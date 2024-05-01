Cheese-Stuffed Colombian-style Arepas Recipe (2024)

Why It Works Adding a little oil to the dough yields tender, moist arepas.

Shaping a portion of the dough to check its consistency before working in additional water ensures the arepas do not become dense and gummy.

Finishing the arepas in the even heat of an oven allows the cheese filling to fully melt without burning the sides.

The first time I went to Colombia, I was greeted by the countless variations of arepas, corn cakes traditionally made by dried corn pounded in a pilón—a large mortar and pestle—and formed into a pliable dough. I wrote about the experience in my primer on Colombian-style arepas and also shared a basic dough recipe for some of the common arepa varieties, including this intense version with a thick layer of melty cheese stuffed right into the middle.



I first had these cheese-stuffed arepas at an outdoor stand in the small town of La Calera, about an hour's ride outside of Bogotá. They were cooked on a little rotating stone pedestal near an open coal fire. Smoky, cheesy, and delicious.

To make them, follow my instructions for basic grilled or griddled arepas:

Making arepa dough takes a bit of practice, but if you've ever made tortillas, you're off to a good start. The key is to use only as much moisture as is necessary to get a dough that doesn't crack when you shape it. Too much water and you'll end up with dense, gummy arepas. The simplest arepas use only water and salt, but I find a bit of oil helps to keep them softer and moist as they cook.

Shaping an arepa is a two-handed process. If you're a real expert, you can do it without a work surface, simply pressing it back and forth between your hands until it forms a disk about a quarter-inch thick and four to six inches wide. I find it easier to shape on a cutting board, using one hand to flatten and the other to shape.



The key is to form two larger arepas, layer the cheese between them, carefully seal up the edges, and then use your hands to shape them into an even round.

Because they tend to be thicker than standard arepas and you need the cheese to be melty, I find that finishing them in a toaster oven (or on the cooler side of the grill if you're grilling them) is the easiest way to go about it.

April 19, 2012