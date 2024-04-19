Carrot Raisin Salad Recipe: How To Make it At Home - Little Sunny Kitchen (2024)

4.9

/5

42 Comments

By: Diana Posted: 6/26/21 Updated: 1/31/24

Make a super simple side dish from this creamy and crunchy Carrot Raisin Salad! It’s slightly sweet, but sugar/honey can be omitted and replaced with a grated apple if preferred. This old fashioned salad is very similar to the one that used to be served at Chick-Fil-A.

Carrot Raisin Salad Recipe: How To Make it At Home - Little Sunny Kitchen (1)

Great for potlucks, bbq’s, weeknight dinners, and any time you want a creamy, cold side dish, this Carrot Salad with raisins is always a hit. If you’re a Chick-Fil-A fan, this salad is very similar to their (discontinued) version too.

I love that this copycat recipe is so simple, with just a few ingredients. You can add things if you like, but it’s totally scrumptious as written. Just like coleslaw, this salad is quite crunchy but creamy at the same time. The sweetness of the salad is a great way to get kids to eat vegetables too, which is a total bonus.

And make sure to check out my homemade Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich, it’s an amazing recipe that your whole family will love. Trust me, it’s much better than the original!

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

  1. Six Ingredients. Just carrots, raisins, and a few ingredients for the creamy and tangy sweet salad dressing.
  2. Fast and Easy. Mix everything up in one bowl for this carrot raisin salad recipe. It takes less than 5 minutes to make.
  3. Healthy. Carrots are packed with vitamins, fiber, and vegetable goodness.
Carrot Raisin Salad Recipe: How To Make it At Home - Little Sunny Kitchen (2)

Absolutely delicious! I love that it is not overly sweet. Very healthy too! I am definitely making this again. Thank you for this recipe.

Mary

leave your own review

Ingredients in Carrot Raisin Salad

  • Mayonnaise – This is the base of our salad dressing and makes this a creamy, delicious side.
  • Honey – My favorite liquid sweetener. You can substitute maple syrup or agave nectar along with vegan mayo to make this recipe vegan.
  • Water – Just a bit of water is needed to get the right consistency.
  • Lemon Juice – This adds a bright flavor that offsets the heaviness of the mayo.
  • Salt – To season everything well.
  • Shredded carrots – You’ll need about 4 cups of shredded carrots. Use a box grater, or a food processor with a grating plate. I like a larger sized shred for this recipe. For a shortcut, buy carrots already shredded at the grocery store. Just be aware that the texture will be much better if you use freshly grated carrots.

Tip!

I always recommend buying fresh carrots and shredding them. Carrot sticks won’t work here as they have a different texture.

  • Raisins – Regular raisins are perfect, and I like the way their dark color looks against the orange carrots. Substitute golden raisins if that’s what you have at home. For plum raisins, just soak them in warm water for 30 minutes before using.

Complete list of ingredients and amounts can be found in the recipe card below.

Carrot Raisin Salad Recipe: How To Make it At Home - Little Sunny Kitchen (3)

Optional Add-Ins for Carrot Raisin Salad

  • Pineapple – I often add a small can of pineapple chunks or tidbits, drained, to this recipe. A little bit more fruit and sweetness never hurt anyone.But avoid using canned crushed pineapple here.
  • Apples – A diced tart apple is delicious added in too.
  • Other Dried Fruit – Try substituting dried cranberries (craisins) or dried blueberries for the raisins.
  • Nuts or Seeds – Sunflower seeds, or sliced almonds give this salad some extra crunch.

How to Make Carrot Raisin Salad

The recipe for Carrot Raisin Salad could not get any easier!

  1. Make Dressing: In a large bowl, combine mayo with honey, water, lemon juice, and salt. Whisk everything together until well combined.
  2. Mix. In the same bowl, add shredded carrots and raisins. Toss well. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before serving.Give the salad a quick stir and enjoy!
Carrot Raisin Salad Recipe: How To Make it At Home - Little Sunny Kitchen (4)

Frequently Asked Questions About Carrot Raisin Salad

Do I need to soak the carrots?

I don’t think that’s necessary. While the salad sits in the fridge the raisins will soak up some of the dressing and plump right up.

Can I make carrot salad ahead of time?

I suggest making this salad within 24 hours of the time you plan to serve it. It’s fine to make it up to 2 days ahead, but the salad may get watery as the salt and sugar pull moisture from the carrots.

Carrot Raisin Salad Recipe: How To Make it At Home - Little Sunny Kitchen (5)

For more delicious salads with carrots, try my Asian chicken salad, this simple but super healthy and tasty kale salad, and if you love crab, then this spicy kani salad is for you!

Enjoy your retro raisin carrot salad side dish! Don’t forget to pin this recipe for later and for more people to enjoy.

Recipe

Carrot Raisin Salad Recipe: How To Make it At Home - Little Sunny Kitchen (10)

4.93 from 51 votes

Carrot Raisin Salad

Prep Time: 15 minutes mins

Total Time: 15 minutes mins

Author: Diana

Print Rate Recipe

Carrot Raisin Salad is a simple to make cold side dish that is sweet and creamy and perfect for BBQs or potlucks.

6 servings

Carrot Raisin Salad is a simple to make cold side dish that is sweet and creamy and perfect for BBQs or potlucks.

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 4 cups shredded carrot
  • 1 cup raisins

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, combine mayo with honey, water, lemon juice, and salt. Whisk everything together until well combined.

  • Add the carrots and the raisins to the sauce, and toss well. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 30 minutes or until serving.

Notes:

  • Mayo can be substituted with sour cream.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 181kcal, Carbohydrates: 30g, Protein: 2g, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g, Monounsaturated Fat: 2g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 4mg, Sodium: 222mg, Potassium: 477mg, Fiber: 4g, Sugar: 7g, Vitamin A: 14262IU, Vitamin C: 7mg, Calcium: 36mg, Iron: 1mg

This website provides approximate nutrition information for convenience and as a courtesy only. Nutrition data is gathered primarily from the USDA Food Composition Database, whenever available, or otherwise other online calculators.

© Little Sunny Kitchen

  3. Nancy Majoros says

    Carrot Raisin Salad Recipe: How To Make it At Home - Little Sunny Kitchen (19)
    Yumm
    Added lemon and lime juice
    3 heaping Tablespoons of canned crushed pineapple with juice
    Same salt and honey
    Perfect

    Reply

    • Diana says

      Thank you for sharing your tweaks! Happy to hear you enjoyed it!

      Reply

