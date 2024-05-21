Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (2024)

Candied orange slices are a sweet and chewy confection that requires just 2-ingredients to make. Eaten plain or dipped in chocolate, they make a delicious snack and are an easy way to add bright orange flavor to cakes, tarts, co*cktails, and even salads or roasted meats.

If the heat on your stovetop is too high the sugar syrup will begin to caramelize. If you notice that the sugar syrup is turning golden brown, turn off the heat and remove the orange slices from the liquid immediately. Rinse out the pan and start over with new sugar syrup. When it begins to simmer, add the orange slices to continue cooking.

Yes! Use this same process to candy lemon and lime slices and pretty much any other kind of citrus fruit. You can also use persimmons.

Candied orange slices will keep well for at least a month, and in many cases, even longer.

Nope. Candied orange slices can be kept in the refrigerator of course but it's perfectly safe to keep them at room temperature.

If the coating on your candied orange slices isn't setting it means that the oranges didn't cook in the sugar syrup long enough. If this happens, you can re-boil the orange slices in sugar syrup. Because they've already been cooked once, they might fall apart a bit the second time around, but they will still taste delicious!

Add a spoonful or two of orange simple syrup to a glass of sparkling water for a delicious, refreshing non-alcoholic beverage. Or, use it to add an orange twist to any co*cktail that calls for simple syrup!

Allow the syrup to cool completely, then pour it into a jar and store it in the refrigerator. I like to add a few slices of orange peel. The peel gives the syrup a more pronounced orange flavor and adds a very small amount of bitterness to the syrup which helps to balance out the sweetness.

This recipe is a two-for-one kind of thing because you can save the leftover sugar syrup, which is now infused with the flavor of the oranges, for co*cktails and mocktails!

If you want to make candied orange slices with medium to large size oranges, simply cut the slices in half into half-moon shapes. This will help to prevent them from falling apart while boiling in the sugar syrup.

At this point, if you want a frosted look, dip the slices in granulated sugar.

Allow them to dry at room temperature, uncovered, for at least 24 hours and up to 48 hours. When dry, they will still be tacky, but will feel "set", kind of like gummy candy.

It's important to maintain just enough heat for a gentle simmer. If the heat is too high, the sugar syrup will begin to caramelize. (See the FAQ section and the notes in the recipe card for what to do if this happens.)

Let the orange slices simmer in the sugar syrup for 45 - 60 minutes, until they look translucent.

Lower the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Every now and then, use metal tongs to turn the slices over as they cook.

When the sugar has melted into the water and the sugar syrup begins to boil, add the orange slices. It's important to not overcrowd the pan. It's fine if the slices overlap a bit, but you don't want them to be stacked on top of each other.

As the water heats, the sugar will melt into the water. Stir the mixture from time to time to ensure that the sugar is melting and not sticking to the bottom of the pan.

Start by slicing your oranges into thin, ¼-inch thick slices. I usually just use a sharp chef's knife to cut the oranges. But, if you want to ensure perfectly uniform slices, use a mandoline slicer .

However, after taste-testing candied orange slices that had been boiled first and those that had not, I could detect very little to no difference. So, I feel the step is unnecessary.

Many recipes for candied orange slices call for boiling the slices briefly in water before submerging in sugar syrup. The purpose of this quick boiling is to reduce the bitterness of the orange peel.

Finally, consider how you want your candied oranges to look. If you want a clear, translucent, jelly-like appearance, leave them as is. If you want candied oranges with a frosted look, dip them in granulated sugar after allowing them to dry for at least 24 hours.

Valencia oranges are delicious but also have a tendency to fall apart while simmering in sugar syrup, so I usually avoid using them to make candied oranges.

If you love bittersweet flavors, look for bitter oranges and Seville oranges which are generally considered too tart for eating but perfect for making sweet-tart candied orange slices.

Navel oranges are also sweet, but will give the slices a slightly more bitter flavor. The biggest problem with navel oranges is their size. You'll have the best luck with oranges that are smaller.

Tangelos, clementines, tangerines, and cara cara oranges are the sweetest kind of fruit you can use to make these slices. These varieties also tend to be small in size, with clementines being the smallest. Because of their small size, I like to use clementines when I want to use the candied orange slices as a co*cktail garnish.

Because candied orange slices are nothing more than oranges boiled in simple syrup (sugar water), they will be sweet no matter what. But, HOW sweet depends on the kind of orange you are using.

Mandarin oranges are also an excellent choice for making candied orange slices. Because they are so small, you'll be able to use 4-6 mandarins per recipe. FYI: Clementines are a type of mandarin orange. When you see small oranges marketed as "cuties" or "sweeties" they are usually clementines.

I like to use tangelos, which I know are not technically oranges. Tangelos are a cross between a mandarin orange or tangerine and a pomelo or grapefruit. They have a gorgeous color, a bright sweet flavor, and just happen to be the perfect size for making candied slices.

