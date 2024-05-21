Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Rebecca Blackwell · This post may contain affiliate links · 14 Comments

Candied orange slices are a sweet and chewy confection that requires just 2-ingredients to make. Eaten plain or dipped in chocolate, they make a delicious snack and are an easy way to add bright orange flavor to cakes, tarts, co*cktails, and even salads or roasted meats.

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (1)

Having a few candied oranges (or lemons or limes) on hand means you are always only 5 seconds away from fancying up a co*cktail (like these pomegranate margaritas), cakes (like this Orange Olive Oil Cake), or tarts (like this chocolate orange truffle tart). They are also a delicious way to add sweetness and color to salads and roasted or smoked meat.

Of course, that assumes you don't eat them all first. 🙂

You can often find bags of candied oranges in specialty markets like Trader Joes, and you can always order them online. But once you make them you'll likely never purchase them again because they require just 2 ingredients, very little time and effort, and keep well for at least a month.

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (2)
Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (3)

Ingredients Needed to Prepare this Recipe

You only need 2 ingredients to prepare a batch of candied orange slices:

  1. Small oranges, tangelos, tangerines, or mandarin oranges
  2. White granulated sugar
Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (4)

It's important to use oranges that are small because larger oranges have a tendency to fall apart while simmering in the simple syrup.

I like to use tangelos, which I know are not technically oranges. Tangelos are a cross between a mandarin orange or tangerine and a pomelo or grapefruit. They have a gorgeous color, a bright sweet flavor, and just happen to be the perfect size for making candied slices.

Mandarin oranges are also an excellent choice for making candied orange slices. Because they are so small, you'll be able to use 4-6 mandarins per recipe. FYI: Clementines are a type of mandarin orange. When you see small oranges marketed as "cuties" or "sweeties" they are usually clementines.

Before You Begin: What Kind Of Candied Orange Slices Do You Want to Make?

It's important to consider a few things before making candied orange slices such as:

  1. How sweet or tart do you want your slices to be?
  2. How small or large do you want each slice to be?
  3. Do you want your slices to have a translucent jelly-like look or a frosted appearance?

Because candied orange slices are nothing more than oranges boiled in simple syrup (sugar water), they will be sweet no matter what. But, HOW sweet depends on the kind of orange you are using.

Tangelos, clementines, tangerines, and cara cara oranges are the sweetest kind of fruit you can use to make these slices. These varieties also tend to be small in size, with clementines being the smallest. Because of their small size, I like to use clementines when I want to use the candied orange slices as a co*cktail garnish.

Navel oranges are also sweet, but will give the slices a slightly more bitter flavor. The biggest problem with navel oranges is their size. You'll have the best luck with oranges that are smaller.

If you love bittersweet flavors, look for bitter oranges and Seville oranges which are generally considered too tart for eating but perfect for making sweet-tart candied orange slices.

Blood oranges are a great choice if you want your candied orange slices to have a vivid red color.

Valencia oranges are delicious but also have a tendency to fall apart while simmering in sugar syrup, so I usually avoid using them to make candied oranges.

Finally, consider how you want your candied oranges to look. If you want a clear, translucent, jelly-like appearance, leave them as is. If you want candied oranges with a frosted look, dip them in granulated sugar after allowing them to dry for at least 24 hours.

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (5)

Step-by-Step Photos and Instructions

Many recipes for candied orange slices call for boiling the slices briefly in water before submerging in sugar syrup. The purpose of this quick boiling is to reduce the bitterness of the orange peel.

However, after taste-testing candied orange slices that had been boiled first and those that had not, I could detect very little to no difference. So, I feel the step is unnecessary.

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (6)

Start by slicing your oranges into thin, ¼-inch thick slices. I usually just use a sharp chef's knife to cut the oranges. But, if you want to ensure perfectly uniform slices, use a mandoline slicer.

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (7)

Add sugar and water to a 12-inch skillet or a large saucepan and set it over medium-high heat.

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (8)

As the water heats, the sugar will melt into the water. Stir the mixture from time to time to ensure that the sugar is melting and not sticking to the bottom of the pan.

