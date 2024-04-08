Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (2024)

Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (1)

  • Makes 36
  • 45 minutes
  • Difficulty Easy
  • 9 Ingredients

By Nikki from MoM

September 8, 2014

324 Comments

If you like a sweet little treat that’s a little bit cherry, a little bit coconutty and a little bit crispy, you’ll love this Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice. No baking required – just melt, pour and set.

Ingredients (makes 36 small squares)

  • 1 packet Arnotts Choc Ripple Biscuits
  • 2 x 200g blocks Dark Chocolate
  • 2 x 200g blocks Milk Chocolate
  • 1 1/2 cups Dessicated or Shredded Coconut
  • 125g Copha
  • 1/2 cup Organic Coconut Oil
  • 1 cup Icing Mixture
  • 200g Red Glace Cherries
  • 1 - 2 tsp Red Food Colouring

Method

  1. Place all Choc Ripple biscuits into a large ziplock bag and crush to fine crumbs with a rolling pin (alternatively you could do this in a food processor).
  2. Line a baking tray (I used a square 22cm x 22cm tray) with baking paper.
  3. Place a heatproof glass jug in a saucepan of water and turn it on so that the water comes to the boil. Then turn down the heat so that it stays hot but is not bubbling furiously. Break up one of the blocks of milk chocolate and one of the blocks of dark chocolate into small squares and place into the glass jug and allow the chocolate to melt completely (stir occasionally with a clean, dry metal spoon).
  4. Pour the biscuit crumbs into the melted chocolate and stir well to combine. Pour this mixture into the baking tray and gently smooth it right to the edges of the tray and aim for an even layer. Place into the fridge to set.
  5. Rinse out your heatproof glass jug and top up the water in the saucepan and keep it simmering.
  6. Place the red glace cherries into a small bowl of your food processor and process until very finely minced (or very finely chop the cherries by hand)
  7. Place the copha and the coconut oil into the glass jug and allow this to melt completely. Then add the coconut, icing mixture and the pureed red glace cherries. The mixture will be fairly stiff but there should be a little excess liquid. Keep the water simmering and allow the coconut mixture to remain in the jug in the hot water for approx half an hour. Keep an eye on the water so it doesn't boil dry. The aim is for the coconut to soften a little by absorbing some of the liquid.
  8. Remove the base from the fridge and then spread the cherry coconut mixture over the top - again smoothing right to the edges and aiming for a level layer of mixture. Then back into the fridge to set.
  9. Once the cherry layer is set, melt the last 200g of milk and 200g dark chocolate together and spread this over the cherry mixture. By this time there will be enough chill in the base and cherry mixture that you shouldn't need to place this back into the fridge to set. But if it's a super hot day, you can.
  10. Once it's completely set, remove from the tray and cut into bite-sized pieces (it is very rich so a little goes a long way). Store in an airtight container in a cool, dark place (fridge or pantry depending on the weather).

Notes

My whole family LOVE this slice and it's quite a hit when we have guests around too. I tend to serve this either with a tea/coffee when my mum friends drop by or on a big platter with loads of fresh fruit (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries - all the pink/red fruit) for barbecues or larger get togethers.My only trouble is keeping it hidden long enough for it to make it to the table (and keeping my own hands off it)!

Share this

  • Share Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice on Facebook
  • Share Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice on Twitter
  • Share Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice on Pinterest
  • Share Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice on Tumblr
  • Share Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice via email

Comments

  • 324 Comments
  • Post a comment
    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (2)
      • meedee said
      • 30 Aug 2021
        10:15 am
    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (3)
      • rovermum said
      • 09 Aug 2021
        10:11 am

    Hmmmmm chunky cherry ripe. Looks yummy and something I need in my life right now.

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (4)
      • Mrs.twinmama said
      • 08 Aug 2021
        8:10 pm

    Wow not only does it look beautiful but I bet delicious too.

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (5)
      • HelenP5 said
      • 07 Aug 2021
        11:32 am

    This looks delicious. Thanks for sharing ????

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (6)
      • mummabear said
      • 07 Aug 2021
        10:40 am

    I don’t like cherry ripe but I do love coconut so I’d give it a go

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (7)
      • Zmijka86 said
      • 07 Aug 2021
        8:40 am

    Cherry ripe is my favorite chocolate bar…this looks much better

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (8)
      • sars_angelchik said
      • 07 Aug 2021
        6:57 am
    See Also
    Homemade Thin Mints Recipe • the PERFECT copycat!

    Yum! Cherry ripes are my favourite!

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (9)
      • ~Loui~ said
      • 06 Aug 2021
        10:06 pm

    I’m going to try this one ! Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (10)

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (11)
      • mom101628 said
      • 05 May 2020
        10:19 pm

    Great for Mother’s Day – easy to make too. Thanks for sharing Nikki.

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (12)
      • DaffyD said
      • 07 Mar 2020
        11:03 am

    I am going to make these for mothers day my Mum would be stoked

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (13)
      • rovermum said
      • 17 Feb 2020
        12:09 pm

    Yum. A huge cherry ripe in a slice. Yum.

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (14)
      • Ellen said
      • 17 Feb 2020
        8:46 am

    Thanx for sharing your recipe

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (16)
      • mom321515 said
      • 16 Feb 2020
        9:07 pm

    Looks awesome

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (17)
      • mom60462 said
      • 15 Feb 2020
        10:44 am

    what a awesome slice

    Reply

    • Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (18)
      • mom330666 said
      • 15 Feb 2020
        10:39 am

    Yummy

    Reply

  • 1
  • 2
  • 22
  • »

Post a comment

You May Like

Loading…

Looks like this may be blocked by your browser or content filtering.

↥ Back to top

Cherry Coconut Chocolate Biscuit Slice - Real Recipes from Mums (2024)
Top Articles
Bratkartoffeln: Easy German Pan Fried Potatoes Recipe | Wicked Spatula
Buy AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case
Experimenting with Magazine Layouts with InDesign - Typography & Graphic Communication
Y2K graphic design trend is back. Get inspired
Latest Posts
Best Irish Recipes: Traditional Dishes For St.Patrick's Day & More
Potato and Leek Soup Recipe - House of Nash Eats
Article information

Author: Stevie Stamm

Last Updated:

Views: 5965

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Stevie Stamm

Birthday: 1996-06-22

Address: Apt. 419 4200 Sipes Estate, East Delmerview, WY 05617

Phone: +342332224300

Job: Future Advertising Analyst

Hobby: Leather crafting, Puzzles, Leather crafting, scrapbook, Urban exploration, Cabaret, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is Stevie Stamm, I am a colorful, sparkling, splendid, vast, open, hilarious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.