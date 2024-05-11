Char Siu BBQ Pork (叉燒) - Oh My Food Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

Char siu (叉燒), Chinese barbecue pork is a famous Cantonese siu mei (燒味), roasted meat like roast duck, white cut chicken and soy sauce chicken wings. This authentic char siu recipe shows you how to make juicy and tender Chinese BBQ pork char siu at home. Also, this char siu pork recipe is great to go with yu choy sum, gai lan, ginger scallion sauce and rice to make Hong Kong classic rice box for lunch and dinner.Let's learn how to make tender and juicy char siu BBQ pork with step by step photos and a video!

What is char siu (叉燒)?

Char siu or cha siu (叉燒) is Chinese barbecue pork and a popular Cantonese dish that originated in southern China. Char siu (叉燒) is classified as a type of siu mei (燒味) in cantonese means roasted meat like roast duck, white cut chicken and soy sauce chicken. Also, char siu literally translates as "fork roast" in Cantonese because traditionally Chinese BBQ pork char siu is skewered with long forks and placed in a covered oven or over a fire.

The pork is marinated in a sweet and savory sauce, which often includes ingredients like hoisin sauce, soy sauce, sugar, Chinese five spice powder and sometimes red food coloring to give it the characteristic reddish appearance. The marinade makes a deliciously sweet and savory flavor to the meat.

Char siu Chinese BBQ pork is usually roasted until it develops a caramelized glaze on the outside while remaining tender and juicy on the inside. It is commonly served as a main dish with rice and noodles. Or, it can be used as a filling for various Chinese buns or rolls, such as char siu bao (barbecue pork buns).

What is the flavor or taste of char siu like?

Char siu Chinese BBQ pork has a distinct and delicious flavor. It combines sweet, savory and slightly smoky taste. The taste of char siu is a result of the marinade and cooking process of the pork.

What is the red color stuff on char siu?

Some people like to add red food coloring when they marinate the pork, so it's red. Personally, I don't like to add extra food coloring to the meat. Using hoisin sauce and soy sauce already gives good color to the pork. However, you can use other natural red coloring such as beets and red fermented bean curd.

Do I have to use red fermented bean curd for Chinese BBQ pork?

No, you don’t have to add red fermented bean curd. Some people like to add because it adds color and extra flavor. However, it is not necessary. You can still make a delicious version of char siu without red fermented bean curd if you don't have it or prefer not to use it.

Homemade char siu Chinese BBQ pork:

Since at home we don't have a commercial oven that can hang the BBQ pork and roast it. This homemade BBQ char siu recipe, I use an oven to bake it. Therefore, it is important to bake Chinese bbq pork on the rack in order to have juicy and moist char siu. Or, you can grill it with a small or lower fire.

You will love this char siu pork recipe:

There are so many ways and recipes to make char siu Chinese BBQ pork. Some like to use red fermented bean curd and red food coloring. In this homemade char siu pork recipe, I try to keep this recipe as simple as possible and use the ingredients that you can find easily at Asian grocery stores or regular grocery stores. Also, I am going to show you how to make char siu at home with step by step photos and a video for tender and juicy Chinese BBQ pork.

What is the best cut of pork for char siu BBQ pork?

In fact, it depends on what you want. A leaner or fatty char siu? Most people like to use pork loin, belly, butt or shoulder to make char siu. If you want a fatty one, the best choice is the belly or butt part.

But, if you want some fat and more meat then pick the shoulder part. Personally, I like to use either pork shoulder (some fat and some meat) or pork loin boneless country style ribs because it is easier to handle and leaner. The best is with some fat because a completely lean pork doesn't taste as good.

Unveil the secret of soft and juice homemade char siu pork:

Achieving soft and juicy homemade char siu like the restaurants. It involves a combination of selecting the right cut of meat, preparing a flavorful marinade, and paying attention to the cooking method.

Choose the right cut of meat:

Choose a cut with a good balance of meat and fat for optimal tenderness and juiciness like pork shoulder or pork butt. However, if you lean meat, you can choose pork pork loin boneless country style ribs because it is easier to handle and leaner. The best is with some fat because a completely lean pork doesn't taste as good.

Preparation: The secret tender and juicy homemade char siu like the restaurants is to soak the cut pork shoulder, pork butt or boneless country style pork ribs into the 6 cups of water with 3 tablespoons of baked baking soda for 5 hours. Then, rinse it 3 times and marinate the pork overnight. This method can tenderize the meat and make it soft. How to make baked baking soda? Pour out a box of baking soda on a tray, spread it thin or level. Bake it at 250 F for an hour. When it cools off, pour the baked baking soda in a glass jar. You can use it later or when you need it. Besides, you can use this baked baking soda for ramen noodles.

Marinade:

The best to marinate the meat overnight, turn it after 6-8 hours.

Cooking methods: Oven: You can bake them at 375 F for 10 minutes for each side. (The cooking time is for boneless country style pork loin because they are already cut and smaller in size.) If you use other parts of pork, you may need to cut them into smaller strips or adjust the baking time.) Then, brush the baked pork with honey water and broil them 2-3 minutes each side until it's a little brown. Grill: When you grill the char siu pork, turn on the fire high then turn it to small or lower fire to grill it for 35-45 minutes. Flip and dip with the marinated sauce for 5-8 minutes, this can help the char siu pork juicy. Remember to keep your eyes on, to prevent burning the pork. After that, the last few minutes brush honey water.

Rest before slicing:

Rest for a few minutes before slicing. This allows the juices to redistribute, keeping the meat moist.

What are the ingredients for char siu? Some people just like to use Lee Kum Kee char siu sauce to marinate pork because it's easier. In this homemade char siu recipe, I like to use simple ingredients to marinate the pork such as hoisin sauce, soy sauce, brown sugar, five spice powder, garlic powder and water. It is because these ingredients are easy to find at Asian stores or regular grocery stores.

