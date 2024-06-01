Cardamom Krumkake Recipe - Nordic Ware (2024)

To Prepare Iron for Use: Place iron directly over medium heat on top of stove. Alternately heat both sides of the iron until water sprinkled inside sizzles. Grease inside of plates when making the first fewcookies.

Beat eggs well; add sugar, butter and cardamom or anise. Continue beating.Add flour and milk,beat until smooth.

*Whole cardamom seed that has been shelled and freshly crushed with a rolling pin makes for a more flavorful krumkake.

To Bake: Spoon about 1 tsp. of batter in center of baking surface. Close iron and gently squeeze handles together. (Batter flowing out indicates too much batter being used and this surplus should be scraped off immediately before it burns.) Bake 5-10 seconds before turning iron over to continue baking on other side. Bake until cookie is a light golden brown; open iron to check for doneness. Remove quickly with a spatula and roll immediately on cone to shape. Remove cone and cool seam side down on wire rack. When completely cool store in shallow airtight container, stacking carefully 1-2 deep. Makes about 50.