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (9)

When the sugar has melted into the water and the sugar syrup begins to boil, add the orange slices. It's important to not overcrowd the pan. It's fine if the slices overlap a bit, but you don't want them to be stacked on top of each other.

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (10)

Lower the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Every now and then, use metal tongs to turn the slices over as they cook.

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (11)

Let the orange slices simmer in the sugar syrup for 45 - 60 minutes, until they look translucent.

It's important to maintain just enough heat for a gentle simmer. If the heat is too high, the sugar syrup will begin to caramelize. (See the FAQ section and the notes in the recipe card for what to do if this happens.)

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (12)

Lay the slices out in a single layer on a wire rack.

Allow them to dry at room temperature, uncovered, for at least 24 hours and up to 48 hours. When dry, they will still be tacky, but will feel "set", kind of like gummy candy.

At this point, if you want a frosted look, dip the slices in granulated sugar.

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (13)

Pro tip! How to get uniform slices and how to use large oranges:

The easiest way to get uniform slices is to use a mandoline slicer.

If you want to make candied orange slices with medium to large size oranges, simply cut the slices in half into half-moon shapes. This will help to prevent them from falling apart while boiling in the sugar syrup.

Save the Orange Syrup!

This recipe is a two-for-one kind of thing because you can save the leftover sugar syrup, which is now infused with the flavor of the oranges, for co*cktails and mocktails!

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (14)

Allow the syrup to cool completely, then pour it into a jar and store it in the refrigerator. I like to add a few slices of orange peel. The peel gives the syrup a more pronounced orange flavor and adds a very small amount of bitterness to the syrup which helps to balance out the sweetness.

Add a spoonful or two of orange simple syrup to a glass of sparkling water for a delicious, refreshing non-alcoholic beverage. Or, use it to add an orange twist to any co*cktail that calls for simple syrup!

Ways to Use Candied Orange Slices

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (15)
  • Eat them! Candied orange slices are a delicious sweet snack to have on hand.
  • Dip them in chocolate. If you, like me, love the combination of chocolate and orange, you'll love chocolate-dipped orange slices. Melt some bittersweet chocolate and then simply dip each slice in the chocolate. Dip the entire slice, or just half. Lay the chocolate dipped slices out on a parchment covered baking try to dry, then enjoy! If you want a salted chocolate flavor, sprinkle some coarse salt over the chocolate immediately after dipping.
  • Use candied orange slices to decorate an Orange Olive Oil Cake (pictured above) or any other kind of cake, like this simple vanilla loaf cake or pound cake.
  • Plain candied orange slices or chocolate-dipped candied orange slices are an elegant way to decorate a simple New York Cheesecake.
  • Use candied orange slices to decorate this decadent Chocolate Truffle Tart!
  • Use them as a co*cktail garnish! Candied orange slices are the perfect garnish for Orange Margaritas or Pomegranate Margaritas, a refreshing Aperol Spritz or Cherry Citrus Prosecco Spritz, a sparkling Negroni or the elegant Boulevardier.

Recipe FAQs

Why are my orange slices soggy?


If the coating on your candied orange slices isn't setting it means that the oranges didn't cook in the sugar syrup long enough. If this happens, you can re-boil the orange slices in sugar syrup. Because they've already been cooked once, they might fall apart a bit the second time around, but they will still taste delicious!

Do candied orange slices need to be refrigerated?


Nope. Candied orange slices can be kept in the refrigerator of course but it's perfectly safe to keep them at room temperature.

How long do candied orange slices last?


Candied orange slices will keep well for at least a month, and in many cases, even longer.

Can I use this recipe to candy other citrus fruits?


Yes! Use this same process to candy lemon and lime slices and pretty much any other kind of citrus fruit. You can also use persimmons.

My sugar syrup has begun to caramelize. What do I do?

If the heat on your stovetop is too high the sugar syrup will begin to caramelize. If you notice that the sugar syrup is turning golden brown, turn off the heat and remove the orange slices from the liquid immediately. Rinse out the pan and start over with new sugar syrup. When it begins to simmer, add the orange slices to continue cooking.

