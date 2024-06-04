Caramelized Sheet-Pan French Toast Recipe (2024)

By Susan Spungen
Caramelized and crunchy on the outside, soft and custardy on the inside, these almost comically thick sourdough slices taste like the love child of bread pudding and French toast. But instead of the usual brioche or challah, this calls for sturdier bread, preferably a not-too-tangy sourdough or country bread with a crust that’s neither chewy nor thick. You want a round or oblong loaf large enough for big pieces and soft enough to absorb the custard. It’s easy to caramelize the French toast in the oven, but the timing depends on your oven and pan, so check it frequently to ensure that it’s burnished but not burned.
Ingredients
Yield:4 servings
- 3large eggs
- 1large egg yolk
- 1cup whole milk
- ½cup heavy cream
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 1teaspoon vanilla paste or extract
- A few gratings of fresh nutmeg
- ¼teaspoon ground cardamom
- ½cup plus 2 tablespoons/125 grams granulated sugar
- 1tablespoon orange or grapefruit liqueur (optional)
- 2(2-inch-thick) slices sourdough or country bread, halved
- 2tablespoons unsalted butter
- Maple syrup and berries, for serving
Nutritional analysis per serving (4 servings)
589 calories; 24 grams fat; 13 grams saturated fat; 0 grams trans fat; 7 grams monounsaturated fat; 2 grams polyunsaturated fat; 84 grams carbohydrates; 1 gram dietary fiber; 75 grams sugars; 10 grams protein; 200 milligrams sodium
Preparation
Step
1
The day before serving, in a medium bowl, combine eggs, egg yolk, milk, cream, salt, vanilla, nutmeg, cardamom, 2 tablespoons/25 grams sugar and the liqueur, if using. Whisk well until thoroughly combined.
Step
2
Place the bread in a gallon-size resealable plastic bag or shallow dish that will fit the slices snugly. Pour the egg mixture into the bag or dish to soak in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours. If in a bag, lay on a plate and turn the bag over from time to time. If in a dish, cover and flip the slices carefully now and then to ensure even soaking.
Step
3
When ready to cook, heat oven to 425 degrees. Remove the slices from the bag or dish, letting any excess drip off, and place on a plate. Coat the bread evenly with the remaining ½ cup/100 grams sugar.
Step
4
Heat a sheet pan or large cast-iron skillet in the oven for 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon butter to the pan. Spread it around and add the sugar-coated bread, spacing evenly. Reduce heat to 400 degrees. Cook until the bottoms are evenly burnished and golden brown, 14 to 18 minutes.
Step
5
Flip the bread and add the remaining tablespoon butter in slivers around the slices. Cook until the bottoms are nicely browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Turn the slices on the cut ends to caramelize, 4 to 5 minutes. Serve immediately with the syrup and berries.
Tip
- To make a simple berry compote topping, heat blueberries in maple syrup until warm and nearly bursting. Remove from the heat and fold in raspberries.
Cooking Notes
laurie
This is how i've made French toast for Christmas morning for 40 years. i use a baguette, so that the kids can pick up the small slices and dip in the heated syrup/butter that i put in small ramekins on their plates. i use cinnamon instead of cardamom and no liqueur. you can top them with this lovely compote or syrup or sprinkle with powdered sugar and/or chocolate sauce.
JazzEasy
Yes. Each 2” slice is cut in half ( like a thick half moon), so the final step is caramelizing the cut end by standing the pieces upright on the cut ends.
cook.bot
Quibbles: 1) a half-cup of sugar seems like an enormous amount to sprinkle on just two slices of bread before baking, especially ones that are going to be doused in maple syrup; I would think a tablespoon apiece would be sufficient? And 2) I can't picture two slices of bread being adequate to serve 4 people, even if the slices are 2" thick. Everybody gets just half a slice? Seems kind of stingy for a holiday breakfast.
NKC
So much sugar! I add none to the custard, and reduce the sprinkled amount by more than half. Still get caramelization but also flavor of the vanilla/cardamom spiced custard, fruit and maple syrup.
Sue
Do I have the only mother who made french toast with 2% milk and a soup spoon of sugar? Has everyone else been using whole milk and heavy cream this whole time? Seriously, 2% milk works.