It's important to use oranges that are small because larger oranges have a tendency to fall apart while simmering in the simple syrup.

Before You Begin: What Kind Of Candied Orange Slices Do You Want to Make?

You can often find bags of candied oranges in specialty markets like Trader Joes, and you can always order them online. But once you make them you'll likely never purchase them again because they require just 2 ingredients, very little time and effort, and keep well for at least a month.

Having a few candied oranges (or lemons or limes) on hand means you are always only 5 seconds away from fancying up a co*cktail (like these pomegranate margaritas ), cakes (like this Orange Olive Oil Cake), or tarts (like this chocolate orange truffle tart). They are also a delicious way to add sweetness and color to salads and roasted or smoked meat.

FAQs

These cold candied oranges keep up to a month in the refrigerator, and any that are left over can be delicious with thick yogurt in the morning, or beside a cup of mint tea in the afternoon.

The 'candying' process, wherein the orange slices are simmered in a sugar syrup, softens the rind and infuses it with sugar syrup. Not to mention that the 'byproduct' of the entire process is a truly fantastic candied orange syrup that's almost better than the oranges themselves.

Blanching peels



Orange peels get their bitterness from several compounds. And those compounds dissolve in hot water, which is why blanching works so well. In fact, blanching reduces bitterness by 50%. Repeat the blanching step until the orange peels taste just slightly bitter.

Lay them flat on a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, mix your spices and sugar. Sprinkle evenly over orange slices. Dry in the oven at 200°F.

A: You may not have boiled your orange slices long enough in plain water to pull out the bitterness from the peel. To make it less bitter next time, boil a few minutes longer and maybe a couple additional cycles (boil-rinse).

I like to keep my candied orange slices in a well sealed container at room temperature for a few days, or in the refrigerator for longer. I layer them between sheets of parchment paper to prevent them from sticking to one another.

Snack saludable



Candied orange is perfect to eat as a healthy and delicious snack, either on its own, mixed with dried fruit or in a salad for a touch of sweetness. Its versatility allows it to be enjoyed in many different ways, making it an excellent choice for satisfying customers.

Once you've reduced the syrup and set it aside to cool, the orange slices should be cool enough to handle. They will be very sticky if you handle them, but here is a tasty touch you can do to jazz them up just a little: And here are your candied orange slices!

Save Your Leftover Orange Syrup and Oranges!



It can replace simple syrup in co*cktails, mocktails, and lemonade. You can also use it to replace honey or maple syrup on pancakes, baked pears, French toast, or even fruit salad. After cooking, the orange syrup is quite concentrated and sweet.

The sugar will be chewy if it hasn't been heated to a high enough temperature. The temperature we want to reach is hard crack. However, if you don't quite reach that you will get a candy shell at soft crack. At this stage, it will set, but with a stick in your teeth, chewy consistency.

Bitterness can come from underripe fruit (although a lot of times they'll just be sour or less flavorful), lack of juice is usually something that has been stored too long and dried out. A ripe mandarin or clementine should be firm but not hard with a good, bright citrusy fragrance.

There are many ways to use up a surplus of oranges. From orange juice and marmalade to cakes and sorbet, there are plenty of delicious recipes to choose from. With a little creativity, you can turn your excess oranges into tasty and healthy treats that you and your family will love.

Arrange orange slices on a baking sheet with parchment paper and bake at 200 degrees F for several hours until dry. Flip every 30 minutes to prevent edges from curling excessively. It should take anywhere from 3-5 hours depending on how thick your slices are.

Instructions Step 1: Preheat oven to 175 degrees. If your oven doesn't go that low, preheat to 200 degrees. ... Step 2: Thinly slice your oranges. ... Step 3: Arrange on baking sheet. ... Step 4: Bake the slices in the oven for about 6 hours, or until completely dry. ... Step 5: Cool and Store. Dec 14, 2023

There are three things to help keep oranges from turning brown. Sprinkle them liberally on both sides with confectioner's sugar before putting them in the oven. Dry them at a low temperature, about 180-190°. And keep a close eye on them.

Answer: According to a spokesperson at the Ultimate Nut & Candy Co., if the fruit is placed in a closed plastic bag and stored in a cool place, such as the bottom of your refrigerator, it should retain its quality for a year. So it sounds like you're on the right track.

Paradise does not recommend freezing your candied fruit. It is generally not necessary since it lasts for 24 months if kept in a cool dry place. If you do freeze, the sweetener sometimes crystallizes.

But it is safe to eat and will not spoil, since the sugar acts as a preservative.” If you want to keep it for a year or more, Bush suggests that you store it in the refrigerator. Be aware that the sugar may crystallize and the fruit become very hard.

Under optimal conditions, candied fruit can last up to two years, but its best flavor is often retained within the first year. What is the best way to store candied fruit? To maximize shelf life, candied fruit should be kept in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight, in an airtight container.