Celebrity chef shares recipe for no-bake, guilt-free chocolate fudge (2024)

Celebrity chef Bridget Foliaki-Davis has shared a recipe for her healthy no-bake chocolate fudge that only has four ingredients.

Ms Foliaki-Davis' chocolate fudge is perfect for dessert lovers looking for delicious sugar-free, guilt-free treats.

The mum-of-three has made a name for herself in the culinary industry over her 30 year career with multiple awards and cookbooks under her belt and cooking for some high profile names including Oprah and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Celebrity chef Bridget Foliaki-Davis has shared her healthy guilt-free fudge recipe using just four ingredients -almond butter, coconut oil, sugar and dairy free chocolate chips and natural sugar alternative, erythritol or inulin

Her delicious fudge recipe uses just four ingredients including almond butter, coconut oil, sugar and dairy free chocolate chips and natural sugar alternative, erythritol or inulin.

Ms Foliaki-Davis combines the four ingredients and heats them up in a bowl over a pot of boiling water until they are smooth.

Instead of baking, she puts the mixture in a baking tray, freezes for half an hour then refrigerates for a further 60-90 minutes.

Recipe: Bridget Davis' healthy no-bake chocolate fudge Bridget's chocolate fudge is the perfect for dessert lovers looking for delicious sugar-free healthy treats. See Also Oven-Baked Gluten Free Arancini Recipe - no frying required!Homemade Beef Chili - The World's Best Recipe!Recipes for Germany’s Popular Foods Ingredients 100g almond butter or a nut or seed butter of your choosing 50g coconut oil or MCT oil 70g sugar free, dairy free dark chocolate chips 2 tbsp erythritol or inulin Method 1. Place all the ingredients into a small metal or glass bowl and position the bowl over a small pot filled with 5 cm of gently simmering water 2. Stir the ingredients with a spatula until the ingredients are melted and liquid smooth 3. Line a small container or dish with baking paper (I used a small rectangle plastic takeaway container) and pour the warm ingredients into the container 4. Cool the fudge in the freezer for 30 minutes or in the fridge for 60 to 90 minutes until hard 5. Portion by slicing into 12-14 pieces and store covered in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. <!- - ad: https://mads.dailymail.co.uk/v8/gb/femail/none/article/other/mpu_factbox.html?id=mpu_factbox_1 - -> Advertisem*nt

The fudge recipe is one of many sugar-free, guilt-free sweet treats in her newest cookbook Treat Yourself Healthy.

Previously, Ms Foliaki-Davis spoke about her journey with food and how her fears of appearing on Australia's Studio 10 program to promote her first book carrying 'excess weight' was all the encouragement she needed to lose some inches.

She was the heaviest she had ever been at 90kg (200lbs) and was terrified of appearing before the crowd in 2018.

'I thought I was going to look like an elephant up there,' she told FEMAIL, particularly as she'd already been told 'the camera adds 10 pounds'.

She had a little over a month before she was due to appear on the popular TV show and set to work researching ways she could safely - and healthily - drop the weight.

'I thought about going to the gym and exercising like a crazy person but I don't really like those kinds of workouts,' the Sydney-based chef said.

She did it! Ms Foliaki-Davis (pictured centre) appeared on Studio 10 to launch her cookbook

'In just over three weeks I lost 12 kilos (26lbs) so I knew it was working,' she said

What does Bridget eat in a day? Breakfast: Chicken breast or prawns, turkey meatballs. Protein for breakfast helps you stay fuller for longer. Lunch: The heartiest meal of the day for me. I have a cottage pie - use a very lean beef mince, lots of spices, almost like a gravy, top it with roasted garlic cauliflower mash. Dinner: Stir fry, something quick. I don't have much time. 10-15 minutes maximum. I like doing things with fish, throwing things in the air fryer. Cook without any oil and fat. <!- - ad: https://mads.dailymail.co.uk/v8/gb/femail/none/article/other/mpu_factbox.html?id=mpu_factbox_2 - -> Advertisem*nt

'So I started looking into gut health and realised this could be the way to do it. I eliminated gluten, sugar and dairy and instantly felt lighter and less bloated.

'In just over three weeks I lost 12 kilos (26lbs) so I knew it was working.'

She limited her fruit intake to just one apple a day and stopped eating honey, maple syrup and artificial sweeteners.

Ms Foliaki-Davis began to notice that she picked up the natural sweetness in foods you otherwise wouldn't think could be sweet - like cabbage.

'I make a seaweed-based soup and leave the shredded cabbage to soak on top... and I can really taste the sweetness!' she said.

For breakfast she would start the day with chicken breast, turkey meatballs or prawns because the protein would sustain her until mid-morning.

'Lunch is the heartiest meal of the day for me so I'll have something like a cottage pie,' she said.

'I use a very lean beef mince, lots of spices and top it with roasted garlic cauliflower mash.'

Dinner is something 'quick and easy' like a stir fry that she can make in 10 minutes or less.

In total she lost 30kg (66lbs) eating this way and has maintained her goal weight, slowly reintroducing small amounts of sugar and dairy.

But one of the best things to come out of her journey was her Facebook page Bridget's Kitchen, which Ms Foliaki-Davis used to share recipes she was eating on her lifestyle.

Now the chef has reintroduced good quality dairy like butters and cheese, but steers clear of cow's milk.

'I also cook with avocado oil and coconut oil now,' she said. 'But I stay away from gluten because it still doesn't agree with me.'

Ms Foliaki-Davis knows how important diet is when it comes to weight loss because her journey was 100 per cent based on the food she put in her mouth.