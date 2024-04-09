Cheesy Keto Crab Rangoons | Easy Keto Crab Rangoon Appetizer Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

These Delicious Cheesy Keto Crab Rangoons are so Creamy and Flavourful! They’re made with Mozzarella Cheese Slices instead of a traditional Wonton Wrapper. The cheese works surprisingly well as a low carb substitute. It gets perfectly crispy and holds together well.They taste great hot or cold, which makes them the perfect low carb snack or appetizer. I make extra so we can grab them on the go.

How to MakeCheesy Keto Crab Rangoons

To make these deliciously easy Cheesy Keto Crab Rangoons you start by Softening the cream cheese. Then in a large mixing bowl, mix it with the strained canned crab, the minced garlic, the shredded mozzarella cheese, the garlic and onion powder and the salt and pepper. Mix until combined.Preheat your oven to 325 F. Spread out the mozzarella slices onto 2 parchment paper(Not Wax Paper) lined baking sheets.

Bake the cheese slices, until fully melted, approx. 4-5 mins. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before adding a few spoonfuls (approx. 3 Tbsp) of the cream cheese and crab mixture to one side of each of the cheese shells. Then fold the squares in half, making rectangle shapes. Firmly press the sides closed. Return to the oven for another 5 – 10 minutes. Remove from the oven once the cheese is melted but not crispy. Use a spoon to press the edges into a smaller circular shape.Turn your oven to broil. Then return the rangoons to the oven to brown for 2-4 minutesuntil the top and edges are golden brown.

WHAT IS THE KETOGENIC DIET?

The ketogenic diet (often calledketo) is a very low-carb, high-fat diet that shares similarities to paleo, Whole30, and Atkins.It involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake, and replacing it with fat.When your body switches to burning fatfor its primary fuel source, that’s when you hit ketosis.

While on the Keto diet you’re supposed to get at least 70 percent of your calories from fat, 15 to 25 percent from protein, and 10 percent from carbohydrates. You’re supposed to avoid all grains, legumes, root vegetables, fruit, (except berries) and sugar.

Cheesy Keto Crab Rangoons

This recipe for Cheesy Keto Crab Rangoons is so simple and can be thrown together in under 30 minutes. With so few Ingredients, there’s not a lot that can go wrong when making these.

Looking for some more delicious Keto Appetizer Recipes? You’re in luck! I have some of my readers favourite recipes to share. Their absolute fav are these Keto Crab Rangoon Fat Bombs. Everyone love that they’re so easy and quick to make. Another one of their favourites, are these tasty Keto Jalapeño Popper Taquitos.They’re perfect for impressing guests or for spoiling someone special.

Recipe Tips:

Using pre sliced Mozzarella Deli Slices makes this recipe a breeze.

Small piles of grated mozzarella cheese will work instead of the slices if needed.

I used 2 120 g cans of Crab. Fresh crab can be used if preferred.

This recipe makes 12 Cheesy Keto Crab Rangoons.

Cheesy Keto Crab Rangoons "These Delicious Cheesy Keto Crab Rangoons are so Creamy and Flavourful! They're made with Mozzarella Cheese Slices instead of the traditional wonton wrapper. The cheese works surprisingly well as a low carb substitute. It gets perfectly crispy and holds together well. " 4.58 from 45 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Keto Crab Recipe Cuisine: American Keyword: Appetizer, gluten free, Keto, Low Carb Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 18 minutes minutes Total Time: 23 minutes minutes Servings: 12 rangoons Calories: 154kcal Author: Lyndsay Baker Ingredients 1 Pkg. 8oz Cream Cheese

2 120 g Cans Crab

1/2 Cup Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

1/2 Tsp Finely Minced Garlic

1/2 Tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 Tsp Onion Powder

Dash of Salt and Pepper

12 Mozzarella Cheese Slices Instructions Soften the Cream Cheese. Then in a large bowl mix it with the strained canned crab, the minced garlic, the garlic and onion powder and the salt and pepper. Mix until combined. Stir in the shredded mozzarella cheese.

Preheat oven to 325 F. Spread out the mozzarella slices onto 2 parchment paper (Not Wax Paper) lined baking sheets.

Bake the cheese slices, until fully melted, approx. 4-5 mins. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly before adding a few spoonfuls (approx. 3 Tbsp) of the cream cheese and crab mixture to half of each of the cheese shells. Then fold the squares in half, making rectangle shapes. Firmly press the sides closed.

Return to the oven for another 5 – 7 minutes. Remove from the oven once the cheese is melted but not crispy. Use a spoon to press the edges into a smaller circular shape. Turn your oven to broil. Then return the rangoons to the oven to brown for 2-4 minutes until the top and edges are golden brown.

This recipe makes 12 Cheesy Keto Crab Rangoons. Nutrition Calories: 154kcal | Carbohydrates: 0.8g | Protein: 11.4g | Fat: 11.2g

NUTRITIONAL INFO

1 Batch of Cheesy Keto Crab Rangoon= 12 Servings

Each Serving / 1 Cheesy Keto Crab Rangoon=

154 Calories | 11.2 g Fat | 0.8 g Carbs | 0 g Fibre | 11.4 g Protein

Note: Nutritional information provided is an estimateand will vary based on cooking methods and brands of ingredients used.