To avoid caramelization, keep the heat just high enough to maintain a gentle simmer, not a full boil.

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (16)

📖 Recipe

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (17)

Candied Orange Slices

Yield: 18 - 20 orange slices

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour

Additional Time: 1 day

Total Time: 1 day 1 hour 10 minutes

Candied orange slices are a sweet and chewy confection that requires just 2-ingredients to make. Eaten plain or dipped in chocolate, they make a delicious snack and are an easy way to add bright orange flavor to cakes, tarts, co*cktails, and even salads or roasted meats.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups (600 grams) white granulated sugar
  • 3 cups (709 ml/ 24 ounces) water
  • 3 small oranges or tangelos; 18 - 20 slices

Instructions

  1. Add the sugar and water to a 12-inch skillet or a large saucepan and set it over medium-high heat. Bring the water to a boil, stirring from time to time. As the water heats, the sugar will melt into the water. It's important that the sugar be completely melted before adding the orange slices.
  2. After boiling the water, reduce the heat to medium and add the orange slices. Don't overcrowd the pan; the orange slices should fit in the pan with little overlap.
  3. Let the orange slices cook at a gentle simmer for about 44 - 60 minutes, until the white part of the peel (the pith) is nearly translucent. Use tongs to turn them over in the syrup every now and then.
  4. Use tongs to remove the slices from the sugar syrup, laying them out in one layer on a wire rack. Leave the orange slices on the wire rack to dry, uncovered, at room temperature for 24 - 48 hours. When "dry" they will be tacky but also feel set - kind of like gummy candy

Notes

  • While cooking the orange slices It's important to keep the heat low enough to maintain a gentle simmer NOT a rapid boil. If the sugar syrup gets to hot it will begin to caramelize. If this happens (the syrup will begin to turn golden brown), turn off the heat, and remove the slices from the liquid. Rinse out the pan and start over with new sugar syrup. Once the sugar syrup begins to boil, add the orange slices to finish cooking.
  • Optional: after the candied orange slices have been left to dry for 24 hours, dip the slices in additional granulated sugar. This gives the slices a frosted look and makes them less sticky.
  • Optional: After allowing the orange slices to dry, I like to sprinkle each one with a tiny pinch of salt. The salt brings out the flavor of the oranges and helps to balance the sweetness of the sugar and the slight bitterness of the peel. Try this with one slice, taste it, and see what you think!
  • Store candied orange slices in an airtight container at room temperature or in the refrigerator. Separate layers of slices with parchment paper so they do not stick together. Candied orange slices will keep well for at least 1 month.

Recommended Products

Nutrition Information:

Yield: 20Serving Size: 1 candied orange slice
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 45Total Fat: 0gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 0mgCarbohydrates: 12gFiber: 0gSugar: 11gProtein: 0g

Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe (2024)

FAQs

How long does candied oranges last? ›

These cold candied oranges keep up to a month in the refrigerator, and any that are left over can be delicious with thick yogurt in the morning, or beside a cup of mint tea in the afternoon.

View More
What are candied orange slices made of? ›

The 'candying' process, wherein the orange slices are simmered in a sugar syrup, softens the rind and infuses it with sugar syrup. Not to mention that the 'byproduct' of the entire process is a truly fantastic candied orange syrup that's almost better than the oranges themselves.

Get More Info Here
How do you take the bitterness out of candied oranges? ›

Blanching peels

Orange peels get their bitterness from several compounds. And those compounds dissolve in hot water, which is why blanching works so well. In fact, blanching reduces bitterness by 50%. Repeat the blanching step until the orange peels taste just slightly bitter.

Discover More Details
How to make orange slices for old fashioned? ›

Lay them flat on a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a small bowl, mix your spices and sugar. Sprinkle evenly over orange slices. Dry in the oven at 200°F.

View Details
Why are my candied orange slices bitter? ›

A: You may not have boiled your orange slices long enough in plain water to pull out the bitterness from the peel. To make it less bitter next time, boil a few minutes longer and maybe a couple additional cycles (boil-rinse).

