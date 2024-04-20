Candied Pecan Recipe {4 Ingredients!} - The Big Man's World ® (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy.

Hands down, these are the BEST vegan candied pecans that happen to be gluten free! Made with just 3 main ingredients, they are crispy, sweet, and PERFECT for the holiday season!

Easy candied pecans made in a skillet and completely refined sugar free and dairy free. Simple, delicious, and ready in 10 minutes.

Candied Pecans

When it comes to edible holiday gifts, I love making peppermint bark, English toffee, and these simple candied pecans.

If I had a choice between buying my friends and family physical gifts or making something edible for them, I’d always go with the latter. Although with that said, I’m already pawning off many of my desserts and baked goods to them, so I’d probably still have to get them a non-edible gift, or else they will think I am cheap! While I do the usual cookies and tarts, I’ve started also making candied pecans!

Now, these candied pecans aren’t like your traditional candied nuts! They are made in a skillet instead of the oven and they also contain NO egg to bind it. This is perfect as many of my friends follow a vegan and gluten free diet, and this ticks both those boxes.

These candied pecans are crispy, crunchy, and with an almost toffee-like texture. They are sweet, a little salty, and have notes of vanilla throughout.

I have already made a few sample batches and I cannot stop eating them- They are SO addictive that you’ll definitely need to share them around or they won’t even make it to Christmas!

How to make candied pecans

The Ingredients

Pecans – Use a mix of whole and halved pecans. Be sure to use unsalted and unsweetened pecans.

– Use a mix of whole and halved pecans. Be sure to use unsalted and unsweetened pecans. Sugar of choice – White sugar works best, but brown sugar and coconut sugar can also be used.

– White sugar works best, but brown sugar and coconut sugar can also be used. Water – Replaces the need for any egg white or similar, by creating a mock syrup with the sugar. In turn, this crystalizes over the nuts.

– Replaces the need for any egg white or similar, by creating a mock syrup with the sugar. In turn, this crystalizes over the nuts. Vanilla extract – Gives a light vanilla flavor.

– Gives a light vanilla flavor. Salt – Perfect to balance out the sweetness, and fabulous if you love the sweet and salty combination.

– Perfect to balance out the sweetness, and fabulous if you love the sweet and salty combination. Cinnamon– Optional, but gives some lovely spice.

The Instructions

Start by heating up a large non-stick pan or skillet on medium heat. When hot, add the sugar, water, and vanilla extract and mix until combined. Allow it all to heat up, until the sugar has dissolved. Add the pecans and stir regularly, and ensure all the pecans are coated in it. Continue stirring regularly, until the sugar mixture begins to crystalize onto the nuts.

Remove from the heat and let the pecans cool in the pan for 3-4 minutes. After that, use a rubber spatula to break them all apart, before transferring to a lined baking sheet to cool completely.

Can I bake these in the oven?

If you’d like to bake these instead of pan fry them, you CAN do that, with just a few tweakls.

Whisk all the ingredients together, before adding in the pecans. Place in a single layer on a lined baking sheet and bake at 120/250F for around an hour, stirring the pecans every 15 minutes.

Tips to make the best stovetop candied pecans

Be patient when simmering the pecans with the sugar mixture. It takes time for it to begin to crystalize. Be sure to be stirring regularly throughout.

If you find your sugar isn’t sticking to the pecans, re-dip them in some sugar once you’ve removed them from the heat.

Feel free to change up the flavors by adding some pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice to it.

or to it. These pecans would make a fabulous addition to some homemade trail mix .

Can I make this sugar free?

For this recipe, I recommend not using a sugar free alternative.

If you’d like sugar free pecans, try these keto candied pecans.

Storing and freezing skillet candied pecans

To store : Candied pecans can be stored at room temperature, in a sealed container, for up to 4 weeks. You can refrigerate them if you’d like them to keep longer.

: Candied pecans can be stored at room temperature, in a sealed container, for up to 4 weeks. You can refrigerate them if you’d like them to keep longer. To freeze: Place pecans in a ziplock bag and store in the freezer for up to 6 months.

More delicious vegan recipes to try

Shortbread

Peanut butter cookies

Oatmeal chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate babka

Churros

Watch how to make it