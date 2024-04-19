Carrot Raisin Salad Recipe: How To Make it At Home - Little Sunny Kitchen (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

Make a super simple side dish from this creamy and crunchy Carrot Raisin Salad! It’s slightly sweet, but sugar/honey can be omitted and replaced with a grated apple if preferred. This old fashioned salad is very similar to the one that used to be served at Chick-Fil-A.

Great for potlucks, bbq’s, weeknight dinners, and any time you want a creamy, cold side dish, this Carrot Salad with raisins is always a hit. If you’re a Chick-Fil-A fan, this salad is very similar to their (discontinued) version too.

I love that this copycat recipe is so simple, with just a few ingredients. You can add things if you like, but it’s totally scrumptious as written. Just like coleslaw, this salad is quite crunchy but creamy at the same time. The sweetness of the salad is a great way to get kids to eat vegetables too, which is a total bonus.

And make sure to check out my homemade Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich, it’s an amazing recipe that your whole family will love. Trust me, it’s much better than the original!

Why You’ll Love This Recipe

Six Ingredients. Just carrots, raisins, and a few ingredients for the creamy and tangy sweet salad dressing. Fast and Easy. Mix everything up in one bowl for this carrot raisin salad recipe. It takes less than 5 minutes to make. Healthy. Carrots are packed with vitamins, fiber, and vegetable goodness.

Absolutely delicious! I love that it is not overly sweet. Very healthy too! I am definitely making this again. Thank you for this recipe. Mary

Ingredients in Carrot Raisin Salad

Mayonnaise – This is the base of our salad dressing and makes this a creamy, delicious side.

Honey – My favorite liquid sweetener. You can substitute maple syrup or agave nectar along with vegan mayo to make this recipe vegan.

Water – Just a bit of water is needed to get the right consistency.

Lemon Juice – This adds a bright flavor that offsets the heaviness of the mayo.

Salt – To season everything well.

Shredded carrots – You'll need about 4 cups of shredded carrots. Use a box grater, or a food processor with a grating plate. I like a larger sized shred for this recipe. For a shortcut, buy carrots already shredded at the grocery store. Just be aware that the texture will be much better if you use freshly grated carrots.

Tip! I always recommend buying fresh carrots and shredding them. Carrot sticks won’t work here as they have a different texture.

Raisins – Regular raisins are perfect, and I like the way their dark color looks against the orange carrots. Substitute golden raisins if that's what you have at home. For plum raisins, just soak them in warm water for 30 minutes before using.

Optional Add-Ins for Carrot Raisin Salad

Pineapple – I often add a small can of pineapple chunks or tidbits, drained, to this recipe. A little bit more fruit and sweetness never hurt anyone.But avoid using canned crushed pineapple here.

Apples – A diced tart apple is delicious added in too.

Other Dried Fruit – Try substituting dried cranberries (craisins) or dried blueberries for the raisins.

Nuts or Seeds – Sunflower seeds, or sliced almonds give this salad some extra crunch.

How to Make Carrot Raisin Salad

The recipe for Carrot Raisin Salad could not get any easier!

Make Dressing: In a large bowl, combine mayo with honey, water, lemon juice, and salt. Whisk everything together until well combined. Mix. In the same bowl, add shredded carrots and raisins. Toss well. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes before serving.Give the salad a quick stir and enjoy!

Frequently Asked Questions About Carrot Raisin Salad

Do I need to soak the carrots? I don’t think that’s necessary. While the salad sits in the fridge the raisins will soak up some of the dressing and plump right up. Can I make carrot salad ahead of time? I suggest making this salad within 24 hours of the time you plan to serve it. It’s fine to make it up to 2 days ahead, but the salad may get watery as the salt and sugar pull moisture from the carrots.

For more delicious salads with carrots, try my Asian chicken salad, this simple but super healthy and tasty kale salad, and if you love crab, then this spicy kani salad is for you!

