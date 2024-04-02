Cheesy Keto Sausage Balls Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Get ready to whip up a batch of irresistible Keto Sausage Balls that are as delicious as they are easy to make. These savory bites are packed with flavorful sausage and cheese, perfect for a low-carb breakfast, keto-friendly appetizer, or snack. With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a batch of delicious low-carb sausage balls in no time.

Keto Sausage Balls

Sausage Balls make a fantastic appetizer or breakfast, but the ones I used to make were full of carbs. So, I started working on creating the perfect keto Sausage Ball Recipe. Most of the ones I tried were extremely dry; like, give me a gallon of water right now before I can take another bite dry. So, I started experimenting from scratch to see if I could create a moist and flavorful recipe.

My first attempt was a thumbs-down. Then, I remembered my delicious keto biscuit recipe. I could tweak that recipe to make it keto friendly. I was right! They turned out perfectly! Due to the added moisture content when using keto-friendly flours, they are more like sausage puffs than perfectly round balls, but the taste is spot on!

If you don’t love sausage or want to try a variety, check out my Low Carb Cheesy Bacon Bites.

Are Sausage Balls Keto Friendly?

Traditional Sausage Balls are not keto-friendly due to the high-carb ingredients, but this low-carb version is perfect for a ketogenic or low-carb diet.

Kitchen Supplies You’ll Need

Cookie Sheet

Large Bowl

Parchment Paper

Small Cookie Scooper

Measuring Cups & Spoons

Cheese Grater

Ingredients You’ll Need

Breakfast sausage – provides protein and flavor to the recipe. You can use milk or hot.

Butter – adds richness and moisture to the sausage balls.

Coconut flour – a low-carb alternative to regular flour.

Full-fat sour cream – full-fat sour cream adds creaminess and tang to the recipe.

Eggs – provide structure and binding to the sausage balls.

Salt: Salt is used in this recipe to enhance the flavors of the other ingredients.

Baking powder – a leavening agent that helps the sausage balls rise and become light and fluffy.

Sharp shredded cheddar cheese – adds a savory taste and gooey texture to the sausage balls.

How to Make Low-Carb Sausage Balls

Step 1: Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 365°Fdegrees. Brown and drain 1 lb of breakfast sausage. Melt 4 1/2 tablespoons of butter and allow it to cool.

Step 2: Add coconut flour and baking powder to the butter. You will notice it thickens very quickly. Coconut flour is very absorbent. The longer it sits, the thicker it will get.

Step 3: Add your browned breakfast sausage to the batter and stir until just combined.

Tip: You don’t have to brown your sausage beforehand. I’ve always preferred sausage balls cooked this way. I haven’t tested making them any other way than the recipe is written, so I can’t give exact baking times.

Step 4: Incorporate the freshly shredded cheese and stir until just combined. Scoop them on a baking sheet and bake until they start to brown.

Tip: If you want a rounder shape, you’ll want to chill your batter before baking. They tend to be more of a Keto Sausage Ball Puff if the butter and sausage are still hot when added to the batter. Chilling the batter will help them not to flatten. They won’t be as round as traditional sausage balls, even with chilling the dough.

Since you aren’t rolling these out like more traditional sausage balls, I recommend using a cookie scoop. It is super fast and works perfectly for this recipe. Plus, cleanup is much easier than using your hands to roll them into balls.

Tips & Tricks

Prevent Overmixing: Mix the ingredients just enough to combine, as overmixing can make the sausage balls to be tough. Chill the Mixture: Let the mixture chill in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes before shaping into balls. This makes it easier to handle and shape. Use a Cookie Scoop: Using a cookie scoop or ice cream scoop makes portioning the mixture evenly and shaping the balls much easier. Don’t Overbake: Bake the sausage balls until they are golden brown and cooked through. Overbaking can result in dryness.

Variations to Keto Low Carb Sausage Balls:

This recipe calls for cheddar cheese, but you could swap it for another variety like Colby, Monterey Jack, Pepper Jack, or a combination of cheeses.

You can substitute cream cheese for the sour cream in this recipe . Both add a bit more moisture to the Keto Sausage Balls recipe .

. Both add a bit more moisture to the . Add veggies like chopped spinach, grated zucchini, or finely diced bell peppers.

Consider adding spices like garlic powder, onion powder, dried herbs like thyme or oregano, or even a pinch of red pepper flakes for some heat. Don’t be afraid to experiment and adjust the flavors to your liking.

Instead of using a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, you could use a mini muffin pan instead.

Use hot sausage instead of milk to add a little kick.

Can I use a different meat instead of sausage?

Absolutely! While sausage is traditional, you can try using ground beef, ground chicken, or ground turkey for a different twist on the recipe. Just keep in mind that the flavor and texture may vary slightly, but the low-carb aspect will remain intact.

Can I make mini-sized sausage balls instead of regular ones?

Of course! If you prefer bite-sized snacks, you can easily make mini sausage balls. Shape smaller portions of the mixture into bite-sized balls and adjust the baking time accordingly or use a mini muffin pan. Keep an eye on them to ensure they’re cooked through without becoming too dry.

How can I make the sausage balls stay moist?

To keep your sausage balls moist, make sure you don’t overcook them. Be mindful of the baking time, and remove them from the oven as soon as they’re cooked through.

Why is it necessary to melt and cool the butter before adding it to the mixture?

Melting the butter allows it to mix evenly with the other ingredients. Cooling it ensures that it won’t cook the eggs when combined. This step helps to maintain the right texture and consistency of the sausage balls.

What dipping sauces pair well with keto sausage balls?

Keto-friendly dipping sauces like ranch dressing, sugar-free ketchup, or mustard can complement the flavors of sausage balls.

Can I use pre-shredded cheese instead of shredding it?

You can, but pre-shredded cheese often has additional ingredients added to keep it from caking that adds carbs. For me, that number isn’t a big deal It adds convenience and saves time. However, I prefer using freshly shredded cheese as I think it adds more flavor.

How many sausage balls does this recipe make?

The recipe should make around 33-36 sausage balls, depending on the size of each ball. The nutritional info that I’ve included in the recipe card is per sausage ball, so each can determine their own serving size. Each one is about .3 net carbs based on making 36 sausage balls.

How to Store Them

To store easy and delicious low-carb recipes like keto sausage balls, one can place them in an airtight container or ziplock bag and store them in the refrigerator for up to five days.

You can also freeze them! They’ll stay yummy for about three months. What I usually do is scoop the batter onto a baking pan and pop it in the freezer for a quick freeze. Then, I put the sausage balls in a safe container safe for the freezer.

This makes it super easy for me to take out just how many I want whenever I feel like it. Sometimes I want a bunch for my whole family, and other times I just want a few for myself. So no matter what, I can always enjoy freshly baked sausage balls.

Try these Keto Breakfast Recipes:

Mouthwatering Keto Blueberry Bread

Easy Keto French Toast

Keto Breakfast Bake with Ham, Eggs, and Cheese

Ham & Egg Cups Breakfast Recipe

More Keto Appetizers:

If you want to try more great recipes like this one, check out my Keto Recipe Index.I also post a weekly keto meal plan for inspiration.Some of our favorite recipes are listed below! These make perfect appetizers for your next party. The best part? Nobody will realize they are keto-friendly!

Low Carb Sausage and Cheese Dip

Bacon-Wrapped Cheese Sticks

Keto Chicken Wings

Yummy Keto Cheesy Bacon Bites

Keto BBQ Bacon Onion Rings