Caramel Banana Bread Pudding Recipe (2024)

This post contains affiliate links. Hot Eats and Cool Reads may receivea small commission for purchases made through these links at no cost to you! Thanks for the support!

This heavenly dessert is such a great way to use ripe bananas and day old Hawaiian buns! Drizzle caramel sauce over the top for an easy and decadent dessert for any occasion! Caramel Banana Bread Pudding

I'm always looking for new ways to use up ripe bananas. Banana bread is great, banana cookies are wonderful, but sometimes you just want something different.



After the holidays, I ended up with a bunch of leftover Hawaiian rolls, combine that with a bunch of ripe bananas and today's recipe was born!



I prefer my bananas with a little green on the outside. Once they become completely yellow and brown spots start to form, I really don't like eating them much anymore and they need to be used in some kind of sweet treat!



If I end up with too many ripe bananas at once, I end up putting them in the freezer to use later.



Once you're ready to use the bananas, remove them from the freezer and let them thaw at room temperature. They work just the same as fresh bananas and it's so convenient to use them when you have the time to bake!

This dessert is defintely a new favorite! My boyfriend and one of my friends were the taste testers the day I made this, and they both absolutely loved it!

The banana chunks add the perfect touch of flavor, and the caramel sauce poured on top is mouth watering good. The nuts add a great texture to each bite. In my opinion, this bread pudding is pretty much perfection.

If you don't have Hawaiian buns, any bread, croissant, or bun would work just fine!







What is in Caramel Banana Bread Pudding?

Milk: cow's milk is a great source of calcium, vitamin D, potassium and it's a complete protein source too!

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls: these delicious little dinner rolls are great for any meal. They're perfect for the holidays, to make sliders with or in a dessert like this! Use store bought or make your own here!

Vanilla extract: this extract is made from vanilla bean pods soaked in water and alcohol. Try using pure vanilla extract instead of imitation. This is the most common extract used in American desserts and I put it in pretty much anything sweet, Use store bought or make your own here!