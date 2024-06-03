Cheddar and Green Onion Biscuits | Easy Cheddar Biscuit Recipe (2024)

Green Onion and Cheddar Biscuits are easy to make with just 20 minutes of active preparation time.These biscuits are the ideal combination of buttery and cheesy, with a nice fresh flavor from the green onion.
Fresh homemade buttery biscuits are such a treat. I love how the cheddar and green onion flavors of these biscuits pair so well with southern cuisine.
I learned how to make biscuits from scratch over the summer, and I was surprised at how quick and easy it is! Mixing up the dough takes only 5 minutes – heads up you will get your hands dirty when you blend in the butter. The secret is to let the dough rest for 30 minutes. You need to give the baking powder time to do it’s thing.
Let the dough hang out on your counter for 30 minutes and then roll it out and cut your biscuits.I have a set of round biscuit cutters, but you can simply cut your dough into squares if you don’t have a biscuit cutter.
The other trick to making biscuits is to wait until your oven is at 425 degrees before you put the biscuits in the oven. This way they will rise properly.
When it comes to selecting the cheese for the biscuits, you want to go with a sharp bold cheddar. Cabot makes my go-to cheddars and I used their Private Stock Cheddar in this recipe.
I also believe in buying the best butter that I can find, especially in a recipe like this where it is a main ingredient. Trust me, if you use pre-shredded cheese and cheap butter the outcome won’t be as delicious!
Green Onion and Cheddar Biscuits are great on their own, but they can also be used to make a top notch breakfast sandwich with a runny egg and some bacon. Or, use them to make lunch by adding shredded chicken or pork with barbecue sauce.
And, you could definitely add some cooked bacon right into the biscuit dough.
I created this recipe when I was making a bacon chicken ranch biscuit casserole – it was just as incredible as it sounds, and that recipe is heading your way soon!
If you want another biscuit recipe, here is how to make biscuits with honey butter.
Green Onion and Cheddar Biscuits
Yield: 12 biscuits
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Additional Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 cups All Purpose Flour, plus more for your work surface
- 1 teaspoon Granulated Sugar
- 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
- 1 teaspoon Salt
- 8 tablespoons chilled Butter, cut into small cubes
- 1 1/4 cup shredded Cheddar Cheese
- 1/2 cup chopped Green Onion
- about 1/3 cup Whole Milk
- 1/2 cup Buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon melted Butter
Instructions
In large bowl, whisk the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together.
Then add the butter and mix with your hands until the mixture resembles cornmeal. You can pulse the mixture together with a food processor if you prefer.
Add 1 cup of the cheese and all of the green onion.
Gently stir in the buttermilk, and the milk starting by adding 1/4 cup and adding more as necessary. You want the dough to be sticky, but not overly wet. I found that adding 1/3 cup of milk was just right, but you might need slightly more or less.
Cover the dough and let it sit for 30 minutes.
After 30 minutes, move an oven rack so it is at the level where it is on the top third of your oven. Heat your oven to 425 degrees. Pour the dough onto a floured surface and roll it out until it is about 1/2 inch thick.
Fold the dough up into thirds and roll it out again. Repeat this two more times, this gives the biscuits flaky layers.
Use a biscuit cutter to divide the dough into about 12 biscuits. Or just a knife to cut the biscuits into squares.
Place the biscuits on a silicone mat or parchment lined baking sheet. Do not place the biscuits in the oven until the temperature reaches 425 degrees. Place the biscuits on a rack on the top third of the oven - not just in the middle.
Bake the biscuits for 12 minutes. Then remove from the oven and brush melted butter and sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top of the biscuits. Let cook for another 3 minutes, until the biscuits are just starting to brown. Then turn on the broiler for about a minute to get the cheese nice and crispy.
