Caramel Apple Nachos Recipe (With Pretzels) | Modernmealmakeover.com (2024)

November 6, 2023

By April King

Caramel apple nachos recipe (with pretzels) is the perfect fall treat when you want something that is sweet, salty, and fruity all in one! With crisp apples, melty white chocolate, salty pretzels, sweet Heath bars, and creamy caramel, these apple nachos combine all of the best flavors of fall into one delicious dessert!

When you hear the word “nachos”, your first thought isn’t apple nachos, am I right? But these caramel apple nachos will not disappoint! Not only do they look pretty on a platter for your fall celebrations, but they are also absolutely delicious! This is a great way to use up those extra apples that you have on hand from the grocery store, or simply a good way to have a sweet treat that is on the healthier side. Whether you want something sweet, something fruity, or something salty, this caramel apple nachos recipe has you covered!

Caramel Apple Nachos are a perfect Fall treat that everyone will enjoy! Sliced apples drizzled with homemade caramel, white chocolate, and topped with crushed pretzels, and toffee bits. It’s simple, delicious and you can add as many toppings as you like. Making this recipe for caramel apple nachos is super simple! To start, you will crush up your pretzels and cut your Heath bars into small pieces. Next, you will prep your apples by coring, slicing, and peeling them. Then you will make your caramel in a saucepan. To make homemade caramel, combine melted butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, and sweetened condensed milk and whisk them together. Once your caramel is made, go ahead and melt your white chocolate in the microwave. Arrange your apples however you’d like them on a platter or large plate. Drizzle the caramel and white chocolate on top, then sprinkle the Heath bars and the crushed pretzels over them. Voila! Caramel apple nachos are ready to serve.

If you love caramel apples, then you are going to love these Caramel Apple Nachos. They are a simple and delicious Fall dessert that are easily customizable for everyone’s liking. You can add as many (or as few) toppings, such as crushed candy bars, chopped nuts, crushed cookies, hot fudge, milk chocolate, and so many more. This apple nachos recipe is sure to become a favorite among your family and friends. If you’re looking for more delicious Fall dessert recipes you are going to love our Peach Cobbler Recipe and Cream Cheese Pumpkin Dip.

Why You’ll Love This Caramel Apple Nachos Recipe

These apple nachos combine all of the most delicious flavors of fall.

Caramel apple nachos are perfect for a fall gathering when you are feeding a lot of people.

Not only are these caramel apple nachos delicious, but they look really pretty on a platter!

This recipe for caramel apple nachos is a great way to use up your apples before they go bad.

This recipe combines the perfect amount of fruity, sweet, and salty flavors.

The homemade caramel sauce gives these apple nachos a sweet, delicious extra touch!

Ingredients needed for Candy Apple Nachos

Apples: I like to use a combination of Granny Smith and Gala apples in this caramel apple nachos recipe. But you can use any apples you prefer.

I like to use a combination of Granny Smith and Gala apples in this caramel apple nachos recipe. But you can use any apples you prefer. White Chocolate : I prefer to use a higher quality of white chocolate like Ghirardelli’s in these apple nachos. The chocolate melts better and doesn’t clump.

: I prefer to use a higher quality of white chocolate like Ghirardelli’s in these apple nachos. The chocolate melts better and doesn’t clump. Pretzels: Any pretzels will do, but I love salted pretzels for the sweet and salty flavor.

Any pretzels will do, but I love salted pretzels for the sweet and salty flavor. Heath Bars: Heath bars are a chocolate covered toffee candy bar. I love this candy as a topping on these caramel apple nachos.

Heath bars are a chocolate covered toffee candy bar. I love this candy as a topping on these caramel apple nachos. Car a mel Sauce: I prefer to use homemade caramel sauce in this recipe for caramel apple nachos, but you can always use store bought if that’s what you have on hand.

I prefer to use homemade caramel sauce in this recipe for caramel apple nachos, but you can always use store bought if that’s what you have on hand. Salted Butter: Adds the salt to your homemade caramel sauce for the perfect flavor.

Adds the salt to your homemade caramel sauce for the perfect flavor. Brown Sugar: Is used in the caramel sauce. You can use light or dark brown sugar.

Is used in the caramel sauce. You can use light or dark brown sugar. Corn Syrup: Is used when making a soft caramel and prevents the sugar from crystalizing.

Is used when making a soft caramel and prevents the sugar from crystalizing. Sweetened Condensed Milk: I love the flavor sweetened condensed milk adds to homemade caramel.

I love the flavor sweetened condensed milk adds to homemade caramel. Vanilla: I prefer to use pure vanilla when I am baking, but you can use any vanilla extract you have in your pantry.

How to make Caramel Apple Nachos

Step 1: Start by crushing your pretzels and chopping your heath bar into small bits. Place them into small bowls and set aside. You want these ready to sprinkle as soon as you drizzle the caramel and white chocolate on the apples.

Step 2: Wash, core, and slice your apples and add them to a large bowl. Add lemon juice and water, or sprite to the bowl and let the apples sit while you are preparing you caramel and white chocolate.

