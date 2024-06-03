Cheddar and Green Onion Biscuits | Easy Cheddar Biscuit Recipe (2024)

Green Onion and Cheddar Biscuits are easy to make with just 20 minutes of active preparation time.These biscuits are the ideal combination of buttery and cheesy, with a nice fresh flavor from the green onion.

Fresh homemade buttery biscuits are such a treat. I love how the cheddar and green onion flavors of these biscuits pair so well with southern cuisine.

I learned how to make biscuits from scratch over the summer, and I was surprised at how quick and easy it is! Mixing up the dough takes only 5 minutes – heads up you will get your hands dirty when you blend in the butter. The secret is to let the dough rest for 30 minutes. You need to give the baking powder time to do it’s thing.

Let the dough hang out on your counter for 30 minutes and then roll it out and cut your biscuits.I have a set of round biscuit cutters, but you can simply cut your dough into squares if you don’t have a biscuit cutter.

The other trick to making biscuits is to wait until your oven is at 425 degrees before you put the biscuits in the oven. This way they will rise properly.

When it comes to selecting the cheese for the biscuits, you want to go with a sharp bold cheddar. Cabot makes my go-to cheddars and I used their Private Stock Cheddar in this recipe.

I also believe in buying the best butter that I can find, especially in a recipe like this where it is a main ingredient. Trust me, if you use pre-shredded cheese and cheap butter the outcome won’t be as delicious!

Green Onion and Cheddar Biscuits are great on their own, but they can also be used to make a top notch breakfast sandwich with a runny egg and some bacon. Or, use them to make lunch by adding shredded chicken or pork with barbecue sauce.

And, you could definitely add some cooked bacon right into the biscuit dough.

I created this recipe when I was making a bacon chicken ranch biscuit casserole – it was just as incredible as it sounds, and that recipe is heading your way soon!

If you want another biscuit recipe, here is how to make biscuits with honey butter.

