Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce Recipe - Rachel Cooks® (2024)

Home Recipes by Type Pasta
3030 Minutes or LessVGVegetarian
4.17
/5
20 minutes mins
36 Comments
Jump to Recipe
By: Rachel GurkPosted: 03/04/2015
This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.
Trade out your beloved calorie-laden Alfredo sauce for this cauliflower Alfredo sauce. You’ll barely be able to tell the difference!
About this Cauliflower Alfredo
- Alfredo – the queen of pasta sauces! Alfredo. Along with anything marsala, Alfredo is one of everyone’s favorite pasta sauces. Fettuccine, chicken, shrimp, all perfect with alfredo. This sauce looks, smells, and tastes like Alfredo sauce. Except without the 248,395,289,253 calories.
- Healthy: Typically alfredo is all about the CREAM, BUTTER AND PARMESAN. This alfredo sauce is made with cauliflower and blended until it is super smooth (that’s an important step!). It’s almost a perfect mimic of the Alfredo we all know and love.
- Tons of flavor: Of course, this sauce still has some goodies in it — starting with the garlic sautéed in butter and olive oil (gotta have a little of the good stuff here!). The pureed cauliflower is blended together with milk, Parmesan cheese, pepper, and a dash of nutmeg to compliment all that creamy goodness.
More Heathy Pasta Sauce
- Vegan Bolognese
- Whole Wheat Pasta with Broccoli and White Bean Pesto
Did you make this? Be sure to leave a review below and tag me @rachelcooksblog on Facebook, Instagram, or Pinterest!
Recipe
Get the Recipe: Cauliflower Alfredo Sauce4.17 from 24 votes
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 10 minutes mins
Total Time: 20 minutes mins
3 + cups
Print Rate Recipe
Trade out your beloved calorie-laden Alfredo sauce for this cauliflower Alfredo sauce. You'll barely be able to tell the difference!
Ingredients
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 small heads of cauliflower (about 8 cups cauliflower florets)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (more to taste)
- ½ teaspoon pepper (more to taste)
- 1 ½ cups skim milk (more to achieve desired consistency)
- pinch of freshly grated nutmeg
- 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- fresh parsley for serving
- cooked pasta for serving
Instructions
Sauté the minced garlic with the butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Cook for several minutes or until the garlic is soft and fragrant. Be careful not to brown the garlic. Remove from heat and set aside.
Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the cauliflower, cover, and cook until cauliflower is tender when you stick a fork in it (about 8-10 minutes). Drain.
Transfer the cauliflower to the blender. Add milk, sautéed garlic/butter, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and milk. Blend or puree for 2-3 minutes until the sauce is silkyand smooth. Stir in Parmesan cheese. You can add more milk if it seems too thick. Toss with your favorite cooked pasta and serve immediately topped with fresh parsley if desired.
Notes
- Serving size: 1/2 cup.
Nutrition Information
Serving: 0.5cup, Calories: 184kcal, Carbohydrates: 16g, Protein: 9g, Fat: 10g, Saturated Fat: 5g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 5g, Cholesterol: 22mg, Sodium: 442mg, Fiber: 3g, Sugar: 5g
This website provides approximate nutrition information for convenience and as a courtesy only. Nutrition data is gathered primarily from the USDA Food Composition Database, whenever available, or otherwise other online calculators.
© Author: Rachel Gurk
You May Also Like...
Fresh Tomato Cream Sauce with Angel Hair Pasta (Pink Pasta)
Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Creamy Dijon Sauce
Pasta with Grapes and Creamy Dijon Sauce
Roasted Red Pepper Sauce with Angel Hair Pasta
Reader Interactions
Leave a Review
Evan says
Sounds like you added Cauliflower to simple Alfredo Sauce….. Is the skinny part just using Skim Milk instead of cream? I am not knocking it, it sounds delicious!