Gregory
I'd bump up the cardamom to at least a half tsp.; and sub out the white w/ brown sugar instead....
Commenter
No, you are not alone. My mom also made grilled cheese by scraping a minimum amount of butter across the bread. But as writer Rick Bragg's momma likes to say, "Grease is good." Low fat things taste good. Higher fat things often taste Really Good.
Dana
You can check out NYTimes Cooking instagram -- they have a complete IG story with step-by-step videos on how to make!
Susan Spungen
the bread slices are almost like cubes because they are cut very thickly (2 inches), so you cook one side, then the other side, then the last cut side which is the end.
Susan Spungen
because the bread is cut very thickly, they are almost like cubes, so its very easy to stand on end.
Bobbi
Wanted to like this. Used sourdough loaf which didn’t seem extremely dense. Cut 2” slices. Soaked overnight in bag in fridge. Turned bag over a couple of times. Baked as directed. Fail. Custard didn’t soak into the center. About an inch was dry in the middle. Flavor was rather bland. I did use less sugar to coat as per comments. Glad I didn’t try it on Christmas morning.
Queen D
Made the recipe with less sugar than in the recipe. Used round sourdough bread and soaked for 24 hours. Placed in pre heated cast iron skillet and broiled the last 3 min for a nice Carmel crunch. Would definitely try again.
co*cktail hour
Love this technique. I never remember to make breakfast ahead. So I reduced the eggs and milk and used more slices of bread about 1-1 1/2 in thick. 2 in did not soak thru in about 30 min. Used maybe 1/3 c sugar on 6 half slices, cast iron, and I also forget to reduce heat from 425. The crispy outsides are wonderful, and I am sure inside would be even creamier with overnight soak.
Nicole
I didn't soak overnight and used thinner slices of cinnamon bread. So definitely could have done with less sugar. Still delicious though!
Matt E
Made a large batch (4x) for a brunch and it seemed like a lot of work, but everyone loved it. Cut down the 1/2 cup of sugar to just sprinkle on each side and that let the sweetness of the maple syrup/fruit compote shine through. Definitely make this again.
emily
Yes this has a ton of sugar, but for a special event like Christmas morning, it's delicious and decadent. The sugar basically turns into creme brulee topping, candied and caramelized. Nothing about this is an everyday french toast, so I say go for it. I forgot to halve into half moons but still worked well. Next time I make for two I will only do one slice.
Kate
This is soo good!!!
jbrislett
Absolutely the best french toast recipe ever!
Billiqueen
Lovely. I made 6 pieces with this recipe. It was great. Because of the crowded pan didn’t caramelize the end but I got some of it because of the crowded pan. Used a large cast iron skillet and served with fresh fruit. Yummy
rbk2b
Cut the sugar coating to about 1/8 cup. Used a cast iron pan. Worked great, delicious, will make again.
Julia
I bought country bread but they sliced it thin! Will this recipe still work for thinner sliced bread?! I'm nervous it may make it too soggy, so might soak for an hour or two in the morning rather than overnight. Any other tips are really appreciated!!
Sara Aase
Soaked the bread for 2 hours and it turned out as great as when I’ve done an overnight soak. Loved the caramelization and nice bit of crunch.
cody
Made this pretty much as stated however I saw a note to use a baguette and I cut 2 inch cuts of that and it worked great. I put the sugar on both sides of each slice and that seemed to work out great. I also eyeballed the butter and used maybe a little more than the 2 Tbs listed.
Ilyse
Do you think using Traditional Panettone would work?I received a big boxed one from Christmas!
sacpmd
So much more labor-intensive than regular French toast. Messy. Not sure it’s that much better than my normal recipe on the griddle.
sundevilpeg
Totally agree - it's just an "Overnight French Toast" recipe, with the addition of about 10 unnecessary steps. And the yield isn't exactly generous, either, considering that there are essentially four eggs, a cup and a half of dairy, and well over half a cup of white sugar - for two slices of bread?! My recipe is fine, thanks. Easier, bigger yield, less sweet. No balancing soggy bread on end for no particular gain, either. Hard pass on this one!
