Candied Lemon Peel - Recipes From Europe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This Easy Candied Lemon Peel Recipe Makes Perfect Sweet And Zesty Peels!

If you are looking for an easy candied lemon recipe, you are in luck!

These candied peels – coated in sweet, hardened sugar – look great and are a super useful ingredient in the kitchen.

When prepared right, candied lemon peels bring just the right amount of zest and lemony bitterness to any recipe!

Lots of people wonder how to use candied lemon peel. The answer is: However you like!

There are a number of ways you can enjoy these unique treats. You can eat candied lemon peels… but we wouldn’t advice munching away on too many!

Unlike candied orange peels, lemon peels are a tad less palatable so they aren’t usually eaten straight. (Although to be fair, both creations are just sugar and peel so they are kind of even when it comes to relative tastiness).

Due to their hardened glaze and bitterness, some people like to use candied lemon peels as a garnish in a co*cktail like an Old Fashioned.

Another popular use for candied lemon peels – one that we are much more familiar with – is as a baking ingredient.

There are a number of recipes in German baking that use candied lemon peels – two of which are German Lebkuchen (gingerbread cookies) and German Stollen.

The candied peels are cut into small cubes and add their sweet, zesty attributes to these classic German holiday recipes.

You can buy these candied ingredients in a store – but they are honestly pretty easy to make yourself.

One thing to keep in mind is that candied lemon peels need a bit of drying time on a rack until they harden up.

So, if you plan on using homemade candied peels for a German Stollen or another recipe, be sure to make the peels in advance. They’ll need at least 24 hours to dry!

Another big reminder for when you’re making candied peels – be sure to buy organic lemons.

You will be eating the peel so this is the best way to reduce the amount of chemicals and sprays that might be in/on the peel.

How to Make Candied Lemon Peel – Step by Step

If you want to make your own homemade candied lemon peels at home, you can check out the recipe card at the bottom of this post.

And those who are more visual learners and want to see the individual steps can follow along below with our candied lemon process photos in this section.

Start by washing and then drying your two lemons.

Then cut off the ends and use a smaller knife to cut into the peel so you are essentially quartering the peel.

Use your fingers to carefully remove the peel and place it on a cutting board.

Then use a knife to cut the peel into thin strips.

Add the lemon strips and approx. one cup of water to a pot on the stove and bring it to a boil.

Boil the lemon peel for around 15 minutes and stir occasionally.

Pour the content of the pot through a strainer. Then rinse the lemon peels under running water and also give the pot a quick rinse.

Once you’ve rinsed the pot and the peels, add the peels back into the pot. Also add one cup of new water and one cup of sugar.

Bring the mixture to a low simmer for around 1 hour 15 minutes until the liquid becomes a thick syrup and the peels look slightly translucent.

See Also Hot Artichoke Dip Recipe

Make sure to stir the mixture occasionally.

Once the lemon peels are done simmering, remove them from the pot and place them on a cooling rack with parchment paper underneath (this will capture any drips).

Separate any peels that got stuck together and let the lemon peels harden until they are no longer sticky. This takes approximately 24 hours – but might be shorter or longer in your case depending on how warm it is in your home.

You can keep the lemon peels as long strips or cut them up into small cubes once they have dried. This is often done when using the lemon peels for baking.

Store the peels in an airtight container with a lid if you don’t use them right away.