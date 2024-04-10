Chaffles | 3 Easy Chaffle Recipes That Are Low Carb and Keto Friendly (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Keto chaffle recipes are everywhere right now, and they’re not going away anytime soon. That’s because keto chaffles are incredibly easy to make, and they’re incredibly versatile. You can use this chaffle recipe as a bun for a burger, bread for a sandwich, or even as the crust for a pizza!

THE BEST CHAFFLE RECIPE

A different chaffle recipe has been all over Reddit, Facebook, and YouTube for the good part of a month now.

I actually think I’m fairly late to this chaffle recipe party, so don’t worry if you’re late too.

Honestly, it’s probably a good thing you are.

That’s because I’m fairly confident I’m about to introduce you to some of the bestketochaffleson the interwebs!

Each low carb chaffle has only 2 NET CARBS and is insanely delicious!

What is a chaffle recipe?

A chafflerecipeis actually just what it sounds like, it’s a cheese waffle. The original recipe has just two ingredients - egg and cheese.

The classic 2 ingredient chaffle recipe is great, but I’ll show you how to make keto chaffles even better than those!

And I’m even going to share a sweet keto chaffle recipe with you too. One that you could add some butter and keto maple syrup to, keto nutella, or keto ice cream, and make keto chaffle ice cream sandwiches!

How to make a classic chaffle

So, like I said, cheese and eggs is all you need to make the original chaffle recipe.

However, there is a third component to keto chaffles, and that is a mini waffle maker. Well, that is of course if you want to make LEGIT chaffles. The recipe will make 2 perfect sized low carb mini waffles in the maker, and that’s super convenient if you’re trying to use it as a bun/bread.

You could always use a regular waffle maker, but I encourage you to get the mini waffle maker.

I bought the mini one just to makethis ketochafflerecipe with it, and let me tell you, I WILL NEVER GO BACK! It works great to make these classic keto waffles too.

The process

So, the first thing you’ll want to do is add 1 large egg, and ½ a cup of shredded mozzarella cheese to a small bowl.

Next, you’ll want to get out your whisk, and whisk the cheese and the egg together until incorporated with one another. Once they are, you’ll want to add half of the batter to the mini waffle iron and cook the keto chaffle until the light lets you know it’s done.

When the chaffle is done cooking use a fork to help lift it from the bottom of the waffle iron. This will ensure you don’t burn your fingers when getting it out of the maker.

And now you’ll want to repeat that same process with the remaining batter.

By the way, when you get the keto chaffles out of the waffle iron you’ll want to let it cool down before eating it.

If you try and eat the chaffle immediately after you make it, the cheese won’t have time to set, and the consistency will be off. When you cut into it, or bite into it, the consistency will be cheesy and stringy.

However, if you let it cool down and set, it will have more of a “bread-y” quality about it. At least, as good as you’d expect from a low carb recipe like this.

Like I mentioned before, this classic 2 ingredient chaffle recipe is fine, but I have a MUCH BETTER keto chaffle recipe for savory chaffles. My recipe is MUCH CLOSER in texture/consistency to that of a bun/slice of bread.

How to Make Keto Chaffles

Alright, so now that we got the classic 2 ingredient chaffle recipe out of the way, let’s talk about how to make the BEST keto chaffle recipe.

For this recipe, you’ll need 4 ingredients, eggs, mozzarella cheese, almond flour, and xanthan gum.

This combination of ingredients makes for a much fluffier - and chewier - end product than the original chaffle. In my opinion, the original recipe is just too cheesy, and not “dough-y” enough. Fortunately, the addition of almond flour and just a tiny bit of xanthin gum solves this problem while keeping the recipe low carb.

Also, this recipe uses less cheese than the 2 ingredient recipe too. The result is a much thicker batter, and a keto chaffle with substance!

The Process

Making the BESTketochafflerecipestarts with prepping the cheese. You’ll want to measure out just less than ½ a cup (48 grams) of shredded mozzarella cheese. By the way, I recommend using a food scale to do this because the results always end up better.

Next, you’ll want to add the cheese to a cutting board and use a knife to mince it into tiny pieces. The mincing helps the cheese mix/combine better with the other ingredients. Now add the minced cheese to a small bowl, along with a large egg, a heaping ¼ cup (32 grams) of blanched almond flour, and just a tiny pinch of xanthan gum.

At this point, you can get out your whisk and mix those ingredients ingredients until a thick batter forms. Once it does, you’ll want to use a spoon to scoop half of the batter onto your mini-waffle maker.

Also, since the batter is so thick you’ll want to use the spoon to spread it out on the iron. Just make sure most of the iron is covered with batter because it will not spread out as much as the original recipe does as it cooks.

When the low carb chaffle is done cooking remove it from the waffle iron with a fork, and let it cool before eating it. Now, repeat the same process.

Sweet Chaffle Recipe

Alright, I know this sounds crazy, but this keto chaffle recipe is actually incredibly delicious.

Now, I already know what you’re thinking, “can you taste the mozzerella in this chaffle recipe?”

And the answer is emphatically NO. I repeat, NO CHEESE TASTE.

Ok, so now that we’re on the same page with that, let’s talk about how to make these sweet low carb chaffles.

The Process & Ingredients

This ketochaffle recipe is made with the usual suspects, a large egg and mozzarella cheese. But they’re also made with almond flour, Confectioners Swerve, pure vanilla extract, and the tiniest bit of xanthan gum.

Once again you’ll want to weigh-out and mince the cheese. However, this sweet low carb chaffle recipe uses 46 grams of mozzarella cheese. A little less cheese than the savory ones do.

When you’ve prepped the cheese you can add it to a small bowl along with the rest of the low carb ingredients:

1 large egg

¼ Cup (28 grams) blanched almond flour

2 Heaping tablespoons (20 grams) Confectioners Swerve

A tiny pinch of xanthan gum

Now, you’ll just want to repeat the same process as making the other keto chafflerecipe. Add half of the batter to the mini waffle maker, cook, remove with a fork, let cool, and repeat!

So, I think this sugar freee chaffle recipe is FANTASTIC two ways.

Number one, add some butter and syrup to them and eat them as a quick and easy keto waffle.

Number two, add a scoop of some keto ice cream - chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry - to it, and use it to make a keto ice cream sandwich.

Uh, you can even take it up a notch and melt some Keto Chocolate Chips, dip the top of the chaffle dessert taco in it, and make a chaffle chocotaco.

Wrapping It All Up

That is how to make a chaffle recipe 3 different ways!

Like I mentioned before, ketochaffles are incredibly versatile, and that’s the best thing about them. From sweet to savory THEY ROCK…if you know how to make them right.

I hope you like these recipes as much as I do. If you make them, leave a comment below and let me know your thoughts!

