Cheese and Chive Sourdough Biscuits Recipe » LeelaLicious (2024)

These tasty Cheese and Chive Sourdough Biscuits are the perfect soup companion. Thick, hearty, and delicious, they can be used for sandwiches and even frozen for later use.

My Love of Carbs

Although it seems like everyone is eliminating or at least reducing their carbohydrate intake (even my husband Konrad went on a temporary grain-free diet), I still luv me some good ol' carbs!

I live for granola breakfasts. In fact, I live for granola anything. If you have followed along on my crazy and wild journey for any period of time, you probably know of my love for granola/museli. Also, dinner rolls are my weakness. And, well, if you leave me alone with a galette, I mean, there's no turning back.

Furthermore, restaurants serving all-you-can-eat bread are my downfall (Might as well put my entree right into a take-out container. Chances are I won't even be eating half). Suffice to say, carbs rock. They are filling and delicious. Sure, I understand the health risks, but just like anything, one must know how much is too much. All good things in moderation, as they say.

Biscuits and Soup Go Hand In Hand

At home, I don't usually eat bread with dinner (unless it is Thanksgiving). However, soups, stews and chili are the big exceptions. I just love to dunk some fluffy bread into a steamy bowl of pure comfort food. And then at the end, there's nothing quite like wiping out that last bit of soup or sauce clinging to the bowl.

These Cheese and Chive Biscuits are perfect dinner companions for just that very reason. There is no one holding you back from making them into delicious breakfast sandwiches either.

Sourdough Biscuit Variation

This is a variation of my sourdough biscuit recipe. If you have a sourdough starter in the fridge, you can use a portion of it. When people make a sourdough starter, it frequently involves taking a portion of it to feed with fresh water and flour while discarding the rest.

However, if you are looking for a way to use the discarded starter rather than throwing it away, you can use it in different baked recipes. While it can be challenging to find alternative uses for discarded starter, it is the perfect addition to biscuits because it adds some acidity to the biscuits and helps create a fluffy texture. I also like to use sourdough discard in my Sourdough Pancakes.

No sourdough discard? No problem! Buttermilk works great for this recipe as well, adding a liquid component along with the acid necessary to help activate the baking powder.

However, if you also don't have buttermilk on hand, you can easily acidify regular milk by adding a teaspoon of vinegar or lemon juice to it and allowing it to sit for 10 minutes to sour.

How to Make Cheese and Chive Sourdough Biscuits

It is incredibly easy to make biscuits and much faster than making other types of bread. While many bread recipes require you to mix the dough, knead it, and let it rest, making biscuits involves simply mixing the dough, shaping, and baking.

To start making these cheese and chive biscuits, you can preheat your oven to 425 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Biscuits need a higher temperature than other baked goods to ensure a nice golden exterior with a fluffy interior. Next, you mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl. This involves all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. I like to use a whisk to incorporate these ingredients together evenly.

The next step of this quick and easy biscuit recipe involves cutting butter into the flour mixture until it resembles wet sand. You can either use a pastry cutter or two knives to add the butter to the dry ingredients. For this step, your butter should be very cold from the fridge as it helps create a flaky biscuit. I also like to pre-cube the butter to reduce the amount of time it takes to cut the butter into the dry mixture.

Now, the cheese and chives go into the mixture until completely combined. You can use whatever firm cheese you like the best. Any type of grated cheddar, gouda, or gruyere work particularly well in these biscuits. However, a bright orange cheddar will give the most appealing appearance. If you don't have chives, you could always sub in some green onion for a similar flavour. Meanwhile, if you don't have enough chives, you can top up with some additional herbs like parsley or dill.

The next part is where the wet ingredients traditionally get added to biscuit recipes, like buttermilk or traditional milk. In the case of these biscuits, you can add a ½ cup of sourdough starter or even a little less if that is all that is necessary for the mixture to come together. You want the dough to still be thick enough that you can shape and cut it into round biscuits.

Shaping and Baking the Sourdough Biscuits

To shape the biscuits, simply turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead it a few times to ensure the dough comes together completely. Next, you can use your hands or a rolling pin to gently flatten the dough into an even layer before cutting them into 10 to 12 biscuits. I recommend flattening the dough out to approximately a ½-inch thick to ensure nice puffy biscuits. The number of biscuits you get will depend on the size of the biscuit cutter you use.

