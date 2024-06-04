Celebration Vanilla Mug Cake Recipe — Gemma's Bigger Bolder Baking (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see my full disclosure for details.

Hi Bold Bakers!

Create a Profile! Already have an account?

This great recipe is very near and dear to my heart. I originally posted my vanilla mug cake recipe to celebrate hitting over 1 million subscribers on YouTube! That’s where Bold Baking started, and then the fans (that’s you, Bold Bakers!) helped us create the #1 baking destination with BiggerBolderBaking.com — and you’ve stuck with Kevin and me through it all! And now I have over 100 mug cakes and meal recipes to share with you!

Bake anytime, anywhere. That’s my motto and what I’d love to give everyone the confidence to do. My Best-Ever Vanilla Mug Cake, decked out with sprinkles, is a perfect example of one of my easiest (and, more importantly, delicious) recipes that take that motto to the fullest extent.

People from Ireland are well known to say, “Go raibh míle maith agaibh.” It means, “Thanks a million.” I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to say it enough to all of you.

What Is A Microwave Mug Cake?

Mug cakes are simply cakes you can make in a mug! Basically a cake in a cup, right?

No. That’s not all they are.

Not only can they be made super quickly with small amounts of ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, but they’re a single-serving elevated cake because they steam in the microwave — instead of drying out in the oven.

They’re a perfect treat without having to make a full batch or a delicious sneaky snack in the middle of the night. Just a few ingredients, in just a few minutes, and all for you.

NEW: If you’re looking for something bigger, try my new Cake Bowl recipe!

Choosing The Right Vanilla Extract

Any vanilla extract you may have will certainly work in this recipe, but to bring it to the next level I highly suggest making your own (and EASY) DIY vanilla extract! It lasts forever, tastes amazing, and couldn’t be easier to make.

What You Need To Make A Vanilla Mug Cake

Mixing bowls? Cake pans? A sifter? Get out of here! You just need three M’s to make a delicious, quick vanilla mug cake:

Mug

Measuring spoons (you don’t even need measuring cups! )

Microwave

Then you’ll be “Mmm’ing” throughout your kitchen.

How To Make A Vanilla Mug Cake

Making a vanilla mug cake is so simple, and only takes 4 steps. Here’s how easy it is (and don’t forget to get the full recipe with measurements, on the page down below):

In a mug, you can use in the microwave, whisk together the dry ingredients — flour, sugar, and baking powder. Combine milk, oil, and vanilla into the mug. Stir in sprinkles! Microwave for 45 seconds to 1 minute until firm to the touch. Top with some frosting, vanilla ice cream, or whipped cream, and enjoy!

If you need inspiration, here is my Best-Ever Buttercream Frosting, homemade Whipped Cream with a Mason Jar, and even my Homemade Ice Cream Recipe with Only 2 Ingredients!

Gemma’s Pro Tips To Making Mug Cakes

Don’t overmix your batter! It will be tempting, but just mix until all ingredients are combined. Otherwise, you’ll have a tough cake.

Don’t over-microwave! When you microwave on high, check after 45 seconds and add more time if necessary.

No microwave but still in the mood for a quick cake? You can bake this recipe at 350 °F (180°C) for around 10 minutes — just make sure your mug is rated for that temperature.

Your mug should NOT have any metal or metallic paint. I’m sure there are plenty of YouTube videos (not on our channel!) that show why this would be a terrible idea.

How To Prepare A Vanilla Mug Cake In Advance

My vanilla mug cake should be eaten straight away, but you can mix up a batter of this recipe and keep it in the fridge for 48 hours, and microwave it whenever inspiration hits.

I love this recipe. It’s quick, it’s delicious, and the kids can get involved (and even make one of their own if they want a snack and you have a Zoom meeting)! There’s honestly no better way to treat yourself than this vanilla and sprinkle mug cake — even if you just need a delicious pick-me-up!

Also, just so you know: the sprinkles are not mandatory, but highly encouraged.

Get More Microwave Mug Desserts!

Best-Ever Chocolate Mug Cake Recipe

Microwave Jelly Donut in a Mug (Mugnut!)

1-Minute Microwave Mug Brownie

Microwave Mug Pecan Pie

And don’t forget tocheck out myover 100+ other mug desserts and meals I’ve created.

Want more easy recipes? Check out my new cookbook,Bigger Bolder Baking Every Day, for 125+ simple and delicious recipes to bake through a busy week.

Full (and printable) recipe below!

More Mug Desserts! Gemma's Best-Ever Chocolate Mug Cake 1 Minute Microwave Brownie In A Mug 1 Minute Microwave Rainbow Mug Cake Microwave Jelly Donut in a Mug: Mugnut 1 Minute Microwave Funfetti Mug Cake 1 Minute Microwave Cheesecakes