Cheesy Potato and Herb Gratin Stacks Recipe (2024)

Thin slices of potatoes and Italian cheeses combine in this easily elegant Cheesy Potato and Herb Gratin Stacks recipe that works perfectly as appetizer or side dish.

If you had to pick one food you wouldbe sad if you could never eat it again, what would it be? For me, it is cheese.

I have always loved cheese. I remember when mom would make grilled cheese sandwiches and soup for lunch.

My sister and I would pull apart our sandwiches and see who could have the longest strong of melted cheese between the pieces of bread. To be honest, I still do that!

With the holidays coming up, we do a lot of cooking. We eat some, serve some at parties and share some with friends and neighbors. I love to make recipes that are easy AND delicious.

I also like recipes that can serve multiple purposes – like ones you can serve as an appetizer or a side with your holiday meal.

That describes myCheesy Potato And Herb Gratin Stacksrecipe perfectly! The kids love them instead of fries with a burger. And my husband and I eat them with my slow cooker pot roast. They are also delicious with eggs for breakfast!

Now the star of myCheesy Potato And Herb Gratin Stacks recipeis the cheese – because otherwise they are just sliced potatoes and that is sad! For this recipe, I used two of my favorite cheeses,Asiago PDO and Pecorino Romano PDO. Pecorino Romano is a sheep’s milk cheese (‘pecora‘ is the Italian word for sheep.)

This cheese is usually aged for 8 – 12 months.Asiago, my all-time favorite, is a cow’s milk cheese from the North East region of Italy. It is a mountain or Alpine cheese and varies in flavor depending on its aging.

If you love Asiago as much as I do, you will be interested in this: Its two ages arefresh (or fresco) and aged (or stagionato.) If you want the real ItalianAsiago PDO, be sure to look on the label.

If you like Romano, like my husband, you may be surprised to learn Romano andPecorino Romano are not the same thing! And, not allPecorinos the same!Pecorino Romano is one of the oldest cheeses in the world.

It is the most popular and loved of the millions ofItalian Americans in North America!

Because cheese is a favorite food of mine, learning about its origins was fascinating for me. I learned so much!

Did you know these cheeses are made under very strict guidelines, with methods going back many, many years? The method they are made has a direct impact on thefinal flavor profile and characteristics of each one.

Both Asiago PDO and Pecorino Romano PDO are from Italy, and the PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) after the name indicates the region they were made. PDO foods have the strongest link to original historical practices.

Both the raw ingredients and their production must come from or happen within the original area.

Cheesy Potato and Herb Gratin Stacks Recipe

Ingredients:

1-2 pounds of small potatoes. (Any variety will work perfectly.)

1/2 cup grated Asiago PDO Italian cheese

1/2 cup Pecorino Romano PDO Italian cheese

1 large yellow onion, sliced thin

3 tbsp. butter, divided

3 tbsp. oil, divided

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 clove of garlic, chopped

1/2 tsp.. paprika

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh rosemary or other favorite herb, divided

Directions:

In a skillet, add 2 tbsp. butter and 2 tbsp. oil. Add onions and salt and pepper and cook over medium-high for about 15 minutes.

Peel potatoes and slice into 1/4 inch thick rounds.

In a medium bowl, add 1/4 cup of each of the cheeses, paprika, Italian seasoning, 1 tbsp. chopped fresh herb, remaining oil and potato slices. Toss until mixed well.

In a small pan or microwave bowl, heat cream, remaining butter, garlic and salt and pepper. Heat until butter is melted.

Stack potato slices in muffin tin. Spook cream mixture over potatoes.

Bake for 25-30 minutes. Remove from oven and top with onions. sprinkle with remaining cheeses. Sprinkle remaining cheese and bake an additional 3-5 minutes.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with chopped fresh herb to garnish. Serve and enjoy!

What is your favorite cheese and what holiday dish do you add it to that everyone loves? I would love to hear!