Discover More Details
Should you refrigerate candied orange? ›

I like to keep my candied orange slices in a well sealed container at room temperature for a few days, or in the refrigerator for longer. I layer them between sheets of parchment paper to prevent them from sticking to one another.

Learn More
Are candied oranges healthy? ›

Snack saludable

Candied orange is perfect to eat as a healthy and delicious snack, either on its own, mixed with dried fruit or in a salad for a touch of sweetness. Its versatility allows it to be enjoyed in many different ways, making it an excellent choice for satisfying customers.

Keep Reading
Are candied oranges supposed to be sticky? ›

Once you've reduced the syrup and set it aside to cool, the orange slices should be cool enough to handle. They will be very sticky if you handle them, but here is a tasty touch you can do to jazz them up just a little: And here are your candied orange slices!

Learn More Now
What can I do with leftover syrup from candied oranges? ›

Save Your Leftover Orange Syrup and Oranges!

It can replace simple syrup in co*cktails, mocktails, and lemonade. You can also use it to replace honey or maple syrup on pancakes, baked pears, French toast, or even fruit salad. After cooking, the orange syrup is quite concentrated and sweet.

Show Me More
Why is my candied fruit chewy? ›

The sugar will be chewy if it hasn't been heated to a high enough temperature. The temperature we want to reach is hard crack. However, if you don't quite reach that you will get a candy shell at soft crack. At this stage, it will set, but with a stick in your teeth, chewy consistency.

Learn More Now

Why do my cuties taste bitter? ›

Bitterness can come from underripe fruit (although a lot of times they'll just be sour or less flavorful), lack of juice is usually something that has been stored too long and dried out. A ripe mandarin or clementine should be firm but not hard with a good, bright citrusy fragrance.

Learn More
What can I do with too many oranges? ›

There are many ways to use up a surplus of oranges. From orange juice and marmalade to cakes and sorbet, there are plenty of delicious recipes to choose from. With a little creativity, you can turn your excess oranges into tasty and healthy treats that you and your family will love.

Read More
How do you dry orange slices quickly? ›

Arrange orange slices on a baking sheet with parchment paper and bake at 200 degrees F for several hours until dry. Flip every 30 minutes to prevent edges from curling excessively. It should take anywhere from 3-5 hours depending on how thick your slices are.

Discover More
How to make orange slices? ›

Instructions
  1. Step 1: Preheat oven to 175 degrees. If your oven doesn't go that low, preheat to 200 degrees. ...
  2. Step 2: Thinly slice your oranges. ...
  3. Step 3: Arrange on baking sheet. ...
  4. Step 4: Bake the slices in the oven for about 6 hours, or until completely dry. ...
  5. Step 5: Cool and Store.
Dec 14, 2023

Get More Info
How do you dry orange slices without them turning brown? ›

There are three things to help keep oranges from turning brown. Sprinkle them liberally on both sides with confectioner's sugar before putting them in the oven. Dry them at a low temperature, about 180-190°. And keep a close eye on them.

View More
How long can I keep candied fruit? ›

Answer: According to a spokesperson at the Ultimate Nut & Candy Co., if the fruit is placed in a closed plastic bag and stored in a cool place, such as the bottom of your refrigerator, it should retain its quality for a year. So it sounds like you're on the right track.

Discover More Details
How long does fresh candied fruit last? ›

Paradise does not recommend freezing your candied fruit. It is generally not necessary since it lasts for 24 months if kept in a cool dry place. If you do freeze, the sweetener sometimes crystallizes.

Read On
Can candied fruit spoil? ›

But it is safe to eat and will not spoil, since the sugar acts as a preservative.” If you want to keep it for a year or more, Bush suggests that you store it in the refrigerator. Be aware that the sugar may crystallize and the fruit become very hard.

Learn More Now
Are candied oranges shelf stable? ›

Under optimal conditions, candied fruit can last up to two years, but its best flavor is often retained within the first year. What is the best way to store candied fruit? To maximize shelf life, candied fruit should be kept in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight, in an airtight container.

Explore More