Once the biscuits are cut, you can gently move them to your prepared baking sheet. I like to use a spatula to do this as it helps ensure the biscuits don't break apart when you transfer them. The total time it will take for the biscuits to bake should be about 15 to 18 minutes, however, this will also depend on the size of your biscuits. You will know they are done when they are puffed and golden brown on the tops and bottoms.

Serving the Cheese and Chive Biscuits

The best part of this biscuit recipe is that you can eat them straight away while warm from the oven. As a result, they are delicious sliced open and slathered with butter. You could also drizzle them with a little honey if you prefer some sweetness on the biscuits. As mentioned above, they are also perfect alongside a hearty bowl of soup, stew, or chili.

These biscuits would also be wonderful as the base of a breakfast sandwich stuffed with eggs, cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage patty. Consider adding a little dollop of sriracha mayo or tomato jam as well if you are feeling extra fancy. Another great option would be to make a traditional BLT with bacon, lettuce, sun-ripened tomatoes, and mayo.

Also, this is a great recipe, because if you don't want to have savoury biscuits but love the concept of using sourdough starter in biscuits, you can simply omit the cheese and chives and keep the dough plain like in my Sourdough Biscuits recipe in the list below. In this case, you will be able to easily enjoy the biscuits with some of your favourite jam if desired.

Cheese and Chive Sourdough Biscuits 4.77 from 21 votes These tasty Cheese and Chive Sourdough Biscuits are the perfect soup companion. Thick, hearty, and delicious, they can be used for sandwiches and even frozen for later use. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Save Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Course Appetizer, Breakfast, Dinner, Side Dish Cuisine American Servings 10 -12 biscuits See Also Spicy Southern Hot Corn - Peas and Crayons Recipes Ingredients 1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

⅓ cup butter cold

¾ cup grated cheese

¼ cup chopped chives or green onions

½ cup sourdough starter only use as much as needed Instructions Preheat your oven to 425 F.

Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Cut the butter into the flour using a pastry cutter, fork or even by hand until mixture resembles wet sand.

Stir in the grated cheese and chives. Then slowly add as much sourdough starter as needed until a soft dough forms.

Turn out dough onto a floured surface and knead over a couple of times.Flatten the dough and cut into 10-12 biscuits (using a knife or biscuit cutter).

Place biscuits on a lined baking sheet and bake for 15-18 minutes until golden braun. Keyword Cheese and Chive Sourdough Biscuits Tried this recipe?Please leave a comment below! Share a picture on social media with tag #leelalicious !

Pin Cheese and Chive Sourdough Biscuits recipe for later?

Common Questions

Why didn't my sourdough biscuits rise? Your sourdough biscuits may not have risen due to a few reasons: Your sourdough starter might not have been active enough. Ensure it's bubbly and has doubled in size before using. Overworking the dough can also lead to flat biscuits. Handle it gently to maintain airiness. Finally, check your baking powder; if it's expired, your biscuits won't rise. Why are my homemade biscuits not fluffy? Homemade biscuits may not be fluffy if the dough is overmixed. Overworking the dough forms too much gluten, making biscuits dense. Keep mixing to a minimum. Additionally, ensure your baking powder is fresh. Also, a very wet dough can result in flat biscuits, so maintain the right dough consistency. Why are my cheese biscuits crumbly? Cheese biscuits can turn crumbly if there's too much cheese in the dough. Excess cheese can interfere with gluten development, making the biscuits crumbly. Make sure to follow the recipe's cheese quantity. Overbaking can also lead to dry, crumbly biscuits, so watch the baking time. Should you let biscuit dough rest before baking? Allowing biscuit dough to rest briefly can improve texture. Resting lets the flour hydrate fully, making the biscuits tender. However, it's not always necessary for all recipes. Some quick biscuit recipes can be baked immediately, while others benefit from a short rest. What else can you use sourdough starter for? Sourdough starter is versatile. Besides biscuits, you can use it for bread, pancakes, waffles, and more. It imparts a unique flavor and helps with leavening. Get creative with your sourdough starter in various baked goods. Why use sourdough starter in baking? Sourdough starter enhances flavor, texture, and shelf life. It provides a distinctive tangy taste and contributes to a soft, moist crumb. It's a natural leavening agent, reducing the need for commercial yeast and promoting better digestibility. Is making sourdough hard? Making sourdough can be a bit challenging for beginners, but it's not necessarily hard. It requires patience, practice, and understanding your starter. Once you master the process, you'll enjoy delicious, homemade sourdough creations.