Cauliflower, Spinach & Pea Curry | Rebel Recipes (2024)

The classic combination of cauliflower, spinach, peas and gorgeous Indian spices make this curry sing with flavour and texture – a winner!
I nearly always have a cauliflower dish when eating at Indian restaurants, as I think the combination of spices and cauliflower is so complimentary.
This is my version of a classic cauliflower and pea curry. It’s really quick to make and packs a flavour punch. You can make it in 20 minutes (even quicker if you have some paste already made) so it’s perfect for a weekday meal when you’re craving curry.
The sweetness of the peas works really well with the cauliflower and I think using fresh tomatoes makes the curry much lighter and fresher. I can’t resist topping with crushed peanuts for extra crunch!
As a bonus, the peas and peanuts give you some good plant based protein.
Prep time: 10 minutes mins
Cook time: 20 minutes mins
2 servings
Ingredients
For the paste
- 1 tsp coriander seeds
- 1 tsp corriander
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp chili flakes
- 3 garlic cloves
- Inch of ginger
- Bunch fresh coriander including the stalks (for lots of flavour)
- 1 onion
For the curry
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 chopped onion
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 large cauliflower cut into florets
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 3 plum tomatoes roughly chopped
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 cup coriander
- 1/2 cup crushed peanuts
Instructions
Pop all the paste ingredients in a mini chopper and blitz to a paste (or use a pestle & mortar).
Fry the onions in a saucepan in the olive oil for 5 minutes until soft.
Add the curry paste and fry for 1 minute until fragrant, then add the chopped tomatoes and cauliflower and a little water.
Cook vigorously for 2 minutes until the tomatoes have cooked down.
Turn down the heat and the simmer for 8 minutes.
Add the spinach to the pan and 2/3 of the coriander and peanuts and then stir until the spinach wilts down.
Finally, add the peas and stir well.
To serve top with the rest of the crushed nuts and coriander.
