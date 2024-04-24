Cauliflower, Spinach & Pea Curry | Rebel Recipes (2024)

I nearly always have a cauliflower dish when eating at Indian restaurants, as I think the combination of spices and cauliflower is so complimentary.

This is my version of a classic cauliflower and pea curry. It’s really quick to make and packs a flavour punch. You can make it in 20 minutes (even quicker if you have some paste already made) so it’s perfect for a weekday meal when you’re craving curry.

The sweetness of the peas works really well with the cauliflower and I think using fresh tomatoes makes the curry much lighter and fresher. I can’t resist topping with crushed peanuts for extra crunch!

As a bonus, the peas and peanuts give you some good plant based protein.