Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole Recipe (2024)

Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2022
I made this year one year for Christmas and everyone loved it. Now I make 2 of these every year on Christmas morning and everyone comes over to eat it.
Rating: 5 stars
07/11/2021
Made it exactly as recipe states. Whole family including kids loved this. Remind me a bit of pierogi filling.
Rating: 1 stars
12/24/2020
No! Will not be making this again. WAY TOO GREASY (even after I drained off the sausage). Croissants have a lot of fat to begin with. Day old Italian bread would be better. Would also add some fresh nutmeg and additional egg. Swap out the gruyere for sharp cheddar and add a little dry chives on top.
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2017
I also cut milk back to 2 cups, perfect. I topped with one cup Swiss cheese and 1 cup white American cheese, shredded. Baked 27 min uncovered and the last 27 min covered.
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2016
I made this Christmas and it was really good. Used swiss cheese, because our grocery store only carried a bacon-smoked gruyere. It was perfectly fine with swiss. Another reviewer didn't use all the liquid, and so I kept some out as well, maybe a 1/2 cup was left out. Half-way through cooking I covered it again with foil so the cheese on top wouldn't burn. I also used just a bit less salt than what was called for. I thought the parmesan and the Jimmy Dean sausage would be a salt bomb enough. It was SUPERB!
Rating: 4 stars
12/25/2016
Took a cup of the milk out based on reviews, let it chill for about 10 hours and still had to cook a bit longer to get liquid out. I live in Colorado where liquid tends to evaporate faster so I'd remove even more at a lower altitude. The croissants added great buttery flavor. I torn each of mine into about five pieces- next time I would tear them up into even smaller pieces for better distribution of flavor. Getting a really flavorful sausage was also essential.
Rating: 4 stars
12/01/2016
Although I found the flavor in this to be STELLAR, there was just a bit too much liquid. I let it sit in my fridge overnight and you could see in the morning that it was still almost halfway full with unabsorbed liquid in the dish. I baked it anyways and found it to be VERY wet and soggy still. I even baked it a bit longer in hopes it would help (see attached picture). I absolutely will make this again but will reserve some of the liquid until the morning and add more if needed. It halves very well and is delicious for days after. I highly recommend this dish!
Rating: Unrated
11/19/2016
I don't care for Gruyere so my question was going to be: DO I HAVE TO USE IT?..You pre-empted me, thanks so much for the info.
Rating: Unrated
11/19/2016
Don't use crescent rolls, which are entirely different. Premade croissants is what you need.
Rating: 5 stars
11/15/2016
I first made this Christmas, 2014 for my family. Everyone loved it, even my "hard to impress" DIL! I do add an additional egg (or two), I use 6 Costco (full-sized) croissants, and I leave out the green onions because I don't care for them. Otherwise, it is by the recipe. Since then, I have made it many times. Allto rave reviews. I have also passed on the recipe and I've only had one person have a problem where the croissants had not soaked up all the egg the next day. I think this is probably due to the difference in sizes of croissants. REGARDLESS, make this casserole. You will not regret it. Beautiful and delicious!
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2016
I've made a lot of breakfast casseroles but this one is excellent. It's elegant and fancy! It packs a lot into the 9x13 pan--I didn't think the milk and cream would fit. It has a wonderful flavor with the crossaints being the bulk of the casserole. Definitely a great recipe for company--very impressive! Also liked it because I make it the night before my breakfast and only had to pop it in the oven! I baked it covered for the first 30 minutes and uncovered for the next to not burn the Gruyere cheese on the top.
Rating: 3 stars
07/24/2016
This was very easy to put together and packed a lot of flavor. I cut back some on the milk and it was still wet with milk after all else was cooked. 3 cups of milk + 1 c cream seemed like a lot anyway. It'd be fine with 2 cups of milk. Would make it again because the taste was good and the texture of the croissants that were exposed was delightful.
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2016
HOLY COW! THIS WAS AMAZING......
Rating: Unrated
05/03/2016
Buy them at the store already baked. They soak up the liquid.
Rating: 1 stars
05/01/2016
I have a question. For the croissants, are they baked ahead of time or do you add them to the ingredients unbaked? Thanks in advance!
Rating: Unrated
12/18/2015
Did you use canned raw croissants unbaked?
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2015
I like this recipe, day ahead prep makes breakfast easy. I think using the croissants makes it taste a little on the sweet side, I will use canned biscuits next time!
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2015
Woke up today and was craving a breakfast casserole bake like the one my mother usually makes Christmas morning. I substituted the Gruyère with swiss cheese and I did not let it sit for the 8 hours. I just prepped and baked with no issue, though I did let it bake for an additional 10 minutes. It was perfect and sooooooo delicious!
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2014
I made this for a December brunch, following the directions as written, and it received rave reviews. Along with the casserole, we served the grits in the same section of December 2014 magazine. We also served the Bananas Foster Coffee Cake with the fabulous sauce and ambrosia. Everyone just loved all of the dishes from Southern Living that we had ready for the brunch. This breakfast casserole would be wonderful Christmas morning. It is expensive but worth the extra cost.