Step 3: Prepare caramel sauce by melting butter in a medium saucepan. Add brown sugar, corn syrup, and sweetened condensed milk. Whisk ingredients together and continue cooking until sauce comes to a light bubbly boil. Remove from heat and whisk in vanilla. Set aside to slightly cool.

Step 4: Add white chocolate to a microwave safe bowl and heat in the microwave until melted. Removing every 30 seconds to stir until chocolate is fully melted.

Step 5: Drain liquid from the bowl of apples and pat dry. Arrange sliced apples on a large serving plate.

Step 6: Drizzle homemade caramel sauce and white chocolate over apples. Sprinkle crushed pretzels and toffee bits on top. If you have extra toppings, I like to set them on the counter next to the apple nachos for guests to add any extra toppings if desired. Enjoy!

Popular Substitutions & Additions

For this caramel apple nachos recipe, you can use any of your favorite toppings. Some that I would suggest would be:

Milk Chocolate drizzle

Cinnamon and Sugar

Mini Chocolate Chips

Mini M&M’s

Crushed nuts

Crushed Oreos

Reese’s pieces

Shredded Coconut

Crushed graham crackers with cinnamon

Sprinkles

I always recommend making homemade caramel sauce, but if you are in a pinch, you can use store bought caramel sauce on these candy apple nachos.

Storing Leftover Caramel Apple Nachos

If you have any caramel apple nachos leftover, store them in the fridge in a sealed container where they will last for up to two days. As long as you have put lime juice or Sprite on your apples, they will not turn brown. If you notice that they do start to slightly brown after the first day, that’s ok! They will still taste delicious.

Caramel Apple Nachos Recipe FAQ’s

What kind of apples can I use for these apple nachos?

You can use any variety of apples you like for these apple nachos, such as Granny Smith, Gala, Fuji, and Honeycrisp. Granny Smith is a popular apple when it comes to caramel apples. The tartness from the apple pairs well with the buttery sweet caramel. I like to use a variety of colored apples which will make the apples nachos appealing to the eye with the bright colors.

What can I do to keep my apples from turning brown?

Soaking your apples in lemon juice or Sprite right after you slice them will help keep your apples fresh!

Does it matter how I arrange my apples on the tray?

Nope! Feel free to get as creative as you want with the arrangement of the apples.

Be sure to come back and let me know how your Caramel Apple Nachos Recipe (with Pretzels!) turned out!

Caramel Apple Nachos April King Caramel Apple Nachos are a perfect Fall treat that everyone will enjoy! Sliced apples drizzled with homemade caramel, white chocolate, and topped with crushed pretzels, and toffee bits. It's simple, delicious and you can add as many toppings as you like. 4.74 from 15 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Course Dessert Cuisine American Servings 6 Calories 392 kcal Ingredients 2-3 granny smith apples, cored and sliced

2-3 gala apples, cored and sliced

4 oz. white chocolate Carmel Sauce 4 Tbsp. salted butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

6 Tbsp. corn syrup

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 tsp. vanilla Toppings 1 health bar, broken into pieces

1/2 cup crushed pretzles See Also Retro Vegan Recipes Full Of NostalgiaSouth African Curry and Rice - aninas recipesThe BEST Mashed Potatoes Recipe10 Great Traditional Dutch Recipes (Updated 2022) Instructions Start by crushing your pretzels and chopping your heath bar into small bits. Place them into small bowls and set aside. You want these ready to sprinkle as soon as you drizzle the caramel and white chocolate on the apples.

Wash, core, and slice your apples and add them to a large bowl. Add lemon juice and water, or sprite to the bowl covering the apples fully.

Prepare caramel sauce by melting butter in a medium saucepan. Add brown sugar, corn syrup, and sweetened condensed milk. Whisk ingredients together and continue cooking until sauce comes to a light bubbly boil. Remove from heat and whisk in vanilla. Set aside to slightly cool.

Add white chocolate to a microwave safe bowl and heat in the microwave until melted. Removing every 30 seconds to stir until chocolate is fully melted.

Drain liquid from the bowl of apples and pat dry. Arrange sliced apples on a large serving plate.

Drizzle homemade caramel sauce and white chocolate over apples. Sprinkle crushed pretzels and toffee bits on top.

If you have extra toppings, I like to set them on the counter next to the apple nachos for guests to add any extra toppings if desired. Enjoy! Notes *Nutrition Disclaimer: All information presented on this site is intended for informational purposes only. Nutrition facts are an estimate and not guaranteed to be accurate. I am not a certified nutritionist and any nutritional information shared on Modernmealmakeover.com should only be used as a general guideline. Nutrition Calories: 392kcalCarbohydrates: 59.8gProtein: 3.4gFat: 16.3gSaturated Fat: 11.9gPolyunsaturated Fat: 0.3gMonounsaturated Fat: 1.9gCholesterol: 26mgSodium: 241mgPotassium: 108.4mgFiber: 1.8gSugar: 43gVitamin A: 6.4IUCalcium: 23mgIron: 4.9mg Keyword Caramel Apple Nachos Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