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
Yes, it uses far less heavy cream thanks to the creaminess of the cauliflower, as well as the skim milk to thin it down. Plus you get the added bonus of some hidden veggies. I hope you like it. :)
Reply
Tally Wegiel says
Tastes nothing like alfredo sauce not to say that it was bad. It just wasnt great. Almost overflowed my blender. Maybe would have been a better idea to make it in a food processor. I also used almond milk and earth ballance dairy free butter. Had to add a little more milk and butter.
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
Thanks for the feedback! Your adaptations probably altered the taste as well, since alfredo sauce is made with real dairy products. Did you put the cheese in?
Reply
pat says
I had around 1 cup of cauliflower cut up from a recipe a few days ago. So i steamed it (if i’m not going to use it for soup stock soon, i’ll drink the little water that’s left after steaming). While that steamed, i sauteed a small clove of garlic in a little olive oil with some raw cashew pieces and a little salt. And cut up some snow peas. Dumped the steamed cauliflower with the garlic and cashew pieces, a smallish pour of soy milk and pinch of nutmeg into my blender. While that “blended” i boiled up some edamane and mung bean fettuccine (“Explore Cuisine” – tastes better than it sounds and it packs 24 grams protein in a serving and only 20 g of carbs!) while steaming the snow peas in the pan i steamed the cauliflower. In minutes it was all done so i mixed the peapods with the sauce and plopped it onto servings of pasta. Delicious! I didn’t miss the cheese. So it was also vegan and nutritious!
Thank you Rachel!
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
I’m so glad you liked it! Thank you for taking the time to come back and leave a comment! My kids have nut allergies so cashews aren’t an option for my family, but I bet that was so creamy and delicious!
Reply
katie says
Im planning on making this this week but it seems that this recipe yields way more than needed. Any idea on how long this stays good in the fridge? Or can it be easily frozen and defrosted without losing any qualities? Thanks in advance!
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
I haven’t tried freezing it, but I think that would probably work great! There is a possibility that it might separate slightly when it thaws. I’m sure you could also halve the recipe. And it should keep for at least a few days in the fridge. Hope that helps!
Reply
Terri Simonds says
What is a serving size? I want to try this and counting calories.
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
Serving size is 1/2 cup.
Reply
Elizabeth Priddle says
Just made this for dinner. Absolutely delicious. Tastes just like regular Alfredo sauce, very rich and creamy. Delicious! Everyone in the family loved it.
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
Hi Elizabeth! I’m so glad you all liked this recipe! Thank you so much for taking the time to come back and leave a comment!
Reply
Justin says
Just a little FYI. Not that anyone would forget to add it, but you do not have the Grated Parm(the cheese that makes this alfredo!!) listed in your cooking instructions. See step 3.
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
Sure enough! Thank you so much for letting me know….forgetting the cheese would be a tragedy! :)
Reply
Katelyn Mack says
Do you think you could substitute almond milk in for the skim milk? Has anyone tried this?
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
I think that would absolutely work! Unsweetened and unflavored, of course. ;)
Reply
Michelle says
I”d like to ask if it’s possible to sub out the milk and butter and insert vegan options such as coconut milk, or nut mylks and vegan butter and vegan cheese to make this a vegan option?
I’m not vegan by choice, but I have a dairy allergy.
I also know that when it comes to recipes, it’s all about the chemistry of the ingredients. From a chemical structure standpoint, is it possible to achieve this creamy alfredo-sauce without all of the dairy?
PS. I gave up dairy almost 2 years ago, so if this works, I’d be happy to put this on my health and wellness blog. Just saying!
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
I’ve never tried it with a dairy milk alternative but I think it would work! Let me know if you try it!
Reply
Laura Dembowski says
I make a sauce like this all the time and just can’t get enough. I add Shirataki noodles to save more calories. It’s the bomb, even without cheese.
Reply
Andrea says
OH MY GOD! I made this last night. It was beyond incredible! My husband and I both loved it! I swear if you didn’t tell anyone they’d never know it was cauliflower in there. And it wasn’t 29,050,329,023 calories! Thank you!!! It was so easy to make too!
Reply
Rachel Gurk says
This comment totally made my day — thank you!!! So glad you guys liked it.
Reply
Older Comments