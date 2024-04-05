Caramel Apple Salad - Recipe Diaries (2024)

Published: Sep 28, 2023 by Jenna · This post may contain affiliate links · 15 Comments

Caramel apple salad or "snickers salad" is a light and refreshing Fall treat to make when apples are at their peak. You will never believe this Caramel Apple Salad is only 2 Points Plus on Weight Watchers!

Jump to: Why You Will love this Snickers Apple Salad

What Ingredients do I need?

How to Instructions

Storage for Leftovers

How do I calculate Nutrition and WW points?

Other Recipes to Try

Caramel Apple Salad

Why You Will love this Snickers Apple Salad

Snickers apple salad is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that is perfect for any occasion. This sweet and creamy salad is made with fresh apples, Cool Whip, and chopped Snickers bars, creating a delectable combination of flavors and textures that will delight your taste buds.

This caramel apple dessert salad is great for Fall and also a fun light dessert to make. Or, it could be used as a side. Use fresh tart apples and if you're feeling really indulgent drizzle caramel sauce on top or some top it with toffee bits.

It tastes just like a caramel apple and the best part is you can have a cup of this yummy caramel apple salad for only 76 calories!

Wait, I don't know if the best part is that there's only 76 calories, or the fact that there's only 4 ingredients in this recipe

Cool Whip desserts are always easy to make and take no time to make at all. I drizzled some butterscotch syrup on top just to make it look a little bit fancier.

What Ingredients do I need?

Cool Whip - A frozen whipped topping that is found in the freezer section of the grocery store. I like it a lot because I’m lazy and don’t like beating heavy cream to making whipped cream. 😉 If you're looking to cut back a few calories use the light or fat-free kind.

A frozen whipped topping that is found in the freezer section of the grocery store. I like it a lot because I’m lazy and don’t like beating heavy cream to making whipped cream. 😉 If you're looking to cut back a few calories use the light or fat-free kind. Butterscotch Pudding -This flavor works best for giving the jello the caramel flavor. Vanilla pudding is also commonly used with this apple salad recipe! You can also use sugar free pudding to help reduce the points. Here are different sizes of pudding mix. The regular pudding mix are 3.4 oz and the sugar-free are 1oz. Both require the same amount of milk used.

-This flavor works best for giving the jello the caramel flavor. Vanilla pudding is also commonly used with this apple salad recipe! You can also use sugar free pudding to help reduce the points. Here are different sizes of pudding mix. The regular pudding mix are 3.4 oz and the sugar-free are 1oz. Both require the same amount of milk used. Crushed Pineapple - do not drain the liquid

- do not drain the liquid Granny Smith Apples - Use whatever type of apple you prefer (honey crisp, fuji) I prefer Granny Smith because of their tartness.

- Use whatever type of apple you prefer (honey crisp, fuji) I prefer Granny Smith because of their tartness. Additional Ingredients - Chopped walnuts, chocolate chips, snickers, pecans or peanuts, toffee pieces, sliced grapes. If you're not following a certain weightloss plan.

- Chopped walnuts, chocolate chips, snickers, pecans or peanuts, toffee pieces, sliced grapes. If you're not following a certain weightloss plan. See the recipe card below for a full list of ingredients and measurements.

How to Instructions

Step 1: Mix together the box of pudding mix and crushed pineapple.

Step 2: Fold in cool whip and then add in chopped apples. Cool before serving.

Serving size: ½ cup.

Recipe Tip: Snickers apple salad can be served immediately or chilled in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving. This salad is perfect for potlucks, parties, or any occasion where you want to impress your guests with a delicious and unique dessert.

Storage for Leftovers

To keep this salad fresh, please store the leftovers in an air-tight container large enough to fit whatever is left.

How do I calculate Nutrition and WW points?

WW points are calculated using the recipe builder and not the nutrition info calculator. The nutrition calculator doesn’t calculate 0 point foods correctly.

I use the Myfitnesspal app to figure out nutrition info. Please note that I am not a certified nutritionist and I do my BEST to provide the information.

Other Recipes to Try

