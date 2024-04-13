Chewy Hawaiian Butter Mochi Recipe (2024)

Published: Mar 9, 2019 · Modified: Jul 6, 2021 by Jamie · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. This post may contain affiliate links · 93 Comments

Try this Hawaiian butter mochi recipe for a chewy, buttery, fudgey dessert with crisp, crunchy edges. A Hawaiian favorite, this butter mochi is highly addictive!

The first time I had Hawaiian butter mochi was on a trip to Maui and I happened across these in an outdoor market. Initially I thought they were blondies and was curious why there were so popular but then I saw the words "butter mochi" written on top and I knew I would love them as I'm a huge fan of mochi.

What is Hawaiian Butter Mochi?

Hawaiian butter mochi is a popular sweet treat made with mochiko flour, sugar, eggs, and coconut milk. If you've never had it before, it's chewy, fudgy, sweet, coconut-y, and surrounded by the crunchiest crust you can imagine. The best way I can describe it is like an extra fudgy brownie with crunchy edges and a chewy center.

What is mochiko?

Mochiko is sweet rice flour ground into a fine powder. The texture is very similar to flour but when it's baked or cooked, the texture becomes chewy and stretchy. It's widely used in Hawaiian, Korean, Japanese, and south east Asian recipes.

Hawaiian Butter Mochi Recipe Tips:

The trick to getting these butter mochi chewy is to let them cool completely. I waited a good 3 hours until they were cool enough to achieve the right texture. It'll be worth the wait. If you eat them before they're cool, the texture won't be firm enough and you'll miss out on all that chewy, fudgy texture. Just let them cool on a wire rack and you'll notice them firming up.

How to Make Hawaiian Butter Mochi

I used a mini loaf pan and muffin pan because I wanted more of those crunchy edges. I'm definitely a lover of those crispy, crunchy corner/edge pieces when it comes to any baked good so what better way to capitalize on that than a using these rectangular mini loaf pans. You get 4 edges in one piece - winning!

These butter mochi don't rise that much so feel free to fill them up. You'll see a bit of rise from the baking powder and egg but not enough to overflow the pan.

Look at those edges! I wish you could hear how crunchy and crispy the top edges are. It's literally like biting into a crunchy cookie. The edges are nice and hard, but the center will still be too soft to fully enjoy these, so remove them from the pan and let them cool.

This Hawaiian butter mochi recipe is perfect for get togethers or parties. They're perfect at room temperature and everyone loves it when I bring them to get togethers. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. Microwave them for about 10 seconds to soften up or reheat them in a toaster oven. Let them cool before enjoying.

I hope you enjoy this Hawaiian butter mochi recipe! Please share, rate, and comment below. I’d love to hear from you!

