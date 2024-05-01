Casseroles from the 1950s & 60s - Beef Noodle Casserole Recipe - Venture1105 (2024)

2K Shares

This delicious beef noodle casserole will feed your entire family on the cheap! Get the complete recipe here.

This beef noodle casserolerecipe is honestly from the 1950s. I know, cause I got it from a book that isn’t in print anymore. You can find used copies ofthat cookbook on Amazon.com. (That is my affiliate link. I earn a portion of the sale at no extra cost to you).

2020 Update: There isn’t a publishing date anywhere inside the cookbook that I could find. I did some research and guessed it was published in the 1950s. Turns out, it was published in 1967. Fascinating! (I admit when I am wrong). I’ll be updating the text in this recipe to reflect this new knowledge.

I made 2 versions of the recipe. Here is the first version:

I didn’t exactly like how that picture turned out, so I rephotographed it. You can see the new pictures below.

Both times, I followed the recipe exactly – except for the olives. I can’t stand olives. I’m sorry, I had to omit them.

So what did I think of this recipe? Read on to learn where I found it, how I made it, and what I thought.

An Authentic Recipe from the 1960s

A little while ago, I purchased a cookbook at a garage sale. It was a gem of a find! In the 1960s, a bunch of US Military Officer wives compiled a collection of their favorite casseroles! There are over 200 of them inside and I am going to share one casserole with you each week! (You can buy used copies of the cookbook here on Amazon).

Can you tell I am excited?

This week’s recipe is insanely easy – Beef & Noodle Casserole.Let me know what you think! Did you make this for your family?

This is the finished product. Not the most photogenic casserole ever. But you can just see all the flavors that fill the plate! And you can see the fiber and veggies inside too.

Beef Noodle Casserole – from the 1960s

The entire recipe is at the bottom of this post. It’s incredibly simple and feeds 12 people! I’m not even exaggerating. Here is a picture of the recipe from the cookbook:

One of my favorite things about this cookbook are the bylines. It gave me a little peep into the social constructs of the 1960s. The women are not listed by their names, but by whom they are married to. I wish I knew who Mrs. G. C. Powell is, but I’m so glad she submitted this recipe. It’s delicious!

The First Step – Brown the Beef, Onion & Peppers

Not much different here. I’ve made quite a few recipes by browning garlic, onion, peppers and ground beef together. Simple! I personally enjoy adding garlic to this mixture, but I wanted to follow the recipe and see how it turned out. Honestly, I think it is missing the garlic.

The best non-stick skillet I have ever used is this GreenPan ceramic skillet. It’s super easy to clean!

Next Step – Mix All The Ingredients

Honestly, I did not use creamed corn. I used a can of corn kernels. This was at the request of my husband. I’ve made this one time before with creamed corn. When you mix it up with creamed corn it looks like a ton of liquid in the dish. Thankfully, the liquid does indeed cook out and it comes out tasting amazing! Just bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes! Done!

Creamed corn or corn kernels? This is up to you. I couldn’t tell much difference either way. The texture of whole kernels really is enjoyable, but the creamed corn isn’t bad either.

Final Thoughts – Is it Good?

Wow! Surprisingly, it came out alright! The liquid baked out and the flavors were subtle but very popular with my little children. Yes, it’s a bit bland….I might add more spices to it next time. But it’s a great recipe for lots of different palates.

Everyone ate it up!! It really does serve 12 people. If you have a crowd coming over for dinner, fix this dish. It doesn’t come out very pretty – the presentation is unexpected. But it is so filling and all the flavors are subtle. Feel free to add your favorite spices to the dish.

Tips to Make it Better

The flavors are so subtle, it needs something added to it. For the sake of this post (sharing an authentic recipe from the 60s) I didn’t make any changes. But I would personally add some garlic powder, red pepper flakes, and a lot more cheese.

You ready for the recipe? Here’s a printable version! Don’t forget to pin this post to Pinterest and share it with your friends. Thank you!

Yield: 12 servings Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Total Time: 1 hour A large, easy casserole that will feed the entire family. It's from a cookbook that was published in the 1950s. Ingredients 8 ounces noodles

1.5 lbs ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped fine

1 medium green pepper, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 8oz can diced tomatoes

1/2 pound cheddar cheese, chopped fine or shredded

1 8oz can creamed corn Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Boil noodles, drain, set aside. Brown beef, onion and green pepper, add salt and pepper In a large mixing bowl, add all ingredients Pour into 2-3 quart casserole dish Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes Nutrition Information: Yield: 12Serving Size: 1/2 cup

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 283Total Fat: 16gSaturated Fat: 7gTrans Fat: 1gUnsaturated Fat: 7gCholesterol: 69mgSodium: 335mgCarbohydrates: 12gFiber: 1gSugar: 2gProtein: 21g

