grams of sugar in the 24 ounce serving of the Candida Green Smoothie. Here’s a blog I wrote about sugar that you might find helpful in keeping your natural sugar levels down: https://bit.ly/29OhUom Happy Blending! ;)
Reply