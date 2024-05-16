Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole Recipe (2024)

MyRecipes Member

Rating: 5 stars

12/15/2022

I made this year one year for Christmas and everyone loved it. Now I make 2 of these every year on Christmas morning and everyone comes over to eat it.

NicoleW92

Rating: 5 stars

07/11/2021

Made it exactly as recipe states. Whole family including kids loved this. Remind me a bit of pierogi filling.

MyRecipes Member

Rating: 1 stars

12/24/2020

No! Will not be making this again. WAY TOO GREASY (even after I drained off the sausage). Croissants have a lot of fat to begin with. Day old Italian bread would be better. Would also add some fresh nutmeg and additional egg. Swap out the gruyere for sharp cheddar and add a little dry chives on top.

Baltisraul

Rating: 5 stars

10/29/2017

I also cut milk back to 2 cups, perfect. I topped with one cup Swiss cheese and 1 cup white American cheese, shredded. Baked 27 min uncovered and the last 27 min covered.

HeatherP

Rating: 5 stars

12/27/2016

I made this Christmas and it was really good. Used swiss cheese, because our grocery store only carried a bacon-smoked gruyere. It was perfectly fine with swiss. Another reviewer didn't use all the liquid, and so I kept some out as well, maybe a 1/2 cup was left out. Half-way through cooking I covered it again with foil so the cheese on top wouldn't burn. I also used just a bit less salt than what was called for. I thought the parmesan and the Jimmy Dean sausage would be a salt bomb enough. It was SUPERB!

Cityrider

Rating: 4 stars

12/25/2016

Took a cup of the milk out based on reviews, let it chill for about 10 hours and still had to cook a bit longer to get liquid out. I live in Colorado where liquid tends to evaporate faster so I'd remove even more at a lower altitude. The croissants added great buttery flavor. I torn each of mine into about five pieces- next time I would tear them up into even smaller pieces for better distribution of flavor. Getting a really flavorful sausage was also essential.

Kelli

Rating: 4 stars

12/01/2016

Although I found the flavor in this to be STELLAR, there was just a bit too much liquid. I let it sit in my fridge overnight and you could see in the morning that it was still almost halfway full with unabsorbed liquid in the dish. I baked it anyways and found it to be VERY wet and soggy still. I even baked it a bit longer in hopes it would help (see attached picture). I absolutely will make this again but will reserve some of the liquid until the morning and add more if needed. It halves very well and is delicious for days after. I highly recommend this dish!

SuellaKirkham

Rating: Unrated

11/19/2016

I don't care for Gruyere so my question was going to be: DO I HAVE TO USE IT?..You pre-empted me, thanks so much for the info.

Catherine268

Rating: Unrated

11/19/2016

Don't use crescent rolls, which are entirely different. Premade croissants is what you need.

ktday5

Rating: 5 stars

11/15/2016

I first made this Christmas, 2014 for my family. Everyone loved it, even my "hard to impress" DIL! I do add an additional egg (or two), I use 6 Costco (full-sized) croissants, and I leave out the green onions because I don't care for them. Otherwise, it is by the recipe. Since then, I have made it many times. Allto rave reviews. I have also passed on the recipe and I've only had one person have a problem where the croissants had not soaked up all the egg the next day. I think this is probably due to the difference in sizes of croissants. REGARDLESS, make this casserole. You will not regret it. Beautiful and delicious!

Erin

Rating: 5 stars

10/30/2016

I've made a lot of breakfast casseroles but this one is excellent. It's elegant and fancy! It packs a lot into the 9x13 pan--I didn't think the milk and cream would fit. It has a wonderful flavor with the crossaints being the bulk of the casserole. Definitely a great recipe for company--very impressive! Also liked it because I make it the night before my breakfast and only had to pop it in the oven! I baked it covered for the first 30 minutes and uncovered for the next to not burn the Gruyere cheese on the top.

stimply

Rating: 3 stars

07/24/2016

This was very easy to put together and packed a lot of flavor. I cut back some on the milk and it was still wet with milk after all else was cooked. 3 cups of milk + 1 c cream seemed like a lot anyway. It'd be fine with 2 cups of milk. Would make it again because the taste was good and the texture of the croissants that were exposed was delightful.

Aharris70

Rating: 5 stars

07/22/2016

HOLY COW! THIS WAS AMAZING......

LisaGvlSC

Rating: Unrated

05/03/2016

Buy them at the store already baked. They soak up the liquid.

MBK

Rating: 1 stars

05/01/2016

I have a question. For the croissants, are they baked ahead of time or do you add them to the ingredients unbaked? Thanks in advance!

Jnubilla

Rating: Unrated

12/18/2015

Did you use canned raw croissants unbaked?

Jane

Rating: 4 stars

12/14/2015

I like this recipe, day ahead prep makes breakfast easy. I think using the croissants makes it taste a little on the sweet side, I will use canned biscuits next time!

