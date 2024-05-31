Cauliflower Cheese Soup Recipe (2024)

Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate. In cases where multiple ingredient alternatives are given, the first listed is calculated for nutrition. Garnishes and optional ingredients are not included.

Slowly add the grated cheddar cheese, continuing to purée the soup as you add the cheese, until completely blended. Stir in the Worcestershire sauce.

Remove from heat and remove the bay leaves. Either using an immersion blender or a standing blender, purée the soup mixture until completely smooth.

Heat on high and bring the stock to a simmer. Lower the heat to maintain a simmer. Partially cover and cook for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are completely tender.

Cook for 5 to 8 minutes until the onions are softened. Add the minced garlic and cook a minute more.

To freeze, let it cool completely, then transfer it to freezer containers or bags and freeze. Thaw overnight in the fridge, or reheat directly from the freezer over low heat on the stovetop. If the soup looks at all separated when you warm it up, just blend it in the blender again.

Leftovers will keep refrigerated for up to five days, or can be frozen for up to three months.

If you'd like to turn this soup into more of a meal, add a salad on the side. Try this Radicchio Salad with Chickpeas, Olives, and Parmesan or this simple Kale Caesar Salad.

This soup begs to be served with some crusty bread for dipping. Some garlic bread or garlic knots would also work well.

When you cut your cauliflower into pieces, don't discard the core! The core is just as delicious as the florets themselves and since we're pureeing this soup, no one will even know they're there.

We made this cauliflower cheddar soup the other day, and wow! Okay, now I don't feel so bad about saying goodbye to summer. It's smooth and creamy without any cream. It's packed with cauliflower and uses just enough cheddar cheese to give it flavor, but not so much that you think you've swallowed a brick.

It's still flip-flop season here, at least during the day, but the chilly weather will be coming soon (if not already where you are). So we're cooking up new soup recipes.

It's when your feet tell you, "Hey, put on some socks!" that you know autumn has truly arrived. That's when the soup pot comes out and you look forward to filling it with something warm and comforting.

Every fall, when the days get shorter and the nights colder, at some point I reluctantly give up wearing shorts and flips flops. Did you know there are only two real seasons here in Sacramento? Flip flop and shorts season, and jeans and socks season.

This smooth, creamy cauliflower soup with sharp cheddar cheese is absolutely what you want on a chilly day. It's ready in under an hour. Serve with some crusty bread and a side salad!

