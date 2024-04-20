Chewy Coconut Raspberry Bars (Best Raspberry Bar Recipe!) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Maybe the best thing about making layered bars is getting the chance to combine a few favorite things into one delicious dessert. In the case of these bars, there is an almond shortbread crust, lovely raspberry preserves, and a chewy topping filled with lots and lots of coconut.

These are the kind of bars that you can happily serve for dessert, take to a picnic, or just enjoy with a cup of tea or coffee. I love that kind of versatility! Plus, you can easily vary these by using a different flavor of preserves.





As always, I encourage you to use good ingredients in your baking. From the quality of your flour to the flavor of your preserves, it really makes a difference. Of course, eggs are especially important in baking. They serve several purposes, from holding your baked goods together to adding flavor and color and even more.

Get the Recipe: Coconut-Raspberry Bars These Coconut Raspberry Bars are a delicious dessert made with an almond shortbread crust, raspberry preserves, and a gooey coconut topping. Ingredients For the crust: 1 & 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup unsalted butter, cold & cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/4 teaspoon salt For the filling: 1/2 cup raspberry preserves

4 large eggs

1 & 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 & 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 cups sweetened flaked coconut, divided Instructions To make the crust: Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease a 9"x 13" baking pan. Place flour, butter, sugar, almonds, and salt in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until combined and mixture is crumbly. Press crust mixture evenly into prepared pan. Bake 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crust just begins to brown. Set pan on a wire rack while you prepare the filling. To make the filling: Carefully spread preserves over partially baked crust, leaving about 1/4 inch around the edges. Place eggs in a mixing bowl and beat lightly. Add sugar and vanilla, and whisk to combine. Add flour and mix until combined. Set aside 1/2 to 3/4 cup coconut. Add remaining coconut to filling mixture and stir to combine. Transfer filling to partially baked crust, spreading evenly. Sprinkle reserved coconut over the top of the filling. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until filling is set and coconut is lightly toasted. Cool bars in pan on a wire rack before cutting into bars. Show off your baking masterpiece! Snap a pic, tag @bakeorbreak, and use #bakeorbreak on Instagram. Can't wait to see your creation! See Also Low Fat Baked General Tso's Chicken - in our Top 10 recipes!

