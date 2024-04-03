Candied Walnuts Recipe | Gimme Some Oven (2024)

Jump To Recipe 67 Comments »

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

This candied walnuts recipe is lightly sweetened, easy to make, and so irresistibly delicious. Perfect for snacking, adding to salads, giving as gifts — you name it!

Friends, I have a new candied walnuts recipe for us this season!

And I have to say, I’m loving this one because it is refreshinglynot too sweet.♡

I’ve reduced the amount of sugar in traditional candied nuts by 75% in this recipe. But guess what — they still taste delightfully sweet! And as it turns out, the lighter “candy” coating in this recipe has the added bonus of allowing you to better taste the toasted walnuts themselves, as well as the vanilla, cinnamon and tiny hint of cayenne mixed in there too. It’s the perfect balance of flavors in my opinion, and my husband and I found these walnuts to be 100% irresistible. (Lol, like seriously, our first batch didn’t even last for two days!)

I’m also happy to report that this particular candied walnuts recipe is a breeze to make in the oven (only one stir necessary partway through). And they taste absolutelyamazing sprinkled on salads, stirred into trail mixes, sprinkled on sweet potatoes, or — my favorite — popped plain as a sweet snack. Bonus, they also freeze well and make for great gifts, if you’re looking to give away someDIY treats this holiday season.

Anyway, I’m a big fan. So if you’re in the market for a lighter candied walnuts recipe, bring home some nuts and let’s make a quick batch together!



Candied Walnuts Ingredients:

To make this candied walnuts recipe, you will need:

Walnuts: About 4 cups raw walnut halves (or chopped walnuts).

About 4 cups raw walnut halves (or chopped walnuts). Egg white: To bind the candy coating to the walnuts.

To bind the candy coating to the walnuts. Vanilla extract: Just a little for flavor!

Just a little for flavor! Brown sugar: I used packed brown sugar, but you could also sub in white (granulated) sugar or coconut sugar instead.

I used packed brown sugar, but you could also sub in white (granulated) sugar or coconut sugar instead. Spices: Ground cinnamon plus a hint of cayenne.

Ground cinnamon plus a hint of cayenne. Fine sea salt:My preferred salt for this recipe. (Note that if you choose to use table salt instead, you will need to use less salt.)

Full ingredient amounts/directions included in the recipe below.

How To Make Candied Walnuts:

To make this candied walnuts recipe, simply…

Mix together the candy coating. In a small bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and cayenne until combined. Prep the walnuts. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the egg white and vanilla. Then add the walnuts and toss until they are evenly coated. Add the brown sugar mixture and toss again until the walnuts are evenly coated. Bake. Spread the walnuts out on a parchment-covered baking sheet in a single layer (try to avoid much overlapping) and bake for 40 minutes, removing the baking sheet halfway through to give the walnuts a brief stir. Remove from the oven and let cool for about 10 minutes or so. Serve. These candied walnuts are best served fresh while they are perfectly warm and crispy! That said, they can also be stored in a sealed container for up to two weeks, or frozen for up to 2 months.

Possible Variations:

Want to customize this candied nuts recipe a bit? Feel free to…

Adjust the sweetness. If you would like sweeter (more traditional) candied walnuts, you can increase the amount of brown sugar from 1/4 cup up to 1 cup.

If you would like sweeter (more traditional) candied walnuts, you can increase the amount of brown sugar from 1/4 cup up to 1 cup. Use pecans instead. Walnuts and pecans are interchangeable here. So feel free to use pecans instead, or a 50/50 mix!

Walnuts and pecans are interchangeable here. So feel free to use pecans instead, or a 50/50 mix! Use different seasonings. Feel free to sub in pumpkin pie spice or chai spice in place of the ground cinnamon.

Feel free to sub in or chai spice in place of the ground cinnamon. Use different sugar. As mentioned above, feel free to use white granulated sugar or coconut sugar instead of brown sugar if you prefer.

As mentioned above, feel free to use white granulated sugar or coconut sugar instead of brown sugar if you prefer. Omit (or increase) the cayenne. If you prefer your candied walnuts not to have any extra kick, you’re welcome to omit the cayenne. Or if you would like them to be extra spicy, you can double it (to 1/2 teaspoon total).

How To Serve Candied Walnuts:

Some of my favorite ways to serve candied walnuts include…

Plain: This isadmittedly my favorite way to eatcandied nuts — just popping a few plain as a sweet snack!

This isadmittedly my favorite way to eatcandied nuts — just popping a few plain as a sweet snack! Salads: These candied walnutswouldbea delicious addition to salads of all kinds.

These candied walnutswouldbea delicious addition to salads of all kinds. Sweet potatoes: Candied walnuts also taste delicious sprinkled on baked sweet potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, or sweet potato casserole.

Candied walnuts also taste delicious sprinkled on baked sweet potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes, or sweet potato casserole. Snack mix:Stir them into Chex Mix or your favorite trail mixes for an extra a pop of sweetness.

Print

Candied Walnuts 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star4.7 from 47 reviews See Also Best Homemade Toffee Crunch Recipe Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 40 mins

Total Time: 50 mins

Yield: 4 cups 1 x Print Recipe Description This candied walnuts recipe is lightly sweetened, easy to make, andsoirresistibly delicious. See notes above for possible ingredient variations. Ingredients Scale 1/4 cup packed brown sugar

packed brown sugar 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

fine sea salt 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne

ground cayenne 1 egg white

egg white 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

vanilla extract 4 cups ( 12 ounces ) raw walnut halves Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Heat oven to 300°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, sea salt, cinnamon and cayenne until combined. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together egg white and vanilla until combined. Add the walnuts and toss until they are evenly coated with the egg white mixture. Add the brown sugar mixture and toss until the walnuts are evenly coated. Spread the walnuts out in an even layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove baking sheet from the oven, and give the walnuts a brief stir. Return to the oven and bake for 5 more minutes. Remove and transfer to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes. Serve immediately, or store in a sealed container for up to 2 weeks. Notes Baking time:After a few readers reported that the initial cooking time (40 minutes total) resulted in overcooked walnuts, we have retested and reduced the cooing time to 25 minutes total.