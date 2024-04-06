Candida Glowing Green Smoothie Recipe | Solluna by Kimberly Snyder (2024)

Today’s featured smoothie is a variation of my Original Glowing Green Smoothie®, and is perfect if you’re in the Blossoming Beauty phase which I cover in The Beauty Detox Solution or suspect you may have Candida.

You may have recently discovered that you are struggling with Candida and maybe you’re thinking, “But I don’t want to give up my Glowing Green Smoothie!”

Well don’t worry…you don’t have to! I crafted this smoothie specifically with you in mind.

If you aren’t familiar with candida, it is a fungus, which is a form of yeast. Avery small amount of yeast lives in our oral cavities, the digestive tract, and even on the skin. Its main job? Helping out with digestion and nutrient absorption.

But when overproduced, candida can break down the wall of the intestine and penetrate the bloodstream — releasing toxic by-products into your body and causing leaky gut. This can lead to many different health problems, from digestive issues to depression. A vital part of improving your gut health included taking my SBO Probiotics daily, to learn more about them click here.

How will this version of my Glowing Green Smoothie® reduce yeast?

Well first of all, green apples (think Granny Smith apples) are sour and low in sugar. Sinceyour diet plays a significant role in yeast control, lowering your intake of sugary foods including sugar itself, vinegar (except for apple cider vinegar), alcohol and simple carbohydrates can actually reduce your candida…because yeast thrives on these foods.

When you ingest foods containing these ingredients, the yeast in your body feeds on them and can quickly grow out of control. So eating foods low in sugar, like the green apples, will actually help to control Candida…and who doesn’t need a little help in that department from time to time? ;)

When making this smoothie, feel free to add as much liquid stevia as you need to make your smoothie delicious! As with the regular Glowing Green Smoothie®, I encourage you to mix and match your greens.

Check out the full recipe below…

Happy Blending!

Love,

Kimberly