Cassey Ho’s Favorite Healthy and Delicious Recipes (2024)

“Quick and easy, this berry-filled muffin will get you going in the morning without wasting any time!” says Ho. Ingredients: 1/4 cup quick oats 1 egg Handful blueberries Sprinkle brown sugar or Stevia 1 tablespoon plain soy or almond milk Directions: Take a little less than a quarter cup ofquick oats, one egg, a small handful of blueberries and some brown sugar or Steviaif you like things sweet, andmix it all up in a coffee mug. If you want your muffin a little moist, add a tablespoon of plain soy milk or almond milk. Place mixture in the microwave for 1 minute. Watch it carefully since this could overflow. If the muffin top does not look firm, place back in the microwave 30 seconds at a time. Once ready, flip mug upside down onto a plate and slice some fresh strawberries to decorate.

"At only 28 calories a cookie, I make these guilt-free treats to satisfy my sweet tooth cravings!" says Ho. Ingredients: 3/4 cup dry oats 1/4 teaspoon baking powder 1/8 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoonsStevia 2 tablespoonsCraisins 1 tablespoon coconut oil 2 tablespoonsorganic vanilla soymilk Directions: Mix all ingredients together with your hands. Mold into balls and then press into cookies. Place in oven for about 15 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees. The result? Cookies that are crispy on the outside and not too sweet, tender and chewy on the inside.

“Greek yogurt is the perfect way to add a creamy texture to salad dressings without the extra fat,” she says. Ingredients: 1/2 ripe avocado 3/4 cup packed fresh cilantro 1/2 cup non-fat plain yogurt 2 scallions, chopped 1 clove garlic, quartered 1 tablespoon lime juice 1/2 teaspoon sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt Directions: Place all ingredients in a food processor and once all mushed up, serve or keep in your fridge for up to three days.

4 Healthy Falafel Lettuce Wraps

“Try substituting falafel for meat,” suggests Ho. “It’s just as hearty and has far less fat.” Ingredients for falafel pockets:

21/2 whole wheat or high-fiber pitas

1 15-ounce can chickpeas, well drained

1 onion, very finely chopped

1/4 cup whole wheat flour

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

11/2 tablespoons chopped garlic

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 tablespoon ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon paprika, or more to taste

black pepper, to taste

2 two-second sprays olive oil non-stick spray Ingredients for tzatziki dip:

6 ounces plain fat-free yogurt

1 Persian cucumber, peeled and chopped (or another small cucumber, peeled, deseeded and chopped)

1 teaspoon dried dill

3/4 teaspoon crushed garlic

1/4 teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place all ingredients for falafel (except for pitas and non-stick spray) in a large bowl and give them a good stir. Using a potato masher, mash well. Mixture should remain slightly chunky, not smooth. Spray a baking sheet thoroughly with a two-second spray of olive oil non-stick spray. Take spoonfuls of mixture in your hands and form 15 balls, each about the size of a ping pong ball, and gently place them on baking sheet. Spray the top of each ball with olive oil non-stick spray, for a total of about a two-second spray. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine all ingredients for dip in a blender or food processor and pulse until blended. Season to taste with black pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Remove baking sheet from the oven, and carefully turn each ball over, gently reshaping if the bottoms have flattened. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes, until golden brown and slightly crispy. Allow to cool and set for at least 5 minutes. Cut the whole pitas into halves, toast or warm all pita halves slightly and then fill each with three falafel balls and 3 tablespoons of dip. Enjoy!

MORE: 10 Healthy Cooking Tips You Should Know