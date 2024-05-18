Caramel Banana Bread Pudding Recipe (2024)

Caramel Banana Bread Pudding Recipe
This heavenly dessert is such a great way to use ripe bananas and day old Hawaiian buns! Drizzle caramel sauce over the top for an easy and decadent dessert for any occasion!
Caramel Banana Bread Pudding
I'm always looking for new ways to use up ripe bananas. Banana bread is great, banana cookies are wonderful, but sometimes you just want something different.
After the holidays, I ended up with a bunch of leftover Hawaiian rolls, combine that with a bunch of ripe bananas and today's recipe was born!
I prefer my bananas with a little green on the outside. Once they become completely yellow and brown spots start to form, I really don't like eating them much anymore and they need to be used in some kind of sweet treat!
If I end up with too many ripe bananas at once, I end up putting them in the freezer to use later.
Once you're ready to use the bananas, remove them from the freezer and let them thaw at room temperature. They work just the same as fresh bananas and it's so convenient to use them when you have the time to bake!
This dessert is defintely a new favorite! My boyfriend and one of my friends were the taste testers the day I made this, and they both absolutely loved it!
The banana chunks add the perfect touch of flavor, and the caramel sauce poured on top is mouth watering good. The nuts add a great texture to each bite. In my opinion, this bread pudding is pretty much perfection.
If you don't have Hawaiian buns, any bread, croissant, or bun would work just fine!
What is in Caramel Banana Bread Pudding?
- Milk: cow's milk is a great source of calcium, vitamin D, potassium and it's a complete protein source too!
- Hawaiian Sweet Rolls: these delicious little dinner rolls are great for any meal. They're perfect for the holidays, to make sliders with or in a dessert like this! Use store bought or make your own here!
- Vanilla extract: this extract is made from vanilla bean pods soaked in water and alcohol. Try using pure vanilla extract instead of imitation. This is the most common extract used in American desserts and I put it in pretty much anything sweet, Use store bought or make your own here!
- Pecans: this nut is part of the hickory family and is native to southern United States, particularly Georgia and northern Mexico. They have some great health benefits, such as potassium, iron, calcium and magnesium.
This recipe is ready in these steps:
- Grease a baking dish
- Place sweet roll pieces in the baking dish.
- In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, milk, brown sugar, vanilla and cinnamon
- Stir in the bananas and pecans
- Pour the mixture over the sweet rolls, refrigerate
- Preheat the oven
- Remove from fridge, let set at room temperature, then bake
- In a sauce pan, heat the brown sugar, butter, vanilla and milk
- Bring to a boil, cook
- Remove from heat and pour over top of the bread pudding
- Cut and serve
Full recipe below
You can add or substitute with the following ingredients:
- hamburger buns
- chopped walnuts
- cinnamon rolls
- slivered almonds
- croissants
- hot dog buns
- french bread
- almond extract
- nutmeg
- egg nog
- pecan extract
- cinnamon bread
- chocolate chips
I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we did!
Caramel Banana Bread Pudding
Yield: 6 servings
Author: Hot Eats and Cool Reads
ingredients:
- Pudding:
- 8 ounces Hawaiian sweet rolls, torn into bite sized pieces
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 cup heavy cream
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 2 ripe bananas, mashed
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- Sauce:
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 tablespoons milk
instructions:
- Grease an 8x8 baking dish.
- Place sweet roll pieces in the baking dish.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, milk, brown sugar, vanilla and cinnamon until combined.
- Stir in the bananas and pecans.
- Pour the mixture over the sweet rolls, cover and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Remove from fridge, let set at room temperature for 10 minutes, then bake for 45-50 minutes, until set.
- Remove from oven and set aside.
- In a medium sauce pan, heat the brown sugar, butter, vanilla and milk over medium heat. Bring to a boil, cook for 1 minute until sugar is dissolved stirring constantly. Remove from heat and pour over top of the bread pudding.
- Cut and serve!
Thanks so much for stopping by!