How to make char siu sauce?

Usually, I boil the Chinese BBQ pork marinade sauce and use a skimmer to remove stuff floating on top. Then, use the sauce to serve with bbq pork or dip with ginger scallion sauce.

How long should I bake the Chinese BBQ pork?

Bake Chinese BBQ pork on the rack, so char siu will be tender and moist. Also, the temperature and baking time are very important for tender and moist bbq pork. I usually bake them at 375 F for 10 minutes for each side. (The cooking time is for boneless country style pork loin because they are already cut and smaller in size.)

If you use other parts of pork, you may need to cut them into smaller strips or adjust the baking time.)Then, brush the baked pork with honey water and broil them 2-3 minutes each side until it's a little brown. After that, cover the BBQ pork with a foil and wait for 5-10 minutes before slicing the pork.

Can you make char siu in the air fryer?

Yes, you can definitely make char siu in an air fryer. Cook the char siu in the air fryer for about 10-15 minutes at 375 F then flip the pork at 7-8 minutes to ensure even cooking. The cooking time may vary depending on the thickness of the pork slices and the specific air fryer model you are using. Make sure the internal temperature of the pork reaches 145°F (63°C).

Storage and reheat: Refrigerate: You can store char siu in the refrigerator for 3-5 days. It will last longer if you freeze them. Freezer: When you freeze char siu, it can preserve it for later use. Freezing char siu is a great way to extend its shelf life, especially if you have leftovers or if you want to prepare a larger batch in advance. You can marinate them and freeze them. When you are ready to eat them, thaw and cook them. Or, you can freeze the leftover char siu, you can use it for fried rice and make char siu bao. Reheat: I usually warm up in a microwave cover with a wet paper towel for a few seconds to a minute.

Cooking tips for how to make char siu Chinese BBQ pork:

Marinate: The best to marinate the pork overnight.Flip the other sides after 6-8 hours. Secret tip & preparation: The secret tender and juicy homemade char siu like the restaurants is to soak the cut pork shoulder, pork butt or boneless country style pork ribs into the 6 cups of water with 3 tablespoons of baked baking soda for 5 hours. Then, rinse it 3 times and marinate the pork overnight. This method can tenderize the meat and make it soft.

Oven baking: Bake Chinese BBQ pork on the rack, so char siu will be tender and moist.

Temperature and baking time are very important for tender and moist bbq pork. Bake at 375 F for 10 minutes for each side. (The cooking time is for boneless country style pork loin because they are already cut and smaller in size. If you use other parts of pork, you may need to cut them into smaller strips or adjust the baking time.)

Brush the baked pork with honey water and broil them 2-3 minutes each side until it's a little brown. Grill: When you grill the char siu pork, turn on the fire high then turn it to small or lower fire to grill it for 35-45 minutes. Flip and dip with the marinated sauce for 5-8 minutes, this can help the char siu pork juicy. Remember to keep your eyes on, to prevent burning the pork. After that, the last few minutes brush honey water.

Resting:

After the pork is done, cover the bbq pork with a foil and wait for 5-10 minutes then slice the pork.

FAQs:

Can I use other meats for char siu?

While pork is the traditional choice, char siu can be made with other meats like chicken or beef. However, the flavor and texture may differ from the classic pork version. How to serve char siu?

Char Siu is commonly sliced into thin pieces and served as a main dish, often accompanied by steamed rice or noodles. It can also be used as a filling in buns or added to fried rice for extra flavor. Is char siu spicy?

Char siu is not traditionally a spicy dish. The marinade tends to be sweet and savory, with a hint of smokiness from the roasting process. However, individual recipes may vary and some may include a touch of spice. See Also 10 Kimchi Recipes with Different Vegetables (Part II) Can char siu be prepared in advance?

Yes, char siu Chinese BBQ pork can be marinated in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to cook. This allows the flavors to penetrate the meat for a more intense taste.

Instructions for how to make char siu Chinese BBQ pork:

Prepare the pork:

1. The secret tender and juicy homemade char siu like the restaurants is to soak the 2.5 pounds of pork into the 6 cups of water with 3 tablespoons of baked baking soda (mix it well) for 5 hours. Then, rinse it 3 times and use a paper towel to dry them. (You can skip this step if you don't want to do it this way.)

Marinade sauce:

2. In a mixing bowl, put ½ cup of hoisin sauce, ½ cup of soy sauce, ¼ cup of brown sugar, ¼ teaspoon of five spices, ⅛ teaspoon of garlic powder and 2 tablespoons of water and mix it well.

3. Put the pork in a container and pour the marinade sauce over.

4. Let it marinate and refrigerate overnight. (After 6-8 hours, flip the other side if possible.)

Cooking:

5. Preheated oven for 375 F. Then, put foil over a cookie sheet and the rack on top of the cookie sheet. Next, lay the marinated pork on the rack. And, bake the pork for 10 minutes. Then, flip the other side and bake for another 10 minutes. (The cooking time is for boneless country style pork loin because they are already cut and smaller in size. If you use other parts of pork, you may need to cut them into smaller strips or adjust the baking time.)

Glazing:

6. In a small container, add honey and water and mix well. After that, brush the baked pork with honey water and broil it 2-3 minutes until it's a little brown.Then, flip the other side, brush honey water and broil for another 2-3 minutes.

7. After the pork is done, cover the pork with a foil and wait for 5-10 minutes. Then, slice the BBQ pork.

Enjoy this authentic homemade char siu Chinese BBQ pork recipe! Also, check out these crab stir fry, mapo tofu, tonkatsu, sweet and sour pork, lychee slush beef with bitter melon and pork jerky recipes.

