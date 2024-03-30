Cassava Flour Pasta Dough Recipe – Health Starts in the Kitchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe Pin Recipe

If you can’t eat gluten/grains or nuts, it can be difficult to find pasta that doesn’t contain one or the other. Cassava flour is a gluten-free, nut-free alternative to traditional grain flours. Learn how to make this Cassava Flour Pasta Dough Recipe.

I didn’t want to create another pasta dough recipe, since I was already very pleased with my Perfect Paleo Pasta BUT a reader reached out that her son has a nut allergy and needed help with a nut free pasta recipe for him.

I jumped at the opportunity to help her out.

And I gotta admit, this may be my new go-to pasta dough recipe, it’s seriously that good and so easy.

The secret to this nut-free, paleo pasta dough is using one ofmy favorite grain free flours;Cassava Flour.Also known as yuca, cassava is a delicious root vegetable that becomes the perfect alternative for wheat when dried and ground. The most commonly used version of cassava is tapioca, which is the bleached and extracted starch of the cassava flour.

Cassava Flour, on the other hand, is a whole food; the entire root, minus the peel. A Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, AND Nut-Free flour with the taste and texture of wheat!

There is only one brand of cassava flour I use;Otto’s Cassava Flour. It is the very highest quality cassava flour available. Other cassava flours are hand peeled and sun dried. That sounds romantic, but unfortunately hand peeling misses small pieces of peel, resulting in grittiness or a “sand-like”crunch in the finished product.

If that’s not bad enough, sun drying presents its own issues. Because drying cassava in the sun takes so long, the cassava flour ferments and takes on a sour, musty smell and taste.

Otto’s Cassava Flouris thoroughly peeled,flash dried and ground 5x into a beautifully clean smelling and tasting flour that you can count on again and again. I’ve used it to make many other of my most popular; Perfect Paleo Tortillas,Cassava Flour Biscuits,Buffalo Cauliflower and Saltine Crackers.

And with a brand like Otto’s you don’t have to worry about any additives (like wood pulp) that others may include!

What is the difference between Cassava and Tapioca Flour?

Despite coming from the same cassava plant, tapioca starch, tapioca flour and cassava flour are not interchangeable in recipes.

Tapioca flour (a very popular ingredient as a versatile gluten free) is made from the crushed pulp of thecassava root, a woody shrub native to South America and the Caribbean.Even though they originate from the same plant,cassava flourand tapioca flour are in fact very different.

Cassava flour uses the whole root while tapioca flour only uses the starchy pulp.

Like other starches, tapioca flour is a very fine, white powder that works well in gluten-free baking. It can replace or substitute cornstarch, arrowroot starch, potato starch, etc as a great thickening agent for pies, gravies, pudding, doughand sauces and aids in creating a crisp crust and chewy texture in baking. It is most oftenused in the Brazilian treatPão de Queijo (pictured below), a light, puffycheese roll. Tapioca flour is becoming increasingly common thickener (in place wheat flour) in paleo diet recipes, as well due to it’s neutral flavor.

Like wise tapioca pearls are also not to be used interchangeably with cassava or other gluten-free flours.

How to make Pasta with Cassava Flour

Making my Cassava Pasta Dough is as simple as measure & mix. There’s no complicated set of instructions or difficult to find ingredients. The dough can be rolled out by hand or using a pasta machine or pasta attachment for your mixer.

If you like this Cassava Flour Pasta Recipe, try these other Healthy Cassava Flour Recipes next:



Homemade Saltine Crackers with Cassava Flour



Gluten-Free Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower Wings