Aresler

Rating: 5 stars

11/14/2015

Woke up today and was craving a breakfast casserole bake like the one my mother usually makes Christmas morning. I substituted the Gruyère with swiss cheese and I did not let it sit for the 8 hours. I just prepped and baked with no issue, though I did let it bake for an additional 10 minutes. It was perfect and sooooooo delicious!

Peppygirl

Rating: 5 stars

12/16/2014

I made this for a December brunch, following the directions as written, and it received rave reviews. Along with the casserole, we served the grits in the same section of December 2014 magazine. We also served the Bananas Foster Coffee Cake with the fabulous sauce and ambrosia. Everyone just loved all of the dishes from Southern Living that we had ready for the brunch. This breakfast casserole would be wonderful Christmas morning. It is expensive but worth the extra cost.

How long do you cook a sausage egg and cheese croissant? ›

Place the sandwich on an oven pan and bake for 8-10 minutes* or until heated thoroughly. Let stand for 1 minute before enjoying.

Why is my breakfast casserole soggy? ›

Pre-cook the veggies. Veggies are naturally watery. As they cook, they release that moisture. If they only cook in the casserole, all that extra moisture will also be IN your casserole.

How many calories in a sausage egg and cheese croissant? ›

Nutrition & Ingredients
Nutrition Facts
Calories 440
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 29g37%
Saturated Fat 12g60%
16 more rows

How to cook Jimmy Dean croissant sausage egg and cheese? ›

Cooking Directions:
  1. Remove from wrapper. Wrap in paper towel.
  2. Microwave on defrost (30% power) for 1 minute 30 seconds or until thawed.
  3. Turn sandwich over, microwave on HIGH for 50 seconds or until hot. ...
  4. Let stand in microwave for 1 minute before serving.

Is sausage egg and cheese croissant healthy? ›

Getting a double portion, adding sausage and layering the goods on a croissant all adds up in terms of calories, saturated fat, trans fat and sodium... without adding any more fiber. This sandwich has more than half of the daily sodium limit (2,300 mg) recommended by the USDA.

When baking a casserole is it covered or uncovered? ›

Generally, casseroles with grains, rice or pasta that will cook during the baking process are usually covered, for at least part of the time. Casseroles made of cooked ingredients are usually baked uncovered. If you like a crisper, browner top, be sure the casserole is uncovered for at least part of the bake time.

Why do you have to refrigerate breakfast casserole overnight? ›

The casserole is covered and refrigerated overnight to allow the liquid ingredients to be absorbed into the bread. This is a perishable mixture and should be cooked the morning or day after assembly. Bake in an oven set no lower than 325 °F. Most recipes suggest 350 °F.

How do you know when breakfast casserole is done? ›

How do you know when breakfast casserole is done? Just stick a knife into the center of your egg casserole recipe after 55 minutes of baking. If it comes out clean, your baked egg casserole is ready!

How many carbs in a sausage egg and Cheese on a croissant? ›

Sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich on a croissant (1 each) contains 20.8g total carbs, 20g net carbs, 29.3g fat, 13.1g protein, and 400 calories.

How much protein is in a Jimmy Dean sausage egg and cheese croissant? ›

Per Sandwich: 400 calories; 10 g sat fat (50% DV); 610 mg sodium (27% DV); 5 g total sugars; 13 g protein (21% DV). See nutrition information for total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, and sodium content.

How many calories are in a Jimmy Dean sausage egg and cheese croissant? ›

Sara Lee Foodservice Jimmy Dean Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissant (1 sandwich) contains 29g total carbs, 27g net carbs, 26g fat, 13g protein, and 400 calories.

How long do I put a sausage egg and cheese croissant in the microwave? ›

Heat from refrigerated. Remove from wrapper. Wrap in a paper towel. Heat sandwich in 1000 watt commercial microwave for 50 seconds or until hot.

How long to cook frozen breakfast croissant? ›

Fill croissants with eggs, ham and cheese to make 8 sandwiches. Wrap tightly in plastic wrap and place in the freezer. To reheat, remove plastic wrap from the frozen sandwich and wrap in a paper towel. Place into microwave for 1-2 minutes, or until heated through completely.

How long do you cook croissant breakfast sandwich? ›

Place the top half of each croissant over the sandwich. To serve immediately: Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 350°F. Place the sandwiches on a baking sheet. Bake until the cheese is melted, 8 to 10 minutes.

How long do you cook a sausage egg and cheese croissant in the air fryer? ›

Air fry for 8 minutes at 320 degrees F or 193 degrees C, flipping the egg/meat/cheese halfway through cooking. Cook until the frozen sandwich contents are hot and ready. If your bread starts burning or drying out before the meat/egg is done, remove it from the air fryer basket while the rest finishes cooking.

